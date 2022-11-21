In response to your editorial (“$11B fraud price tag doesn’t count human cost of NY’s unemployment debacle,” Nov. 20, 2022):. Just wanted to share my experience with you. Sometime in late spring of 2020, my husband and I began receiving numerous letters from the state Department of Labor stating that our claims for unemployment had been denied or approved. As we both are retired for many years, we had never put in a claim. The first two letters actually had the correct last four digits of our Social Security numbers! I tried calling many times but never got through. Several weeks later, the onslaught began. Sometimes as many as 10 or more letters arrived a week, all of these had different SSNs on them. I received several letters that were in Spanish and actually received a Key Bank card so that I could access my unemployment benefits.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO