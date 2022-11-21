Read full article on original website
Passage of Peace: How 10 teepees near the Thruway are shining a light on Indian Boarding Schools
Throughout the holiday season, thousands of drivers on the New York State Thruway will see ten teepees illuminated in multiple colors near the Westmoreland exit. Returning for its second year, the Passage of Peace art installation created by the Oneida Indian Nation was illuminated this week to spotlight the repercussions of Indian Boarding Schools.
Competition for homes in Central NY still sparks higher sale prices, Realtors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices are still rising across Central New York, despite a recent increase in the number of homes available for sale, according to new data. The median home sale price in October was up more than 8% compared with a year earlier, continuing a trend that has been ongoing for over three years at this point, according to the latest report on the region’s residential real estate market from the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The median price for the month was $195,000.
DeWitt’s opposition to I-81 community grid is pure self-interest (Your Letters)
In response to Ed Michalenko’s commentary in the Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, Post-Standard regarding the Interstate 81 project (”Why DeWitt is suing to stop I-81 community grid”):. I am really tired of people who think they know more than the DOT about building highways. Michalenko claims to...
NY unemployment fraud hit senior population the hardest (Your Letters)
In response to your editorial (“$11B fraud price tag doesn’t count human cost of NY’s unemployment debacle,” Nov. 20, 2022):. Just wanted to share my experience with you. Sometime in late spring of 2020, my husband and I began receiving numerous letters from the state Department of Labor stating that our claims for unemployment had been denied or approved. As we both are retired for many years, we had never put in a claim. The first two letters actually had the correct last four digits of our Social Security numbers! I tried calling many times but never got through. Several weeks later, the onslaught began. Sometimes as many as 10 or more letters arrived a week, all of these had different SSNs on them. I received several letters that were in Spanish and actually received a Key Bank card so that I could access my unemployment benefits.
Vermont deputy wounded in Upstate NY shootout was a victim, lawyer says
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — An off-duty Vermont sheriff’s deputy who was allegedly involved in a shootout and wounded on the streets of Saratoga Springs was defending himself and didn’t realize that police were shouting at him to drop his gun, his lawyer told a news station Monday.
John Mannion’s lead over Rebecca Shiroff in Senate race gets smaller. Recount next week
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Incumbent Sen. John’s Mannion lead over challenger Rebecca Shiroff shrunk to 51 votes with a hand recount in their New York State Senate race set to start next week. The latest numbers provided by the Onondaga County Board of Elections on Wednesday included seven ballots that...
New York sees more refugees from Ukraine. Where are other refugees from?
New York is seeing an increasing number of refugees arriving in the state from Ukraine as the Russian invasion there drags on. Russia invaded neighboring Ukraine in February, leading many Ukrainians to flee. The country was the No. 1 source of refugees arriving in New York in September, according to a recent list from Stacker.
