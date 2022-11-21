ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Competition for homes in Central NY still sparks higher sale prices, Realtors say

Syracuse, N.Y. — Home sale prices are still rising across Central New York, despite a recent increase in the number of homes available for sale, according to new data. The median home sale price in October was up more than 8% compared with a year earlier, continuing a trend that has been ongoing for over three years at this point, according to the latest report on the region’s residential real estate market from the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors. The median price for the month was $195,000.
NEW YORK STATE
Syracuse.com

NY unemployment fraud hit senior population the hardest (Your Letters)

In response to your editorial (“$11B fraud price tag doesn’t count human cost of NY’s unemployment debacle,” Nov. 20, 2022):. Just wanted to share my experience with you. Sometime in late spring of 2020, my husband and I began receiving numerous letters from the state Department of Labor stating that our claims for unemployment had been denied or approved. As we both are retired for many years, we had never put in a claim. The first two letters actually had the correct last four digits of our Social Security numbers! I tried calling many times but never got through. Several weeks later, the onslaught began. Sometimes as many as 10 or more letters arrived a week, all of these had different SSNs on them. I received several letters that were in Spanish and actually received a Key Bank card so that I could access my unemployment benefits.
ILLINOIS STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
67K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy