Long-awaited connector opens on UVM campus
University Place, the road that connects Main St to Colchester Ave through UVM's campus, is now open for use.
Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January
A representative from the Community and Economic Development Office told the council that she recognized that the delay “leaves a gap” in emergency housing for those experiencing homelessness as winter approaches. Read the story on VTDigger here: Opening of emergency housing ‘pods’ in Burlington delayed until January.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: This $595,000 house in Essex Junction has a spacious open floor plan and large backyard
This family-sized home in Essex Junction has a tall entryway for guests and four bedrooms to fit everyone who wants a space. There is a large primary suite and ensuite bathroom upstairs as well as a unfinished basement and back deck for the warmer months. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 (2...
New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup
By Katy Savage This year’s World Cup attendees will be among the first to see Killington’s newly completed K-1 Base Lodge. The debut of the $30+ million project on Friday, Nov. 25, has been three years in the making. The […] Read More The post New K-1 Base Lodge to debut at World Cup appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Colchester Sun
Essex Junction Recreation and Parks’ winter lights in the park begins Nov. 24
ESSEX JUNCTION — The winter lights in the park event will begin this Thursday night at the Maple Street Park. The lights will be lit 5-8 p.m. daily beginning tomorrow night and lasting through Jan. 1. Along with looking at the beautiful display, community members can print out a...
WCAX
Winter is on its way but are Vermonters ready for the snow?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Maybe it’s your favorite season. Maybe you’ve been in denial that Vermont is about to be covered in snow and sticks until April. But love it or hate it, winter is here. You can’t talk about winter in Vermont without considering the roads we...
As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together
A nonprofit that pairs Vermonters who have stable housing with those in search of affordable rent has up to four times as many “guests” as “hosts.” Read the story on VTDigger here: As demand for home share program grows, more strangers move in together.
mynbc5.com
Mutiple crews respond to fire at Plattsburgh Camso facility
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Multiple fire departments responded to a structure fire at the Camso facility in Plattsburgh on Monday night. Camso on Martina Circle near Industrial Boulevard and Military Turnpike used to be Camoplast. They design off-road tires, wheels, rubber tracks and undercarriage systems. More than half a dozen...
Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
mynbc5.com
Home for the holidays: Vermonters pack into trains, planes to visit loved ones
The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, and Americans are taking cars, trains, and planes to get to their holiday destinations. A new option for traveling Vermonters is the Amtrak Ethan Allen Express Train. The route opened in early October and runs from Burlington to New York City. Two newlyweds said they can't wait to try out the train and visit the Big Apple.
mynbc5.com
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps in Vermont pending payment
A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
WCAX
Made in Vermont: Annika Rundberg Jewelry
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - Winooski’s Annika Rundberg has been making jewelry for more than a decade, first in high school, before continuing her studies into college and beyond. “I saw it as like miniature sculpture and I felt confident I would never get bored with the media and it’s...
wamc.org
Town of Plattsburgh officials rededicate park honoring youth recreation pioneer
Plattsburgh officials rededicated a park this week as the town continues to refurbish all parks in its jurisdiction. The town is upgrading all 11 of its parks over the next few years, each with a different theme. The latest to be completed is the May Currier Park on the Tom Miller Road. Its theme is creativity, music and inclusive play. Town officials and descendants of its namesake cut a ribbon to dedicate its new playground equipment.
vermontbiz.com
Shelburne Museum’s Winter Lights holiday event begins this week
The majestic 220-foot steamboat Ticonderoga, an iconic feature of Shelburne Museum’s 45-acre campus, floats in a sea of light for the museum’s Winter Lights extravaganza. Photo courtesy Shelburne Museum. Vermont Business Magazine Starting this week, Shelburne Museum’s campus will be aglow with the spectacular holiday event, Winter Lights,...
Vermont man arrested in connection to two-day, multi-state crime spree
Police say a formerly incarcerated Vermont man has found himself back in prison after he was arrested in connection to a lengthy crime spree. Around 9 a.m. this morning, Winooski, Burlington and South Burlington police apprehended 38-year-old David Oleson in connection to the two-day, multi-state crime spree near 222 Riverside Avenue in Burlington. Burlington police say the […]
Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’
David Oleson, 38, was lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans and has been charged with aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, leaving the scene of an accident that results in injury, and possessing stolen property. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police say Vermont man injured 2 people in 48-hour ‘crime spree’.
lakeplacidnews.com
Goddeau is Wilmington’s new town justice
WILMINGTON — Mike Goddeau, the town of Wilmington’s recently elected justice, is new to the courtroom and excited to learn the ropes. Goddeau, 42, will replace current Justice James Selkirk, whose term expires at the end of this year. Selkirk was first elected as judge in 2018 after being appointed several months prior in the place of Robert Kirby, who had moved away. Goddeau’s four-year term begins on Jan. 1.
A Burlington Chef with Abenaki Heritage Makes His Own Harvest Meal
Jessee Lawyer has nothing against roast turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and pumpkin pie. "It's the best fucking meal in the world if it's done right," said Lawyer, 35, while taking a smoke break from cooking in his backyard in Burlington's New North End on a recent Saturday morning. Lawyer spent...
Early Bird Catering to Open in Colchester
A Colchester native is returning home to open a grab-and-go breakfast and lunch spot at 506 Porters Point Road. On December 5, chef-owner Deven Bora, 27, will start serving breakfast and lunch sandwiches, burritos, coffee, smoothies, soup, hot-bar dishes, and take-home dinners at Early Bird Catering in the former location of Big Apple Deli. The shop will also serve as the home base for the catering business Bora started earlier this year.
police1.com
Off-duty Vt. deputy who was involved in gunfight on unpaid leave
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy who was involved in Sunday's chaotic late-night shooting in the heart of downtown has been placed on unpaid leave, Rutland County Sheriff David J. Fox said Monday. The officer, Vito Caselnova IV, was shot multiple times by Saratoga Springs police...
