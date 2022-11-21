ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Springfield mayor dies at 99

By Brandon Scott
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Former Springfield Mayor N.L. “Mac” McCartney died  Friday at the age of 99, according to a City of Springfield news release.

McCartney served as Mayor of Springfield from 1993 to 1995 and was on Springfield City Council from 1987 to 1993.

Before becoming mayor of Springfield, McCartney grew up in Jameson, Missouri, and attended the University of Missouri and the University of Nebraska. McCartney was also an Instructor of Business Management at Missouri State University.

McCartney also spent 30 years in the United States Military, serving in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam. He retired in 1972 as a U.S. Army Colonel and was given many awards throughout his military career.

While McCartney lived in Springfield, he spent more than 50 years as a businessman and a volunteer around the city. He served as president of the Southeast Rotary Club, and district governor of Rotary International. In addition, McCartney sat on the Board of Directors for several organizations in and around Springfield.

Current Springfield Mayor Ken McClure said, “On top of all else, Mac was a kind and caring soft-spoken person. He served the community well throughout many decades as a volunteer and businessman. Our heart goes out to his family and we assure them he will be remembered for the positive impact he made on Springfield.”

A memorial service will be held in the Spring of 2023 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home followed by interment at Springfield National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to “The McCartney Fund”, for cancer and heart research at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

