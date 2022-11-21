ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

By Jesse Mendez
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=219kh2_0jIwbNW800

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley.

‘Vegan life, healthy life’: Groups provide plant-based Thanksgiving alternatives
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uvBzO_0jIwbNW800
    Photo courtesy: DHR Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vRNyU_0jIwbNW800
    Photo courtesy: DHR Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tsDnJ_0jIwbNW800
    Photo courtesy: DHR Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41gBwI_0jIwbNW800
    Photo courtesy: DHR Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhbDx_0jIwbNW800
    Photo courtesy: DHR Health
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOhOt_0jIwbNW800
    Photo courtesy: DHR Health

Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, DHR said.

Mission CISD: Bullying awareness art contest winner announced

DHR officials remind us that hospice care focuses on comforting, not curing, a patient. Ideally, the patient would stay in their home and receive that care, but it isn’t an option for many families in the RGV.

The facility is located off South McColl Road in Edinburg.

For more information on the hospice hospital or whether you or a loved one meets the requirements for inpatient hospice care, call 956-362- 5780.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
anjournal.com

DHR Health Opens First Hospice Hospital in Valley

— DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff were joined by city and county representatives on Thursday, November 17th to celebrate the official opening of the DHR Health Hospice Hospital off South McColl Road in Edinburg, Texas.Led by director Dr. James Castillo, the center is the only one like it south of Houston. Dedicated physicians and staff will provide emotional, physical, and spiritual resources for patients in a specialized and compassionate environment to improve the quality of life for those with a terminal illness.The facility can currently hold 13 patients in beautiful rooms where loved ones can visit and ...
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Local nonprofit gives turkeys to community members

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local nonprofit organization giving back to community by providing them with Thanksgiving dinner. “I am very grateful because the program always helps me,” said Teresa Azuara, Edinburg Resident. Azuara, just one of the community members who received turkey from ARISE Adelante, a nonprofit organization that empowers the immigrant community. “It’s […]
EDINBURG, TX
anjournal.com

Brownsville forms Nursing Association: Absent the digital world

As World War I came to end, the American Red Cross, just like today, saw a need for nurses in our region. To meet this need, Brownsville led the way in forming the first Public Health Nursing Association (PHNA) within the Red Cross chapter.By 1918, the pursuit for providing efficient healthcare to this area was led by two civic- minded ladies: Mrs. James B. Wells and Mrs. Williams S. West, who were newcomers to Brownsville. They were given much credit for their efforts in establishing the PHNA, but they did not do it alone!Cooperation neededAs the movement to bring up-to-date ...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Children find forever families at adoption ceremony

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A very special day for eight South Texas children as they were officially adopted into their forever homes. Jessica Garcia said she was blessed to officially become a mom to the baby girl she’s been caring for since she was a newborn. “We adopted our daughter. We have had her since […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
KRGV

McAllen restaurant hosting community Thanksgiving

Employees at Lone Star BBQ in McAllen were hard at work Thursday to prepare for a community Thanksgiving. The restaurant hosts the community thanksgiving every year and invite the public to come in and enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or BBQ. "For us it's kind of to be thankful for...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Cameron County reports 93 new COVID-19 cases

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Public Health reported 93 new laboratory reports of COVID-19 between Saturday and Wednesday. Of the 93 new cases, 36 were confirmed based on PCR testing, the report stated. In addition to the positive reports, Cameron County also received 57 probable reports based on antigen testing, 27 of which […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
riograndeguardian.com

New Mission EDC leader stresses importance of regional cooperation

MISSION, Texas – The new CEO of Mission Economic Development Corporation says he plans to think and work regionally to help the entire Rio Grande Valley. By way of an example, Teclo Garcia said he was working with McAllen Economic Development Corporation on a project bring new investment into the region.
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Local opposition to Operation Lone Star continues

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — For nearly two years, Operation Lone Star has been in place in South Texas as Gov. Greg Abbott’s signature campaign to curtail illegal immigration in Texas. A number of non-profit groups want the program to end. Arise Adelante and La Union del Pueblo Entero, also known as LUPE, say the program […]
TEXAS STATE
KRGV

Valley veteran receives free home repairs

Thanksgiving came early for a Monte Alto veteran and his family. Jesus Flores and his family will get to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner without having to worry about rain leaking onto their table from the roof. The roof of the family’s home was completely destroyed — and funding from a disaster...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott serves meals to Operation Lone Star troops in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott will be visiting South Texas to serve meals to Operation Lone Star service members. Abbott is scheduled to visit Delia’s Tamales in Edinburg on Tuesday morning. Afterwards, Abbott will stop at the South Texas International Airport to greet and serve meals to Texas Department of Public Safety troopers […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Valley man shares battle with addiction

A Harlingen EMS organization says they are using more of a drug that reverses overdoses. Paramedics say fentanyl overdoses are on the rise, and that's usually the case around the holiday season. Andres Martinez is 33-years-old. He is currently getting help from the Outcome Detox and Recovery Center in Brownsville.
HARLINGEN, TX
Border Report

McAllen’s famed irrigation pipes get splash of color and culture

Artists are painting irrigation pipes throughout the city of McAllen, Texas, with cultural and colorful motifs to represent the Rio Grande Valley on these bland ancient stacks that have been used for decades to channel water from the Rio Grande to farm fields north of the border. Border Report spoke with one artist as she began her project and followed up on Wednesday to view her final artwork.
MCALLEN, TX
KRGV

Harlingen CISD students receive backpacks filled with food

Almost 200 kids in Harlingen are getting their week's supply of food from a backpack, thanks to volunteers at a church. The backpack contains peanut butter, mac n' cheese, and water. That is just some of the stuff helping to feed 180 kids from nine different schools in Harlingen. The...
HARLINGEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Video: Vega makes case for dissolution of Valley water district

WESLACO, Texas – Mark Vega is general manager of McAllen Public Utility. Recently, Vega testified at a hearing of the Texas House Committee on Natural Resources. The hearing was held in the boardroom of the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council in Weslaco. Vega made the case for the...
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Thanksgiving meals for Operation Lone Star soldiers

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Governor Greg Abbott made a stop in Edinburg to share thanksgiving meals to Texas DPS Troopers and soldiers with Operation Lone Star. “It was something amazing for me because you know, Spanish lady working hard, that’s all nothing else,” owner Delia Lubin said. In Edinburg Gov. Abbott made a quick stop […]
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Native American tribe protesting Port of Brownsville LNG site

Plans to build a liquid natural gas facility at the Port of Brownsville are being challenged by a Native American tribe. After years of anticipation and challenges to NextDecade LNG facility, construction on the site began this month. Aerial views show a lot of vegetation in the area is already...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg to host 11th annual food drive

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Cares Food Drive is partnering with community members to assist over 1,000 families this holiday season. The program is with partnering with the City of Edinburg, H-E-B and the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District. The City of Edinburg and volunteers will visit low-income areas around the city to drop […]
EDINBURG, TX
High School Football PRO

McAllen, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The McAllen High School football team will have a game with Veterans Memorial - Corpus Christi on November 25, 2022, 12:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy