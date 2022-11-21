DHR Health opens hospice hospital in Edinburg

EDINBURG, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — DHR Health Hospice and Palliative Care Medical staff recently celebrated the official opening of a hospice hospital in the Rio Grande Valley.

Photo courtesy: DHR Health

Led by Dr. James Castillo, DHR said the facility can currently hold 13 patients. Family and loved ones can also visit and make end-of-life care as comfortable as possible, DHR said.

DHR officials remind us that hospice care focuses on comforting, not curing, a patient. Ideally, the patient would stay in their home and receive that care, but it isn’t an option for many families in the RGV.

The facility is located off South McColl Road in Edinburg.

For more information on the hospice hospital or whether you or a loved one meets the requirements for inpatient hospice care, call 956-362- 5780.

