Connecticut State

WTNH

Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp

(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
wiltonbulletin.com

Here are 8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in December

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new restaurants around Connecticut, from a Westport outpost for fresh Italian pastas to a Cromwell taco spot with rotating churro flavors. Plan b Burger Bar. Hartford. Plan b, the Connecticut restaurant brand known for its emphasis...
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- November 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that he has been able to get out a few times on some sheltered structure and has still been finding a good tautog bite. There are still plenty of tautog holding across various depths, so we should have strong fishing right up to the close of the season. Forty plus feet of water has been the ticket for larger fish, but Matt was also able to find some keeper fish as shallow as 15 feet this week. Matt also reports that there is still a good school striped bass bite along the beaches, as they are still keyed in on the peanut bunker, and the bite is really starting to materialize in the creeks and rivers as well. Small soft plastics have been the ticket for hungry bass, just continue to slow down the presentation as the temps drop. Be sure to check out the Black Hall Outfitters Holiday Gift Guide this weekend to get some holiday shopping done when you’re not on the water!
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Scattered showers likely on Black Friday

Bright sunshine and seasonable temperatures made it a terrific Turkey Day around the tri-state area. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 54 degrees, which was 3 degrees above normal. It was the third straight day with highs above normal. In addition, the weather was ideal for the parade, with no rain or strong winds hampering the festivities.
WTNH

Gov. Lamont shares holiday message ahead of Thanksgiving

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont shared a special Thanksgiving video message to Connecticut residents ahead of the holiday on Wednesday. In his address, Lamont states: “Happy Thanksgiving, everybody. Do you realize that Thanksgiving is a uniquely American holiday? One of the very few places on Earth where we give thanks on an annual […]
pix11.com

Gov. Hochul signs new bills to prevent hate crimes in New York

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new measures to stop hate crimes Tuesday. This comes after police arrested two men for allegedly plotting to shoot synagogues and wreak havoc on the Jewish community. Gov. Hochul signs new bills to prevent hate crimes …. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced new...
pix11.com

Heating your home safely during the colder months

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — As winter approaches and temperatures start to drop, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) wants to make sure residents are heating their homes safely. According to data from the National Fire Protection Association, half of all home heating fires happen in December, January, and February.

