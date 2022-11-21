ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Best Thanksgiving NFL Football Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses & Free Bets

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There’s nothing quite like Thanksgiving and the NFL. The 2022 slate will provide plenty of action all day and night, with Lions-Bills, Cowboys-Giants and Patriots-Vikings all getting ready to square off. It’s also the perfect time for bettors to start grabbing all the Thanksgiving NFL sportsbook promo codes that they can earn on Turkey Day.
Vikings vs. Patriots Live Score Updates — NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Football

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Time to see how the Vikings respond to total embarrassment. Four days after getting humbled on their home field in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings are back on the very same field to take on the Patriots. They're hoping to bounce back and prove to the country that they're much, much better than they showed in their last outing. A win would take the Vikings to 9-2 and put them five full games up on the Packers and Lions in the NFC North.
Sean McVay: ‘Challenging’ to Remain Positive Amidst Rams’ Slide

The football world is well aware of the physical toll that this dreary title defense has taken on the Los Angeles Rams, a loss of manpower headlined by the departures of Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford in back-to-back weeks. As an even more terrifying obstacle lingers on the road ahead...
Patriots-Vikings Inactives: David Andrews OUT, Bill Murray Elevated

The New England Patriots are set for a Thanksgiving night matchup with the Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 24 at U.S. Bank Stadium. With just under an hour until the 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff, the Patriots and Vikings have released their lists of inactives:. Patriots Inactives:. OT Isaiah Wynn. C David Andrews.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders First Injury Report

The Las Vegas Raiders first injury report for week twelve reported just two players with limited roles. Although the Raiders conducted a walkthrough Wednesday, and did not practice, linebacker Luke Masterson (rib) and tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder/abdomen) were again limited after missing last week's game. “Kolton – it's just basically...
Steve Wilks Explains Decision to Start Sam Darnold Over Baker Mayfield

The revolving door at quarterback continues for the Carolina Panthers as interim head coach Steve Wilks announced Wednesday that Sam Darnold will be this week's starter against the Denver Broncos. "It was something I wanted to do," said Wilks. "Again, it's about putting us in the best position to have...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, customer promos

Online sportsbooks are being legalized all over the country, but the wait for sports betting in North Carolina is considerably longer than in other places. Efforts this year to get a North Carolina sports betting measure on the ballot failed because of an amendment that would have prohibited betting on college sports. While working further on the legislation will be beneficial in the long-run because of North Carolina's thriving college sports scene, North Carolina mobile sports betting won't launch any earlier than 2024.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

