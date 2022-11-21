Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Migrant news is mainly in Texas but some incidents are still occurring in New MexicoTom HandyTexas State
Alamogordo & Tularosa Season Comes to an End - Football Volleyball UpdatesAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
4 Great Steakhouses in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Miss Indian New Mexico 2022
11.25.2022 – Correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Correspondent: Antonia Gonzales. Guest: Alysia Coriz (Kewa Pueblo), 2022 Miss Indian...
Excellence in Indigenous Fashion Was on Display at the Santa Fe Indian Market
In honour of the Santa Fe Indian Market’s 100th anniversary, discover some of the event’s top fashion talents. One hundred years of fashion can feel like a long time, with styles evolving and, more often than not, returning. (We see you, low-rise jeans.) But for the designers who took part in the 100th edition of the Santa Fe Indian Market in New Mexico, clothing is about so much more than trends.
Housing for human trafficking survivors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Human trafficking survivors across New Mexico could soon have a new safe house. Officials with the New Mexico Dream Center are calling the project, “Lighthouse.” It will provide residential housing for minors who have survived human trafficking. The Dream Center already provides after care for people who have escaped trafficking. However, the referrals […]
United Health, provides grants for Latino Behavioral Health in New Mexico
UnitedHealthcare has awarded $1.1 million in grants to non-profit organizations throughout New Mexico. Their goal is to decrease the gaps in wellness for New Mexicans due to location, lack of income, and lack of resources. With the highest percentage of Hispanic population in the United States, it’s crucial that the mental and physical well being of this growing population receives adequate attention -and funding.
New Mexico United launch new gear with iconic New Mexico brand
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico United is partnering to release new gear. They are teaming up with the Albuquerque Duke’s to release gear meant to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Duke’s logo. The release includes a black baseball jersey, white soccer jersey, t-shirt, beanie, two-sided scarf and two limited edition stickers. The new gear […]
New Mexico Department of Health provides tips for keeping those at risk healthy this holiday season
SANTA FE, New Mexico --The New Mexico Department of Health (DOH) is urging New Mexicans to protect young children, older individuals and those with underlying health conditions from RSV, influenza and Covid-19 this holiday season. This comes as area hospitals have activated emergency operations due to a surge in pediatric...
New Mexico residents raise environmental justice concerns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — On the southern edge of New Mexico’s largest city is a Hispanic neighborhood that used to be made up of a patchwork of family farms and quiet streets, but industrial development has closed in over the decades, bringing with it pollution. Neighbors point to regular plumes of smoke and the smell of chemicals wafting through the neighborhood at night, saying contamination has disproportionately affected the area when compared with more affluent neighborhoods in the Albuquerque area. Now residents have come up with a proposal as they fight for environmental justice, and members of the Mountain View Neighborhood Association, supporters of the nearby Valle de Oro National Wildlife Refuge and others gathered Monday afternoon to roll it out and to request that Albuquerque and Bernalillo County regulators hold a hearing to consider the measure. Modeled after regulations in New Jersey and Minnesota, the proposal calls for the region’s air quality board to consider a series of health, environmental and equity indicators before approving new permits. It also would establish a path for regular reviews to ensure compliance for businesses that are granted permits in already overburdened areas.
Albuquerque ministry serves Thanksgiving meals to community
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thanksgiving might be a couple of days away but members of the homeless community were treated to a warm Thanksgiving meal Tuesday morning. Steelbridge Ministries and the Rock at Noonday hosted their annual Thanksgiving meal for the homeless. The event served roughly 400 people from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. All of […]
Family of UNM student killed in shooting speaks out
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the University of New Mexico student who was killed over the weekend. Brandon Travis was not from New Mexico but from Inglewood, California. Neither police nor UNM have released information about him but News 13 has found a Change.org and GoFundMe posted by his family, […]
New Mexico Mayor cooks Thanksgiving feast for Navy sailors in Guam
CAPITAN, N.M. (KRQE) – For the second year in a row, Army veteran and now Capitan, New Mexico Mayor, Ron Lowrance says he knows a thing or two about being away from family during the holidays. This Thanksgiving, Lowrance traveled over 6,000 miles to cook up a feast for over two dozen Navy sailors. Lowrance saying, […]
3 Great Burger Places in New Mexico
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then here is a list of three amazing burger places in New Mexico that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
One of Our 50 Is Missing: November 2022
National media had a field day over a spelling error too large to miss. In July, the New Mexico Department of Transportation upgraded a truck-size directional sign on I-40 that told motorists which way to go if they wanted to reach “Albuqueque.” After about a week, a new sign appeared that restored the missing r to the state’s largest and most easily misspelled city. But a few folks wondered if the department should just go all-in on r’s. Named for Spain’s Duke of Alburquerque, the city’s name once bore two r’s. Tales of how the first one was lost differ, but it seems destined to stay missing … forrreverrr.
New Mexico pediatrician gives advice on dealing with COVID, flu, RSV triple-threat
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the first time in roughly two years, New Mexico is dealing with a wave of pediatric illnesses that are packing children’s hospital units in the Albuquerque metro area. The statewide surge is being called a “triple-threat” by state health leaders, who say RSV, COVID-19, and flu cases are among the most […]
Discover Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte | Heating It Up
Santa Fe has gained a lovely new retail and bar experience with the opening of Los Poblanos Farm Shop Norte, a block off the Santa Fe Plaza. Los Poblanos Historic Inn and Organic Farm is among the most special spots in New Mexico. The entrance allée of cottonwoods, the backdrop of the Sandias, the gardens surrounding the John Gaw Meem main building — it’s simply magic. Add in peacocks strutting their stuff, the towering vintage silos, and the outstanding Campo restaurant for even more charm. The farm’s lavender fields are legendary, in the summer season, but the whole property stands as a sterling example of historic preservation coupled with an imaginative enterprise. Its Farm Shop has been — for more than a decade — one of my go-to stops for food and well-selected merchandise for the home and table.
Albuquerque Fire Rescue conduct two rescues in the Sandia Mountains
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire and Rescue crews responded to not one, but two rescues in the Sandia mountains Wednesday. Details are limited on both rescues. One rescue took place down in the foothills. That hiker was in distress according to the AFR Facebook page. AFR had some help from Albuquerque Police Department’s open space officers. […]
New Mexico pours $150 million into climate infrastructure fund
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico officials have been trying to move the state towards a greener future. Now, New Mexico’s Investment Council is heeding that message by putting some funds towards a new climate-friendly investment. The state owns around $36.5 billion in investment assets. Since the State Investment Council was created in 1957, the Council […]
Millions awarded to New Mexico groups for housing assistance
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forty-one organizations throughout the state will receive funds for housing assistance. The Department of Finance and Administration has awarded $20 million to projects that focus on housing stability, such as landlord-tenant mediation, counseling, legal services, and eviction prevention. The grants are from the New Mexico Home Runs, formerly known as the Emergency […]
Woman found stabbed to death in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a homicide in northwest Albuquerque. Police say Thursday around 1:30 p.m. officers responded to a home on Vista del Sol near Ellison where a woman had been fatally stabbed inside the home. Officials say family members showed up to the home for Thanksgiving celebrations and discovered the […]
UNM student accused in campus shooting released until trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Smith, one of the University of New Mexico students accused in connection with the deadly on-campus shooting, will be released while awaiting trial. While he will be released, Smith won’t be staying in New Mexico. He will be going to Plano, Texas to live with his mom. The state hat to […]
Significant Snow, Ice & Rain Threat for west Texas & New Mexico Tonight
A big trough swinging digging south will convey snow probabilities to Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma right now and carrying by way of Saturday morning. Temperatures will likely be an enormous element of how a lot snow falls, however it’s changing into extra obvious that sufficient chilly air will likely be out there for some hefty totals, particularly in the course of the in a single day hours. Winter storm warnings have been issued by way of Saturday to account for the heavy snow menace. It will likely be a moist, heavy snow, which means that we might see tree and energy line harm. The heaviest snow will likely be by way of japanese New Mexico and much west Texas the place domestically as much as a foot of snow could also be doable. Travel on I-25 and I-10 will likely be troublesome at instances!
