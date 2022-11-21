ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southgate, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

linknky.com

Prichard Committee recognizes Newport Primary School

Newport Primary School has been recognized as a Family Friendly School by the Prichard Committee, a statewide public education advocacy organization, and the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear. To receive Family Friendly certification, schools must demonstrate relationship building, communication, shared responsibility, advocacy, and community partnerships. They must also develop family...
NEWPORT, KY
linknky.com

Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund gives first award

The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship to a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington and from within the city.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Police officer shortage could lead to PTO changes in Alexandria

A police officer shortage led Alexandria city officials to consider revisions to the city’s paid time off policy. Police Chief Lucas Copper was the first to raise the issue at a recent Personnel Committee meeting, and while much of the discussion focused on police officers, the changes considered in the meetings could affect all full-time city employees.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
linknky.com

Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million

Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
WKRC

Which area high schools send the most students to UC?

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit

HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body

WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
GRANT COUNTY, KY

