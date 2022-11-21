Read full article on original website
linknky.com
Prichard Committee recognizes Newport Primary School
Newport Primary School has been recognized as a Family Friendly School by the Prichard Committee, a statewide public education advocacy organization, and the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear. To receive Family Friendly certification, schools must demonstrate relationship building, communication, shared responsibility, advocacy, and community partnerships. They must also develop family...
WCPO
Lakota Local Schools settles lawsuit with resident who was not allowed to speak at board meeting
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio — The Lakota Local School District’s school board voted unanimously this week to approve a settlement of a lawsuit from a resident who was denied the opportunity to speak during a board meeting in September regarding the allegations against Superintendent Matt Miller. According to the...
linknky.com
Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund gives first award
The Mary Ann Noll Endowed Scholarship Fund has awarded its first scholarship to a student to attend the Community Montessori School in Covington. Community Montessori serves children from pre-kindergarten through junior high, ages 3 through 14. The school offers educational opportunities to students from outside of Covington and from within the city.
Fox 19
Lakota superintendent passes psychological exam after investigation
CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Lakota Local Schools superintendent Matt Miller passed a psychological examination and was deemed fit to continue leading one of the largest school systems in Ohio after months of controversy, school board president Lynda O’Connor announced Monday evening. Miller was vindicated for a second time earlier this month after an investigator found claims against Miller to be false.
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic launches $13 million capital fund to upgrade school facilities
Newport Central Catholic High School launched the $13 million “Looking Up” capital campaign, which will fund renovations and significant new construction at the school. Seventeen donors have committed $7.8 million to the fund with the remaining money coming from an upcoming public fundraising effort. Fundraising efforts will continue throughout 2023.
linknky.com
Police officer shortage could lead to PTO changes in Alexandria
A police officer shortage led Alexandria city officials to consider revisions to the city’s paid time off policy. Police Chief Lucas Copper was the first to raise the issue at a recent Personnel Committee meeting, and while much of the discussion focused on police officers, the changes considered in the meetings could affect all full-time city employees.
linknky.com
Outgoing NKU President Ashish Vaidya to receive $1.3 million
Outgoing Northern Kentucky University President Ashish Vaidya will receive $1.3 million in compensation after he and the university decided to mutually terminate his contract. This amount is about two times Vaidya’s base salary of $450,000 per year and then adds around 30% to reflect benefits, according to Board of Regents Chair Rich Boehne, elaborating that Vaidya’s salary and separation agreement are pretty typical for university presidents.
Fox 19
What stores are open and closed in Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - Before you grab your reusable shopping bags, you should know that some of the largest grocery stores and chains across the U.S. announced they will be closed on turkey day. It’s not just grocery stores. Banks and schools will also be closed for the federal holiday.
linknky.com
The best around: Covington Latin School recognized as one of the Best Schools in America for 2023
Covington Latin School, a co-educational, Catholic, accelerated, college preparatory middle and high school, was recognized as the top-ranked Catholic school in Kentucky, according to Niche.com. They also claimed the “Best Private School” in Northern Kentucky, with a state-wide rank of fourth in Kentucky. These accolades come on the heels of...
WKRC
Which area high schools send the most students to UC?
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - The University of Cincinnati celebrated its largest enrollment in history at the start of 2022-2023 fall semester, a count just shy of 48,000, but it wasn’t the only record to fall in the school’s 200-year history. UC welcomed its largest incoming first-year class...
WLWT 5
Tri-state schools close ahead of break with RSV, the flu and COVID-19 circulating
OXFORD, Ohio — The combination punches of RSV, the flu and COVID-19 have knocked out classes at another school as the Talawanda district canceled classes Monday and Tuesday. It comes after Lockland Schools closed on Friday, with Thanksgiving less than a week away. In Kentucky, 30 districts have had...
Fox 19
Hamilton County gas station offers huge discount on Thanksgiving
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local gas station is offering discounted gas this Thanksgiving Day. The Shell gas station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison is selling gas for $1.99/gallon from 1-4 p.m. as a thank you to customers. The average U.S. gas price is $3.60. In Ohio, it’s $3.49.
Longtime Cincinnati health leader Dr. O'dell Owens dies, Vice Mayor says
Owens, who was born and raised in the West End, died Wednesday. He was 75 years old. His family has yet to release any statements.
WLWT 5
Surprisingly large budget gap has Northern Kentucky University students on edge
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — As a junior at Northern Kentucky University, the recent past for Andrew Walsh has been highlighted by waves of information that can best be described as unsettling. "It's still a shock to hear about, like, all of it that’s been happening so fast," Walsh said....
WLWT 5
City of Hamilton experiencing power outage on Random Hills circuit
HAMILTON, Ohio — The City of Hamilton says its electric department is experiencing a power outage on the Random Hills circuit. City crews are working to restore the outage as soon as possible, the city says. Impacted streets without power include: Eaton Ave., Beeler Blvd., Tiffany Ct., Justin Pl.,...
Fox 19
Anderson restaurant plans fundraiser for late teen and Good Samaritan
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A local restaurant is hosting a fundraiser to a teenager who died after being hit by a car as well as the man who died after stopping to help him. The fundraiser for Eli Jones and Douglas Stansell will be held at the Beechmont Avenue...
WLWT 5
Biologists: Zebra mussels detected in Grant County water body
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. — Biologists with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources recently confirmed the presence of invasive zebra mussels in a popular northern Kentucky lake. According to a release, biologists visited Williamstown Lake in Grant County on Nov. 16 and concluded that zebra mussels, an invasive species,...
Fox 19
Rail giant offers $1.6 billion to buy Cincinnati’s ‘greatest money maker’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati could sell one of its most prized assets, the Cincinnati Southern Railway, for more than $1.6 billion to the freight company that currently leases it. Norfolk Southern and Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval gathered with the CSR Board of Trustees at Union Terminal Monday afternoon to announce...
Employee had active arrest warrants for months while supervising local inmates
The River City Correctional Center hired a 'resident supervisor' who was on probation for robbery. A second employee supervised inmates for three months while she had warrants for her arrest.
I-TEAM: ‘There’s no real benefit;’ Carlisle woman wants out of questionable real estate deal
Just two days after News Center 7′s I-Team first reported on a real estate company that is tying up homeowners with 40-year listing agreements, another Miami Valley homeowner is speaking up and saying she’s locked into a questionable, decades-long real estate contract. Debbie Chasteen, of Carlisle, told the...
