Connect 2 Culture: December exhibits, performances, & classes
JOPLIN, Mo. — Emily Frankoski from Connect 2 Culture stops by to share with us what’s happening in Joplin. She talks about exhibits, classes, performances, and other things happening in the Joplin area. For more information, you can always go to their website. Glenda Austin:. Saturday, December 10th...
MoDOT completes Rangeline overpass 23 days early
JOPLIN, Mo. — What one person called, “A Christmas miracle” in an online comment, is really a Thanksgiving miracle!. The South Rangeline overpass of the Kansas City Southern Railroad was open to all traffic Wednesday, November 23 at 11:52 a.m. The project completes early. 23 days early.
Crouch preps for toughest fight yet, aims for 4-0 start to pro boxing career
WEBB CITY, Mo. – Theran Crouch is about to face his toughest fight yet in his young professional boxing career. “When we started looking for opponents, our main goal was somebody with experience,” Crouch says, “This guy has 3X as many fights as me and 9X as many rounds. I was like perfect, sign me up.”
McDonald County knocks off Joplin in season opener
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) McDonald County knocks off Joplin 61-59 in their season opener Tuesday night. All Wright leads the way for Joplin with a game-high 30 points, while Cross Dowd leads the Mustangs with 24 points. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
Jones leads MSSU over Missouri S&T; Lions off to 6-0 start
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Missouri Southern tops Missouri S&T 73-50 Wednesday night to get to 6-0 this season. Kryslyn Jones leads the Lions with 18 points. Madi Stokes (10 pts) and Amaya Johns (10 pts, 7 reb) were also in double figures for Missouri Southern. Kaitlin Hunnicutt finishes with...
Lamar preps for Big 8 rematch with Seneca in state semifinals
LAMAR, Mo. – The Lamar Tigers will host Big 8 rival Seneca in the Missouri Class 2 state semifinals on Saturday. Both teams are 11-1 heading into the weekend. Seneca was the only team that was able to beat Lamar in the regular season – topping the Tigers 36-33 all the way back in week four.
