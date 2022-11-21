Read full article on original website
WITN
‘It really is a blessing’: Greenville church gives back to first responders
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church, community leaders, and other members of the community came together Wednesday to serve first responders in downtown Greenville in order to give thanks for all they do for the community. “It humbles me to know they do appreciate what we all...
WITN
Greenville first responders spend holiday on standby
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many people are enjoying their Thanksgiving with family and friends, first responders are on standby to keep everyone safe this holiday. Greenville Fire/Rescue officials continued to serve the community Thursday. Greenville Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson was one of many first responders at station one. “We’d...
roanokebeacon.com
Local hospital care at risk — again
Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
Pitt County DSS seeks community help for those in need through Holiday Cheer program
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – North Carolina continues to experience record levels of need in foster care. In the state, more than 11,000 children are waiting for a home. According to the N.C Department of Health and Human Services, that’s a jump from just five years ago. In Pitt County, DSS has around 225 children in […]
WITN
Turkey Trot for Tots returns to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Turkey Trot for Tots returns to Greenville this Thanksgiving. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Fleet Feet at 207 E Arlington Blvd. It will include a 5k and a family walk. Entry is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the family walk....
WITN
Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people across Eastern Carolina took part in a popular Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year was the 15th annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot. A chilly morning in New Bern couldn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in a popular Thanksgiving tradition. The Twin...
Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
WITN
Chili cook-off held in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents were able to show off their chili cooking skills on Tuesday. The annual chili cook-off was held at Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 1 downtown and hosted by the City of Greenville. Many local restaurants, cooks, departments, and businesses across the city were able to...
WITN
Missing Greenville woman may be without medication
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
Local horse therapy farm asking community for help with move to new location
TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A horse therapy farm in Eastern North Carolina is looking for the community’s help to move to a new location. Trail of Faith Farms recently launched a fundraiser ahead of GivingTuesday to help them get everything they need before they move. The horses on the farm provide therapeutic services to veterans, […]
WITN
Buccaneer Music Hall to host food drive concert
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Buccaneer Music Hall will host its Thankful Giveback concert tonight. The concert runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Greenville with performances by local musicians Cooper Greer, Logan Carroll and William Seymour. It is free to the public, but attendees are asked to bring in canned goods and other non-perishable items. All goods will be donated to local food banks.
WITN
Greenville police report missing woman
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home
NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
WITN
Firefighters urge kitchen safety as you prepare your Thanksgiving feast
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As people finish their Thanksgiving shopping, their attention will soon turn to cooking it all, and that can present some dangers. According to federal data, cooking fires are usually the leading cause of house fires, especially on turkey day. There are three times the number of house...
WITN
Outreach organization gives back to those in need for Thanksgiving
VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One Christian center in Vanceboro is providing meals for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The Vanceboro Christian Help Center just finished up its Thanksgiving dinner giveaway initiative. The organization said it has given out more than 90 Thanksgiving meals thus far, but has enough for...
WITN
Two sisters, one from England, other from ENC, reunite nearly 60 years after separation at birth
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Two sisters, one from England and the other from Eastern Carolina, finally reunited face to face more than 60 years after being separated at birth. The reunion took place at Raleigh-Durham International Airport Tuesday night. Amanda Brooks flew in from England to meet her long-lost sister,...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina
Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
WITN
‘You come in here, you’re family’: Soup kitchen offers hope & help ahead of holiday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Thanksgiving meal preparations are underway for many people across the country, and one soup kitchen here in the East made Thanksgiving dinner a little easier for many on Wednesday. Joy Soup Kitchen normally serves Thanksgiving dinner the Saturday before Thanksgiving, but this year, Head Volunteer Chairman...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return
The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.
