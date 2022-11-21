ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WITN

Greenville first responders spend holiday on standby

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - While many people are enjoying their Thanksgiving with family and friends, first responders are on standby to keep everyone safe this holiday. Greenville Fire/Rescue officials continued to serve the community Thursday. Greenville Battalion Chief Jeremy Anderson was one of many first responders at station one. “We’d...
GREENVILLE, NC
roanokebeacon.com

Local hospital care at risk — again

Hospital care in Washington County could be at risk again, but for a new reason this time. Interim town manager Sam Styons told council Monday eve- ning, November 14, that Plymouth might have little choice other than to cut off water and sewer to the hospital. Apparently, Washington Re- gional...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Turkey Trot for Tots returns to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The annual Turkey Trot for Tots returns to Greenville this Thanksgiving. The race begins at 8 a.m. at Fleet Feet at 207 E Arlington Blvd. It will include a 5k and a family walk. Entry is $30 for the 5k and $20 for the family walk....
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Nearly a thousand brave morning chill for Turkey Trot

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of people across Eastern Carolina took part in a popular Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year was the 15th annual Twin Rivers YMCA Turkey Trot. A chilly morning in New Bern couldn’t stop hundreds of people from participating in a popular Thanksgiving tradition. The Twin...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Several ENC cities included in Royal Farms NC expansion

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Convenience store chain Royal Farms announced Monday that New Bern, Greenville, Kinston and Jacksonville will be among the first cities included in the company’s expansion into North Carolina. Royal Farms is a chain of convenience stores owned by Cloverfield Farms Dairy and headquartered in Baltimore, Md. Royal Farms has more than […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Chili cook-off held in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina residents were able to show off their chili cooking skills on Tuesday. The annual chili cook-off was held at Greenville Fire/Rescue Station 1 downtown and hosted by the City of Greenville. Many local restaurants, cooks, departments, and businesses across the city were able to...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Buccaneer Music Hall to host food drive concert

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Buccaneer Music Hall will host its Thankful Giveback concert tonight. The concert runs from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. in Greenville with performances by local musicians Cooper Greer, Logan Carroll and William Seymour. It is free to the public, but attendees are asked to bring in canned goods and other non-perishable items. All goods will be donated to local food banks.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Greenville police report missing woman

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville say a missing woman may have an intellectual disability and has a history of running away. The Greenville Police Department says Malayshia Condery, 20, was last seen on Tuesday evening in the area of 620 Red Banks Road. She was last seen wearing pink fuzzy pajama bottoms and a pink sweatshirt.
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Motorcycle run raises money for holidays at children’s home

NEW BERN, NC (WNCT) — Motorcyclists have the opportunity to participate in the annual Kennedy Toy Run on Saturday. The event is a 30-year tradition benefiting the Children at the Kennedy Baptist Children’s home in Kinston. Riders can register at Temple Church on Saturday at 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Temple Church in Kinston. From there, riders […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville Police, other businesses find hiring process tougher

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Despite low unemployment numbers, businesses across the country are still struggling to find workers. Some areas here in Eastern North Carolina are even noticing shortages on the police force. The Jacksonville Police Department is one department that’s finding it difficult to hire people. The department said it’s not just about filling […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Outreach organization gives back to those in need for Thanksgiving

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WITN) - One Christian center in Vanceboro is providing meals for those in need ahead of Thanksgiving. The Vanceboro Christian Help Center just finished up its Thanksgiving dinner giveaway initiative. The organization said it has given out more than 90 Thanksgiving meals thus far, but has enough for...
VANCEBORO, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Chocowinity Primary making space for fifth graders to return

The Board of Beaufort County Commissioners took a unanimous vote on Monday, Nov. 7 to allow Beaufort County Schools to submit an application to replace a modular building on Chocowinity Primary School’s campus. This modular building would allow rising fifth graders to remain at Chocowinity Primary School instead of going to Chocowinity Middle School which currently serves fifth through eighth grade students.

Comments / 0

Community Policy