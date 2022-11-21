Read full article on original website
fox4news.com
Suspect in stolen vehicle crashes while fleeing from White Settlement police
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - White Settlement police chased down and arrested a man who they said fled from police while driving a stolen car. Dash and body cam video of Wednesday's chase was released by police. Police said the driver, Michael Grant, lost control and crashed into a fence after...
fox4news.com
Suspect involved in deadly car chase connected to even more burglaries, including Mesquite auto shop
MESQUITE, Texas - We're learning about more businesses that police believe were targeted by a burglary ring they said was busted this week. The suspects were caught Saturday after a Garland police chase, and police think they're the same serial burglars that broke into a Mesquite business in early September.
Armed robbery suspect locked up after a police chase in White Settlement
A man is locked up after leading White Settlement on a high speed chase Wednesday afternoon. An armed robbery suspect was driving a stolen car on Las Vegas Trail,
Arrest made in October murder of a man in northwest Dallas
Nearly two months after a man was gunned down in northwest Dallas – police have arrested the man they’ve been looking for. The night of October 2nd
fox4news.com
Garland police release photos of guns recovered from vehicle that crashed while fleeing police
GARLAND, Texas - Garland police have released pictures of the guns they said were recovered from a vehicle that crashed while fleeing from police Saturday night. The chase started when Garland PD officers recognized a white Tahoe connected to a string of burglaries and tried to pull the vehicle over near Kingsley Road.
Man struck and killed by a car in Haltom City
A man has been struck and killed by traffic in Haltom City. Just past 8 p.m. 911 callers told police about the serious accident on Denton Highway.
AOL Corp
Arlington police investigating road rage shooting on Interstate 20 Wednesday morning
Detectives are working to identify the vehicle whose driver they said opened fire at another driver on Wednesday morning on Interstate 20, according to Arlington police. Officers received a call around 7:30 a.m. that a witness had seen someone shoot from one vehicle to another on I-20 in the area of the Collins Street bridge, according to police. About 15 minutes later, 911 operators received a all from a woman who said she was in the vehicle targeted in the attack.
Woman wounded in Fort Worth Poly neighborhood shooting
Police are looking for the gunman who wounded a woman in the Fort Worth Poly neighborhood last night. Just past 8 p.m. the woman was walking from her home on South Littlejohn Avenue
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Submerged Car in SE Dallas County
The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a submerged vehicle Wednesday. The sheriff's office said Wednesday afternoon that deputies were called about a submerged Ford Mustang in a pond near the intersection of Jimmy Lane and Haines Road in Combine. Deputies requested the assistance...
Garland police release more information on bust of organized crime ring targeting autobody shops
GARLAND, Texas — Police are releasing new information about an organized crime ring busted over the weekend. On Nov. 22, Garland Police charged two men, Bernabe Gile and Joey William Jarvis with engaging in organized criminal activity. The suspects are suspected in several burglaries spanning across multiple cities --...
Local police step up patrols to prevent drunk driving
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - As we all prepare to celebrate the holiday season with friends and family, local law enforcement is stepping up patrols to prevent drunk driving.According to TXDOT, in 2021 nearly a quarter of all fatal traffic crashes during the holiday season involved drunk driving. Now local officials want you to be aware of the dangers of driving while intoxicated. "The devastation is unbelievable, the grief never ends," said Suzanne Beatty.Beatty knows the dangers of drunk driving all too well. Her daughter Carly, a sophomore at Texas A&M, was hit and killed by an intoxicated driver. Now she's hoping...
Car crashes into a Combine pond, driver killed
The Dallas County Medical Examiner is working to identify a body found inside a car that crashed into a pond in Combine in far southeast Dallas County Wednesday.
Man finally captured for wrong-way crash that killed a mother of eight in Carrollton
Nearly a month after a woman was killed in a wrong-way crash in Carrollton, the accused driver has been captured. Brayan De La Rosa was arrested after a brief foot chase in Lewisville
1 person dead after hydroplaning, crashing into unoccupied vehicle
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - One person is dead after crashing into an unoccupied vehicle. Police say that vehicle one was involved in a previous crash, was disabled and unoccupied in the left lane on DNT near Mockingbird Lane. Vehicle two was traveling southbound at about 5:48 a.m. on Thanksgiving when it hydroplaned, striking the left concrete barrier, crashing into vehicle one. The driver of vehicle two, 45-year-old Kamilu Asalu was pronounced dead at the scene.
One man shot in Lewisville, police detain accused shooter
A man is in custody in Lewisville following a late night shooting at an address on Ashwood Drive a few blocks from West Main. Just past 10 p.m. police found one person shot
Man jailed following fatal shooting of his sister's boyfriend in Lewisville
Lewisville police have now charged the man they arrested following Tuesday night’s fatal shooting. Police found the victim – Fernando Olvera – badly wounded
WFAA
Haltom City police investigating crash that killed pedestrian
Police said a man was hit by a car on Denton Highway. The driver is cooperating with the investigation.
Man shot to death in Arlington identified
The man shot to death Monday in what Arlington police first believed to be a crash has now been identified. Police were called to what was reported to be a crash scene on Rutherford in southeast Arlington near I-20 and Highway 360.
Woman stabbed to death in Fort Worth child custody dispute, accused killer arrested
A woman is dead after being stabbed in a child custody dispute in Fort Worth. Tuesday, police were called out to an address on John T. White Road near Loop 820.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
2nd Man Identified, Charged After Chase Ends in Fatal Crash Saturday
A second person believed to be part of a burglary ring operating in North Texas has been charged just days after being apprehended after a police chase that killed a suspected juvenile accomplice. Bernabe Giles, 17, is now facing a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity, Garland Police said.
