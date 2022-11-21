Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building
The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
A little taller and with 40 affordable housing units, another Journal Square high-rise heads for planning board review
A gleaming high-rise proposed to replace the C.H. Martin store in Journal Square has grown since it was initially introduced and would now include more than three dozen affordable housing units after initially being proposed with none, the developer says in documents submitted to the Jersey City Planning Board. Since...
paramuspost.com
VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN
Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
N.J.’s best ice cream shop is a new Filipino café, Yelp says. We investigated.
When Yelp released their state-by-state best ice cream shops list in June, they didn’t highlight perennial New Jersey favorites like Princeton’s The Bent Spoon or Holsten’s in Bloomfield, but a new dessert spot and café unfamiliar to most Garden State eaters. We had to investigate.
Hudson Reporter
Get ‘vaxxed for the holidays’ at Bayonne City Hall
Bayonne is hosting a “Vax for the Holidays” event at City Hall in December. The city will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Tuesday, December 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, which is free, is in conjunction with...
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
purewow.com
The Hulken Bag Is the Perfect Gift for All Your City Friends This Holiday Season
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Value: 18/20. Functionality: 17/20. Quality: 20/20. Aesthetics: 19/20. Versatility: 18/20. TOTAL: 93/100. As a fashion editor, I find I am...
jerseydigs.com
These City Hall Buildings Have an Important Place in New Jersey’s History
New Jersey has a storied role in the nation’s history that can be told through the architecture of its municipal buildings. These five city halls — ranging in styles from Neoclassical to Art Deco — made a statement about the importance of our state when they were built.
newyorkfamily.com
Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022
Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
baristanet.com
Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season
NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
JC Fridays is coming on December 2nd
Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2, a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork and to support artists...
Hudson Reporter
Engineers win award for Bayonne park renovations
The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has given the Consulting and Municipal Engineering Associates (CME) a Project of the Year Award for the renovations at Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne. The award is in the organization’s category of Municipal Design Projects in places with populations above 20,000. A panel...
Jersey Proud: Bloomfield holds annual turkey giveaway for families in need
The Bloomfield mayor's turkey giveaway has been a holiday tradition for more than a dozen years.
roi-nj.com
UniPro buys 207,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Hillside for $30M
UniPro International Uniforms, which specializes in uniforms and accessories for law enforcement and security and transportation, has purchased 1319 N. Broad St. in Hillside, a 207,000-square-foot, free-standing industrial building, for $30 million. UniPro, which is headquartered in Irvington, purchased the building from Sam Kirschenbaum of AH Realty Associates. Zimmel Associates...
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New Jersey
If you've been looking for new ways to save on groceries, you may be interested to learn that a major discount grocery store chain will be opening another new store location in New Jersey in early December. Read on to learn more.
hudsontv.com
Secaucus Walmart Black Friday “Deals For Days” Showcases Holiday Savings
The busiest shopping season of the year is about to kick off with Black Friday deals and savings galore for customers all across the country. Here in Hudson County, the Secaucus Walmart is getting a jump on the competition. The chain hosted a media open house on Tuesday morning to give reporters a heads up on what’s hot this shopping season so consumers can see where the biggest holiday savings can be found.
30 million pounds of fresh produce sold by Hunts Point Produce Market in NYC this Thanksgiving
If you're celebrating Thanksgiving in or around NYC, it's very likely your fresh produce comes from Hunts Point Produce Market in the Bronx, which sells 30 million pounds of produce around this time.
Asian supermarket opens in the former Excelsior Grand. The inaugural weekend causes traffic jam in New Dorp.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New HL Supermarket opened for its inaugural weekend just days before Thanksgiving. The sprawling grocery store at 2380 Hylan Blvd. features an inventory of produce, fish, meat, sundries and items particular to Chinese cooking. Shoppers packed aisles of the store, former home to the Excelsior...
News 12
Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving
A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
