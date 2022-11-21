ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Thanksgiving has extra meaning this year for residents of this Jersey City apartment building

The Thanksgiving feast came a day early, but when you’ve been waiting two years to host it, why not get a head start?. As folks gathered around roast turkey, ham and potatoes Wednesday, it was an opportunity to celebrate much more than a national holiday. It was the marking of a new era for the Bergenview building where they live, which now has upgraded units offering each formerly homeless resident a truly independent living experience and amenities like the community room where they gathered to eat.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
paramuspost.com

VAN SAUN COUNTY PARK WILL ONCE AGAIN BE NORTH JERSEY’S PREMIER DESTINATION FOR WINTER FAMILY FUN

Bergen County’s Winter Wonderland Open on November 25, Holiday Lantern Spectacular Is Already Open and Runs until January 15th. (PARAMUS, NJ) – Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco and the Bergen County Board of Commissioners are excited to announce that Van Saun County Park in Paramus will soon become New Jersey’s premier destination for winter family fun.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Get ‘vaxxed for the holidays’ at Bayonne City Hall

Bayonne is hosting a “Vax for the Holidays” event at City Hall in December. The city will offer COVID-19 vaccines to those eligible at City Hall at 630 Avenue C on Tuesday, December 13 from 1 to 4 p.m. The event, which is free, is in conjunction with...
BAYONNE, NJ
newyorkfamily.com

Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022

Nothing rings in the holiday season like a Christmas tree lighting! Check out these tree lightings around New York and kick off the holiday season the right way with your family. Holiday Road Trips for NYC Families!. Christmas Tree and Holiday Tree Lightings 2022. Manhattan. Bank of America Winter Village...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baristanet.com

Skating, Igloos and More! Newark Winter Village Returns for the Holiday Season

NEWARK, N.J. – Newark Winter Village, a much-loved holiday tradition, returns for the season to transform downtown Newark into a winter wonderland. The festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open on November 25, Wednesdays–Sundays and run through January 31, 2023. Visitors...
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

JC Fridays is coming on December 2nd

Art House Productions has announced the lineup for the upcoming JC Fridays on Friday, December 2, a variety of happenings including visual art exhibitions, musical performances, and studio tours from 20+ artists, businesses, and organizations. Visitors are encouraged to travel place to place to discover artwork and to support artists...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Engineers win award for Bayonne park renovations

The New Jersey Society of Municipal Engineers has given the Consulting and Municipal Engineering Associates (CME) a Project of the Year Award for the renovations at Fitzpatrick Park in Bayonne. The award is in the organization’s category of Municipal Design Projects in places with populations above 20,000. A panel...
BAYONNE, NJ
roi-nj.com

UniPro buys 207,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Hillside for $30M

UniPro International Uniforms, which specializes in uniforms and accessories for law enforcement and security and transportation, has purchased 1319 N. Broad St. in Hillside, a 207,000-square-foot, free-standing industrial building, for $30 million. UniPro, which is headquartered in Irvington, purchased the building from Sam Kirschenbaum of AH Realty Associates. Zimmel Associates...
HILLSIDE, NJ
hudsontv.com

Secaucus Walmart Black Friday “Deals For Days” Showcases Holiday Savings

The busiest shopping season of the year is about to kick off with Black Friday deals and savings galore for customers all across the country. Here in Hudson County, the Secaucus Walmart is getting a jump on the competition. The chain hosted a media open house on Tuesday morning to give reporters a heads up on what’s hot this shopping season so consumers can see where the biggest holiday savings can be found.
News 12

Fire displaces 10 families in Hackensack on Thanksgiving

A fire in Bergen County has left 10 families displaced on Thanksgiving. Hackensack police say the first started around 3 a.m. Thursday at 163 Hudson St. Police say the fire started in the basement of the building. The American Red Cross says the organization is helping 32 people in 10...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Hudson Reporter

Jersey City, NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Hoboken, ersey City, North Bergen, Seacaucus, Union City, West New York, Wheehawken in New Jersey

 https://hudsonreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy