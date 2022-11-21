DESTIN, Fl. (WALA) - A Texas man has died at Crab Island after hitting his head going down the slide of his rental pontoon boat. The 63-year old victim went down the slide into three to four feet of water around 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday and did not resurface, according to the family . Members of the family jumped in to try and save him while the Coast Guard, firefighters from Okaloosa Island and Destin and EMS all responded to the scene.

