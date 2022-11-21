Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
The story behind the only Lakota drumming group in Sioux Falls
The annual Jingle Bell Run is a benefit for the Arthritis Foundation. Taylor Van Emmerik joined Dakota News Now on Thursday morning to talk about the event. The 30th annual Sioux Falls Parade of Lights takes place this Friday. DTSF Events Manager Jared Indahl joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning.
dakotanewsnow.com
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
KELOLAND TV
The Rush Bar & Grill serving free meals on Thanksgiving
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Thanksgiving, many families and friends gather for a big meal. But for some, getting together with friends or family isn’t a possibility. That’s where a local bar and grill is able to help by dishing up a free meal. The Rush...
dakotanewsnow.com
Memorial Lutheran Church delivers over 500 Thanksgiving meals
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Generous patrons have been flooding Memorial Lutheran Church in Southern Sioux Falls, dropping off food so that volunteers can distribute meals to those in need on Thanksgiving Day. Blake Miller has helped prepare Thanksgiving meals at the church since he was a kid.
KELOLAND TV
Aldi to open fourth Sioux Falls location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Aldi is preparing to open another grocery store in Sioux Falls. It will be located in the northwest part of the city near the University of South Dakota Sioux Falls. The new grocery store will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8. The...
dakotanewsnow.com
New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Friends and families are fueling up on holiday meals before getting a head start on Christmas shopping and The Empire Mall is one spot to accomplish that. AS Revival, Jaber Soul, Lauriebelles, and Lovisa, are some of the latest stores added to the mall. If you or the family needs a break from shopping, Gibby’s Arcade can help the kids unwind for a bit, and recently opened Great American Cookies can provide a sweet treat afterward. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer says kids and pets will have a good reason to come by the mall to get pictures taken with Santa. There is also an opportunity to get cookies and cocoa with Santa on Saturday, December 3 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. The following day, Caring Santa will be at the mall from 9:00 am to 10:30 am for children with special needs.
dakotanewsnow.com
Someone You Should Know: Helping the transgender community
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Stephanie Marty is a transgender woman, who made the transition a few years ago. “I had a new family practice doctor who in her clinic notes wrote, he wants to be a female. And I never really thought of it that way. But in effect, that’s what you were becoming. So it was very long process after that. It took four years before I got surgery. I transitioned physically at the end of 2019,” said Stephanie.
dakotanewsnow.com
A day SDSU band members will never forget
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota State University Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band marched for the first time ever in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and it’s an experience band members will never forget. Throughout the three-mile parade route, the Pride of the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pride of the Dakotas performs in Macy's Day Parade
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
dakotanewsnow.com
SDSU marching band prepares for Macy’s Parade
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With just hours away from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Pride of the Dakotas Marching Band has been rehearsing and preparing for their performance. The band shipped their uniforms and instruments to the Big Apple last week, so today was the...
dakotanewsnow.com
Busiest travel day of the year “smooth sailing” in Sioux Falls
Stephanie Marty is this week's Someone You Should Know. New retailers, eateries at The Empire Mall in time for holidays. Director of Marketing and Business Development James Payer talks about the new places to visit at The Empire Mall and events to look out for. Avera Medical Minute: Lung cancer...
wnax.com
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
KELOLAND TV
Crash causes power outage in eastern Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A crash has caused a power outage in eastern Sioux Falls early Thanksgiving morning. Sioux Falls Police told KELOLAND News a car crashed into a power pole along 26th Street between Bahnson Ave. and Cleveland Ave. Police say the crash was a hit-and-run and a man and a woman fled the scene on foot. Police believe alcohol was a factor and haven’t located the suspects.
KELOLAND TV
The journey continues for Skylar McCaulley
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO)– Back in August of 2021, Skylar McCaulley suffered a severe brain bleed which led to several surgeries, 51 days in the ICU then time at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals in Lincoln. Now a year later, his recovery continues and he is starting back up from where...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls local businesses welcome, offer discounts to customers on Small Business Saturday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many small business owners create a unique experience for their customers. At Veza, customers can feel good about their purchases, knowing where they come from. Owner Ondrea Stachel researches every line she brings into her business. “Either making an effort and sustainability, women-owned or...
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Pride of the Dakotas spend Wednesday rehearsing for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
New York City, NY (Dakota News Now) - The Pride of the Dakota’s Marching Band from South Dakota State University will perform Thursday in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The group of almost 350 spent a better part of Wednesday rehearsing for their big performance. Dakota News Now’s...
KELOLAND TV
Person hit by vehicle at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) – One person was hurt after an incident at a western Sioux Falls bar early Thursday morning. Our KELOLAND News crew was able to capture this video of the scene. Sioux Falls Police tells KELOLAND News that one person was hit by a vehicle at the 18th Amendment.
