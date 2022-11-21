New York (PIX11) — The “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a new rendition of the classic ballet, will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday. Disney’s special is based on the live show that originated in New Jersey and features iconic rappers like Kurtis Blow. Hip-hop pioneer Rev. Run, of Run-DMC, joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk more about the special as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.

