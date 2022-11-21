Read full article on original website
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
6 Injured, Including 4 Firefighters In a House Fire At 746 Manida Street, BronxAbdul GhaniBronx, NY
pix11.com
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade
Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving …. Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped...
pix11.com
Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains
So what Black Friday deals should you go for? Consumer experts say it’s worth snapping up electronics, mattresses, and appliances, but when it comes to seasonal items like clothes and fitness equipment, you can expect a better price cut later after the new year. Shoppers hoping to score Black...
pix11.com
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors
The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy. LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for …. The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on...
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains. So what Black Friday deals should you...
pix11.com
Indulging during the holidays
Thanksgiving is like a marathon day of eating - but you shouldn't starve yourself in preparation. Registered Dietician Nutritionist Marissa Marshulam has tips to prepare for the big meal. Indulging during the holidays. Thanksgiving is like a marathon day of eating - but you shouldn't starve yourself in preparation. Registered...
pix11.com
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread
New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
pix11.com
Early morning Bronx apartment fire leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt
Two people were killed and two others were left in critical condition on Thanksgiving after an early morning fire at a Bronx apartment building, authorities said. The NYPD said a woman, 20, and a man, 60, died. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were hospitalized in critical condition. Early...
pix11.com
Introducing someone new to the family
Bringing home a new beau to meet the family during the holidays can be stressful, but with some prep work you could avoid a possible disaster. Relationship expert Jaime Bronstein has the list of do's and don'ts. Introducing someone new to the family. Bringing home a new beau to meet...
pix11.com
Here in NY creator shares NYC’s hidden Thanksgiving history
John Friia joined New York Living on Tuesday to speak more about “Here in New York,” a digital platform unveiling the hidden history of New York. Here in NY creator shares NYC’s hidden Thanksgiving …. John Friia joined New York Living on Tuesday to speak more about...
pix11.com
Tips for beating Thanksgiving travel rush in NYC
New York City drivers will want to avoid parts of the Staten Island Expressway, Long Island Expressway, Brooklyn Queens Expressway, and Belt Parkway Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to AAA. Tips for beating Thanksgiving travel rush in NYC. New York City drivers will want to avoid parts...
pix11.com
Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving
The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday. Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving. The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday.
pix11.com
Why thousands line up for Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product
It's a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That's especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product is in its highest demand. Why thousands line up for Lloyd’s Carrot...
pix11.com
Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating pre-pandemic numbers
Sunday after the holiday. The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day, with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights this year. Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating …. Sunday after the holiday. The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day, with roughly 48,000 scheduled...
pix11.com
When to watch ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney+
New York (PIX11) — The “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a new rendition of the classic ballet, will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday. Disney’s special is based on the live show that originated in New Jersey and features iconic rappers like Kurtis Blow. Hip-hop pioneer Rev. Run, of Run-DMC, joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk more about the special as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
pix11.com
PIX11’s annual Thanksgiving tradition continues: March of the Wooden Soldiers to air Nov. 24
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s officially Thanksgiving week! PIX11 is pleased to announce the station will continue its annual Thanksgiving tradition and air ‘March of the Wooden Soldiers’ (Babes in Toyland, the 1934 Laurel and Hardy classic) in both black & white and color versions on Thanksgiving Day, paired with a Honeymooners mini-marathon.
pix11.com
NYC Forecast: Temperatures return to 50s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s eight-day streak of below-normal highs finally ended on Tuesday as temperatures made their way into the lower 50s across the area. The winds were held in check as well, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead. Conditions will cool down a...
pix11.com
Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
pix11.com
Radio City Rockettes kick off ‘The Christmas Spectacular’ show
New York (PIX11) – “The Christmas Spectacular” starring the Radio City Rockettes is once again bringing the magic of the holidays to New York City. “The Christmas Spectacular” is a unique immersive show that has attracted over 69 million spectators since its debut in 1993. Four...
pix11.com
LIRR broken rail causing service delays during rush hour commute
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A broken rail at the Woodside station is causing service delays on the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. Westbound trains will bypass Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside due to the broken rail, the LIRR tweeted. For westbound service from Woodside, commuters can take the Port Washington branch train or the No. 7 subway.
