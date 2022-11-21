ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-flying balloon characters star in Thanksgiving parade

Throngs of spectators lined the streets of New York on Thursday as colorful, high-flying balloons helped usher in the holiday season during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.
Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains

So what Black Friday deals should you go for? Consumer experts say it's worth snapping up electronics, mattresses, and appliances, but when it comes to seasonal items like clothes and fitness equipment, you can expect a better price cut later after the new year.
LI nursing center creates Thanksgiving parade for seniors

The floats, created by Nursing & Rehabilitation Staff members, are mounted on movable carts and replicate a few of the famous floats from the iconic parade, including Batman and Snoopy.
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops

A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday.
Indulging during the holidays

Thanksgiving is like a marathon day of eating - but you shouldn't starve yourself in preparation. Registered Dietician Nutritionist Marissa Marshulam has tips to prepare for the big meal.
Sample a taste of Jamaica with this Thanksgiving spread

New York (PIX11) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, let’s explore an authentic Jamaican Thanksgiving with fan favorites like turkey, cranberry, and squash. PIX11 Morning News’ Kirsten Cole dishes out all the details on the Caribbean spread. Watch the video player for more.
Early morning Bronx apartment fire leaves 2 dead, 2 hurt

Two people were killed and two others were left in critical condition on Thanksgiving after an early morning fire at a Bronx apartment building, authorities said. The NYPD said a woman, 20, and a man, 60, died. Two other women, ages 62 and 63, were hospitalized in critical condition.
Introducing someone new to the family

Bringing home a new beau to meet the family during the holidays can be stressful, but with some prep work you could avoid a possible disaster. Relationship expert Jaime Bronstein has the list of do's and don'ts.
Tips for beating Thanksgiving travel rush in NYC

New York City drivers will want to avoid parts of the Staten Island Expressway, Long Island Expressway, Brooklyn Queens Expressway, and Belt Parkway Wednesday between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., according to AAA.
Bronx market preps for busy day ahead of Thanksgiving

The Hunts Point Produce Market will ship about 30 million pounds of food to the New York City area on Tuesday.
Why thousands line up for Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product

It's a New York culinary delight that manages to find its way far beyond its home base in the Bronx to locations across the world. That's especially true during this holiday week when Lloyd's Carrot Cake's signature product is in its highest demand.
Thanksgiving travel season has returned, beating pre-pandemic numbers

Sunday after the holiday. The Federal Aviation Administration expects Tuesday to be the busiest travel day, with roughly 48,000 scheduled flights this year.
When to watch ‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’ on Disney+

New York (PIX11) — The “Hip Hop Nutcracker,” a new rendition of the classic ballet, will be available to stream on Disney+ this Friday. Disney’s special is based on the live show that originated in New Jersey and features iconic rappers like Kurtis Blow. Hip-hop pioneer Rev. Run, of Run-DMC, joined New York Living on Tuesday to talk more about the special as it celebrates its 10th anniversary.
NYC Forecast: Temperatures return to 50s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s eight-day streak of below-normal highs finally ended on Tuesday as temperatures made their way into the lower 50s across the area. The winds were held in check as well, and plenty of sunshine was seen overhead. Conditions will cool down a...
Enter to win a holiday Christmas tree, delivered and set up

NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season… to make your holidays great with NYC Tree Shop.Two lucky winners will receive either a Balsam Fir Tree or a Fraser Fir Tree.The winners will also receive a tree stand, free delivery, and installation. You can enter beginning on 11/28 through 12/21.
LIRR broken rail causing service delays during rush hour commute

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A broken rail at the Woodside station is causing service delays on the Long Island Rail Road Wednesday morning, according to the MTA. Westbound trains will bypass Kew Gardens, Forest Hills, and Woodside due to the broken rail, the LIRR tweeted. For westbound service from Woodside, commuters can take the Port Washington branch train or the No. 7 subway.
