ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensville Heights, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Beachwood endorses plans to demolish former Doubletree Hotel

Beachwood City Council endorsed plans to demolish the former Doubletree Hotel and build a $200 million mixed-use project at 3663 Park East at its meeting Nov. 21. Plans for the site were redrawn to demolish existing buildings and construct office, retail and apartments as well as a high-end boutique hotel.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Attorneys can help ease adoption process for parents

Adoptive parents often have a great deal of steps they need to take before legally calling a child their own. Many of these steps involve family court, so they need the assistance of an attorney who specializes in adoption. Carly Boyd, partner at KJK in Cleveland, and Silas Pisani, attorney...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy