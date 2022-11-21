Winners of three straight, the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road on Tuesday night facing a tough division opponent in the Phoenix Suns. Both teams were without their leaders as LeBron James missed his fifth straight game while Chris Paul missed his seventh. The Lakers have been trending in the right direction though and the Suns have struggled, but that momentum flipped in this one with L.A. suffering a 115-105 defeat to fall to 5-11 on the season.

