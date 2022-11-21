Read full article on original website
lakersnation.com
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: LeBron James Gifts Cleats To Ohio State Football Players Before Big Game Against Michigan
When it comes to College Football rivalries, the Big Ten powerhouses in Michigan and Ohio State are at the top of the list. Not only is Saturday’s contest between the Wolverines and Buckeyes a classic conference rivalry, but it has big implications of who will make the College Football Playoff.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Austin Reaves Appreciates Patrick Beverley Having His Back & Would’ve Done Same For Him
In the absence of LeBron James, other players have had to step up for the Los Angeles Lakers and aside from Anthony Davis, one of the team’s most important players has been Austin Reaves. It was Reaves who found himself in the starting lineup, forming the backcourt with Patrick Beverley and the second-year guard has thrived with the starters.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Thomas Bryant & Russell Westbrook Speak to Chemistry They Began Building In Washington
The Los Angeles Lakers recently got back some key pieces to their rotation with Thomas Bryant and Dennis Schroder returning from thumb injuries. Bryant, in particular, has given the Lakers a big boost the last couple of games as they previously lacked size outside of Anthony Davis. In his first...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: L.A. Turned Down Talen Horton-Tucker Trade With Raptors Last Season That Would’ve Brought Back First-Round Pick
Even though he was only a second-round pick in 2019, Talen Horton-Tucker immediately flashed potential that had the Los Angeles Lakers organization and its fanbase excited for what was to come. That potential remained for the next few years although the Lakers never saw it materialize after trading to young...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson After Police Stopped Him In His Lamborghini For Breaking The Law: "Take The Vehicle, I Have 10 More"
Allen Iverson is undoubtedly one of the most iconic players to ever play in the NBA. The Philadelphia 76ers legend was truly blessed with talent. He had an insane scoring ability and was considered a pure scoring assassin with the ball. While no one can doubt Iverson's ability to play basketball, there are many who have questioned his life off the court.
lakersnation.com
Recap: Anthony Davis Dominant Once Again Although Lakers See Win Streak Snapped By Suns
Winners of three straight, the Los Angeles Lakers hit the road on Tuesday night facing a tough division opponent in the Phoenix Suns. Both teams were without their leaders as LeBron James missed his fifth straight game while Chris Paul missed his seventh. The Lakers have been trending in the right direction though and the Suns have struggled, but that momentum flipped in this one with L.A. suffering a 115-105 defeat to fall to 5-11 on the season.
lakersnation.com
Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Explains Why He Shoved Suns’ DeAndre Ayton For Standing Over Austin Reaves
There has been a bit of animosity between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns stemming back to their meeting in the first round of the 2021 playoffs and it boiled over late in Tuesday night’s contest between the two teams. Point guard Patrick Beverley, no stranger to on-court incidents, ran up and shoved Suns center Deandre Ayton to the floor, leading to both teams needing to be separated.
lakersnation.com
Darvin Ham Wants Lakers To Be ‘Tough’ But Within Rules After Incident Between Patrick Beverley & Suns’ Deandre Ayton
The matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns got heated on Tuesday, leading to Patrick Beverley’s ejection late in the fourth quarter. The scuffle started with Devin Booker accidentally hitting Austin Reaves in the face as the second-year Lakers guard attempted a layup with 3:56 left on the clock in the fourth quarter. After Reaves fell to the ground, Deandre Ayton came over and stared over him, provoking Beverley to intervene.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Spurs Rejected Offer Of Russell Westbrook & Lottery-Protected First-Round Pick For Josh Richardson & Doug McDermott Before 2022-23
The Los Angeles Lakers seem to be in a significantly better place after three straight wins, potentially impacting Russell Westbrook’s immediate future. L.A. has improved improves its record to 5-10 and moved up to 3.0 games behind the Play-In Tournament places. The Purple and Gold’s winning streak came despite LeBron James missing the last four contests due to a strained adductor. Anthony Davis has stepped up in James’ absence, putting up at least 30 points and 16 rebounds in all three recent wins.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Video: Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Has Kobe Bryant & LeBron James Ahead Of Michael Jordan
Countless young NBA stars regularly show respect for Kobe Bryant, proving the Los Angeles Lakers legend’s impact on the young generation of basketball players. Jayson Tatum and Devin Booker usually honor Bryant’s memory ahead of important games for the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, respectively. Giannis Antetokounmpo recently opened up about his relationship with the Lakers icon, saying he doesn’t like the comparisons to Kobe because he didn’t get to know him to well.
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Expected To Return Friday Vs. Spurs
With the Los Angeles Lakers struggling to start the season, things only seemed to be getting worse when superstar LeBron James went down with a strained adductor muscle. Thankfully the Lakers were able to find a little rhythm without their leader and reel off a three-game win streak on the back of Anthony Davis, allowing head coach Darvin Ham and the staff to be extra cautious with LeBron getting back on the court.
