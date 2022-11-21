Read full article on original website
Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation
The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t...
Falcons to Play Commanders DE Chase Young in His Season Debut?
The Washington Commanders may have their top edge rusher Chase Young Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that Young had been activated to the 53-man roster after opening the season on the Injured Reserve. "We'll work him with the intent of — if he's ready...
Portland Pilots face the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels
North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0) vs. Portland Pilots (4-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Portland -14.5; over/under is 152. BOTTOM LINE: The Portland Pilots will square off against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Portland finished 19-15 overall with a 12-8 record against non-conference opponents...
Stetson Bennett Takes Early Lead In Heisman Vote
The University of Georgia in the No. 1 ranked football team in America with a Heisman candidate at the helm of a dominant unit. Sound familiar? It should. This time a year ago, beloved nose tackle and an eventual first-round draft pick, Jordan Davis was in the working for the Heisman. And though he didn't get an official invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony, there was a moment when Jordan Davis had the pull of the fan vote.
Bills Take Control Before Halftime, Leading Lions 17-14
The Buffalo Bills lead the Detroit Lions at halftime 17-14. After punts from both sides to start the game, the Lions' offense, which has been key to their three-game winning streak, struck first, driving 61 yards on 12 plays as Jamaal Williams punched it into the endzone on a two-yard run.
Jameson Williams Dealt with ‘Bad Days’ Waiting to Debut
In a welcomed change of pace, Lions fans have a variety of items to be thankful for this season. The list ranges from the standout play of rookies Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph to the team's first three-game win streak since 2017. And, the latest thing you can add to the list is wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, being cleared to begin practicing. He was officially declared able to practice again on Monday.
Predictions: Bills-Lions
Detroit’s key to victory Thursday, against the Bills, is to control the time of possession battle. Buffalo’s offense is explosive, and with Detroit’s secondary struggles, the defense is vulnerable. Jared Goff has a chance to prove his legitimacy as the team's starting quarterback, with a win. For...
The Screwed Tape Letters: Screwing Up
DISCLAIMER: THIS ARTICLE HAS BEEN WRITTEN FOR ENTERTAINMENT PURPOSES ONLY; ANY ATHLETIC WISDOM OR INSIGHT OR KNOWLEDGEABILITY THEREIN, NOT DIRECTLY QUOTED BY MY COLLEAGUES, IS NOT ONLY PURELY ACCIDENTAL BUT UNFORTUNATE. To Whom It May Concern,. StephenA. Smith and PaulFinebaum? Those guys gotta go. It is perfectly clear to millions...
Detroit vs. Everybody: 97 Percent of NFL Experts Select Bills to Win
The Detroit Lions are 9.5-point home underdogs to the Buffalo Bills. In their last meeting back in 2018, Josh Allen tossed a 42-yard touchdown pass to Robert Foster early in the fourth quarter and led his team to a 14-13 home victory. According to NFL Pickwatch, 97 percent of NFL...
Calais Campbell: Ravens Coaches Compared Jaguars’ Travis Etienne to ‘Alvin Kamara, but Faster’
It hasn't taken Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne very long to earn the respect of the rest of the NFL. After missing his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury, the former No. 25 overall pick has gotten off to a hot start in 2022. And as a result, he has the full attention of the Baltimore Ravens, who will travel to Jacksonville for a Sunday clash in Week 12.
Mac Jones, Patriots: No Days Off, Even Thanksgiving
FOXBORO — Even on national holidays, the New England Patriots take “no days off.”. For the first time in 10 years, the Pats will play football on Thanksgiving as they face off against the Minnesota Vikings in prime time from U.S. Bank Stadium. While many throughout the country...
Patriots vs. Vikings Thanksgiving: Strong Ties, How to Watch, Betting Odds
The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots on Thursday as both teams celebrate Thanksgiving on the football field. Although they reside in separate conferences, the two teams have a very close tie to one another. During Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell's brief playing career, his first regular-season action came in...
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
