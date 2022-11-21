Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
230K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0