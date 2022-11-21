Read full article on original website
Voice of America
Turkey Pledges Syria Land Offensive to Fight Kurdish Militants
London — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday the military will begin a land operation against Kurdish militants in northern Syria “at the most convenient time.”. Cheered by party lawmakers as he arrived at parliament, Erdogan reiterated pledges made earlier this week to escalate operations against Kurdish...
Voice of America
US Calls for De-Escalation as Fighting Between Turkey, Syrian Kurds Escalates
Washington — Renewed hostilities between Turkey and Syrian Kurdish fighters are not sitting well with the United States, which warned repeatedly Tuesday that the fighting will only serve to benefit the Islamic State terror group. Senior U.S. officials acknowledge Turkey has the right to defend itself from terrorist attacks...
Voice of America
Attack on Mali Camp for People Fleeing Violence Kills 11
BAMAKO, Mali — An attack by suspected Islamic extremists on a camp outside Gao sheltering individuals who had fled violence in northern Mali has left 11 people dead, officials said Thursday. The assailants also destroyed the camp's food stocks and stole all the livestock, former Gao Mayor Sadou Diallo...
Voice of America
US Slams Taliban for Publicly Flogging Afghan Men, Women
Islamabad — The U.S. special envoy for women, girls and human rights in Afghanistan has sharply criticized the ruling Islamist Taliban for organizing public floggings of people, including women, accused of "moral crimes" such as theft and adultery. "This is both appalling and a dangerous sign that the Taliban...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Ukraine's drone finds cemetery of tanks inside Russian border
In September this year, a Ukrainian reconnaissance drone flew into Russian territory and captured footage of hundreds of damaged battle tanks, howitzers, and infantry fighting vehicles damaged in the conflict that began earlier this year. Ukrainian military website has shared the footage captured by the drone on social media sites.
US Navy finds the same kind of Iranian suicide drone Russia has been using against Ukraine was used to attack a tanker
Russian forces have used Iranian-made Shahed-136 suicide drones in recent attacks across Ukraine, sometimes targeting critical infrastructure.
Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s reservists being killed ‘in large numbers’, UK claims
Russian reservists are being killed “in large numbers” in frontal assualts in Donetsk Oblast, the UK defence ministry has claimed. In their latest update, the ministry of defence said: “Mobilised reservists have highly likely experienced particularly heavy casualties after being committed to dig ambitious trench systems while under artillery fire around the Luhansk Oblast town of Svatove”.The defence intelligence added that the eligibility of Russian reservists has often been questionable, and the training and equipment they are given is “inadequate”. The families of reservists are now prepared to protest against the conditions their relatives are serving under, according to...
Voice of America
Civilians in Northeast Syria Worry About Turkish Invasion
As Turkey has stepped up its strikes against Kurdish forces in northeast Syria, civilians in the region are worried about a possible large-scale land operation. VOA’s Zana Omer has more in this story, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.
Voice of America
Ukraine Says Russian Strike Hit Maternity Ward
Ukrainian officials said Wednesday that overnight airstrikes by Russian forces hit a hospital maternity ward in southern Ukraine, killing a newborn baby and wounding its mother. Authorities said the missile destroyed the two-story building in the city of Vilniansk in the Zaporizhzhia region. The state emergency service said the baby's...
Voice of America
Russia Pounds Ukrainian Power Grid With New Airstrikes
Russia launched new airstrikes Wednesday against Ukraine’s already-battered power grid, with Moscow’s forces apparently intent on inflicting anguish on Ukrainians at the onset of winter. Authorities in the capital, Kyiv, said three people were killed in a strike that hit a two-story building. Ukrainian officials reported power outages...
Voice of America
Iranian Soccer Player Arrested Amid World Cup Scrutiny
Dubai, united arab emirates — Iran arrested a prominent former member of its national soccer team on Thursday over his criticism of the government as authorities grapple with nationwide protests that have cast a shadow over its competition at the World Cup. The semiofficial Fars and Tasnim news agencies...
Voice of America
The Afghan Woman Leader Who Stayed Under Taliban Rule
August 15, 2021 was a normal workday for Nilab Mobarez, secretary-general of the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), a national humanitarian organization of more than 2,000 employees and several thousand volunteers across Afghanistan. “We did our managerial meeting at 11am followed by some administrative routines,” Mobarez recalled, her last day...
Voice of America
Meta Report: US Military Behind Online Influence Campaign Targeting Central Asia, Middle East
People associated with the U.S. military created fake accounts on more than seven internet services as part of a "coordinated inauthentic" influence operation targeting people in Central Asia and the Middle East, according to Meta, the parent of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, in its report out this week. Although the...
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Nov. 25
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EST. 3:23 a.m.: The latest intelligence update from the U.K. defense ministry said recently mobilized Russian reservists continue to have problems. Their deployment is often characterised by confusion...
Voice of America
Chinese Refugees in Italy Wary of Beijing Outposts
Rome — Chinese refugees in Italy, some of whom are dissidents, are increasingly wary of the presence of what appear to be four outposts of Beijing's security apparatus operating without official diplomatic trappings, according to experts. Beijing acknowledges the presence of the so-called "police stations" in Rome, Milan, Florence...
Voice of America
US Sanctions Iranian Officials Amid Tehran's Ongoing Crackdown on Protests
Washington — The United States on Wednesday targeted three Iranian security officials under human rights-related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said, citing Tehran's ongoing crackdown on protesters in Kurdish-majority areas. The latest U.S. sanctions since demonstrations broke out nationwide in response to the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa...
Voice of America
Pakistan Names New Army Chief Amid Political Turmoil
Islamabad — Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday nominated the former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence, or ISI, the country’s main intelligence agency, as head of the powerful military amid deepening political turmoil in the country. Officials said Sharif chaired a meeting of his Cabinet to pick General...
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk.
