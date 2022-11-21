Read full article on original website
KEVN
Adoption in the Black Hills: One mother’s journey through the system
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Acknowledging National Adoption month, which happens every November, is a way to spread awareness and encourage people to look at the process for both children in foster care and the families taking care of them. We learn the story of what adoption can look like...
KEVN
The Club for Boys Christmas tree lot is open for business
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Holiday decorating often starts the day after Thanksgiving, and for many people in the Black Hills, that means finding the perfect Christmas tree. A great place to start is at the Club for Boys’ 43rd annual Christmas tree sale. There are more than 1,000...
KEVN
Let the hunt begin! But please keep it safe
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hunting season is in full swing. For hunters, bagging the trophy is the goal, but to make it a successful season, safety should be a top priority. Just this week, a Wisconsin 11-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while deer hunting. Your success starts before...
KEVN
Overeating is one thing; overdrinking could be tragic
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - While many people will go a little overboard on food during the Thanksgiving holiday, some connect with friends and participate in the national phenomenon “Blackout Wednesday,” where people will consume too much alcohol the day before Thanksgiving. After imbibing, drinkers look for little...
dakotanewsnow.com
Donations to Feeding South Dakota matched twice Nov. 24
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stiegelmeier family and the Sands family are encouraging the community to donate to Feeding South Dakota by matching donations. If you donate to Feeding South Dakota this Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24, your donation will be tripled, thanks to the generous Stiegelmeier and Sands families. The Sands have been matching donations (up to $25,000) that were received from Nov. 1-24. The Stiegelmeiers will continue to match donations received before or on Nov. 27 (up to $8,000.)
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
cowboystatedaily.com
Thanksgiving Hell: Wyoming Plumbers Brace For ‘Brown Friday’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The problem with gobs of gooey post-Thanksgiving grease is that once they enter drainpipes, they don’t stay gooey for long. That grease can set up in sink drains and sewer pipes, turning the day after Thanksgiving into what plumbers around...
KEVN
Nice today, some changes tomorrow.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - aThe weather will be quite pleasant today with sunny skies and highs in the 50s. Winds will be light. Tomorrow a cold front and trough will move through, bringing gusty winds and a few rain and snow showers. One to two inches of snow could fall im.
South Dakota GFP says it has suspect in death, abandonment of bucks
Input from a Facebook post by South Dakota Turn In Poachers (TIPs) resulted in likely pending charges against a suspect in the killing and leaving of two buck deer, the state Game Fish and Parks Department said on the TIPs page.
KELOLAND TV
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
KEVN
Windy with More Clouds Today; Snow Showers Tonight
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some snow is possible for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills late today, tonight and early tomorrow, but accumulations will be minimal. Thanksgiving will be seasonable with highs in the 40s, although we will see more sunshine for the holiday. We could reach the lower 60s on Friday with 50s expected on Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down next week. In fact, cold, wintry weather will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday.
Boy who fell into icy lake on life support
A boy who fell through an icy lake on Tuesday is on life support, his father told FOX31 on Wednesday.
ALDI Discount Grocery Opening Another South Dakota Store
Discount grocery store ALDI has announced they will be building another one of their popular stores in South Dakota. ALDI currently has 3 Sioux Falls locations at 2808 S. Louise Ave, 5105 E. Arrowhead Pkwy, and 600 W. 85th St. And now a fourth location will be coming to South...
cowboystatedaily.com
Badger Battles Skunks in Rancid Roadway Rodeo In Northeast Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Bad attitudes and worse odors were the order of the day last week when Steph Jones of Gillette came across three skunks and a badger tussling in the middle of a back road. “I could smell it from inside my pickup,”...
KEVN
"Merry Prairie Christmas" kicked off at the South Dakota State Capitol
"Merry Prairie Christmas" kicked off at the South Dakota State Capitol
KEVN
South Dakota retailers adapt to online shopping trend by improving in-person experience
RAPID CITY, S.D. (SOUTH DAKOTA NEWS WATCH) - South Dakota retailers hope to take advantage of a national trend toward increasing in-store shopping this holiday season by enhancing customer experience and blending online offerings into their business model. An annual survey by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insight &...
kotatv.com
Thousands of pounds of pills pulled from homes
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Drug Enforcement Agency says they collected more than 13,000 pounds of pills in the five-state area that includes South Dakota. The collection was during the agency’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day earlier this month. Across the country, the DEA disposed of more than 647,000 pounds of medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Expect Slick Wyoming Roads Day Before Thanksgiving
If you are traveling this Wednesday for Thanksgiving, keep an eye out for slippery driving conditions. According to Don Day of Day Weather, we are not expecting a major snow event. But just enough the slick the roads up. That will especially be true for higher elevations. It's a good...
WOLF
Loud explosion in Wyoming Valley on Thanksgiving day
A loud explosion was heard around Wyoming Valley Thanksgiving morning. According to our news gathering partners at the Times Leader, the Hanover Township Manager Sam Guesto said it was caused by hunters practicing with explosive Tannerite targets. The Times Leader said police are still investigating the scene and there are...
