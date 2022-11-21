RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Some snow is possible for Northeast Wyoming and the Northern Black Hills late today, tonight and early tomorrow, but accumulations will be minimal. Thanksgiving will be seasonable with highs in the 40s, although we will see more sunshine for the holiday. We could reach the lower 60s on Friday with 50s expected on Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down next week. In fact, cold, wintry weather will be likely Tuesday and Wednesday.

