deleted account
2d ago

I had a 3 year-old German shepherd male that was very lonely. All he would do was sit around all day long. So I decided I would go out & get him a buddy. I now have 2 large German shepherd males & they are best of friends. One doesn't go outside without the other 1 & 1 doesn't eat without the other. My older male is now so, he runs around chasing his buddy even after 5 years. No dog should be alone in a household I will never again own just one dog. They need a friend to be with. Please if you're gonna have a dog think about it owning 2 & make sure you have the proper resources heartworm vaccinations chain link fences. No chains no going without taking care of their medical needs giving them the kind of life that God would want you to give them. My 2 big guys cost me a lot of money, it's nothing compared to the amount of love that I get back. Thank you God for sending me the best gifts in the world.

Lexi Grace
3d ago

beautiful golden retriever ♥️♥️ I love golden retrievers ❤️❤️ they are beautiful smart lovable and loyal ❤️❤️ pure love 💕❤️

Belinda Taylor
2d ago

Love Love Love! I love my Golden Retrievers! Nothing better in the world than having one except having two!

