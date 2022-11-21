Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jealousy Leads Texas Woman to Burn Boyfriend's Home DownAnthony J LynchSan Antonio, TX
What grocery stores are open in San Antonio on Thanksgiving?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Cuban Migrants Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner returns in-person to serve ‘food for the soul’ to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A decades-long San Antonio Thanksgiving tradition returned Thursday to an in-person event for the first time since 2019. The annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner has fed the community for the past 43 years, but COVID put the large gathering on-hiatus for two years. “We are so...
KSAT 12
Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16
SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
KSAT 12
JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast
SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
KSAT 12
Boerne High School pair collect sneakers for kids in need this holiday season
BOERNE, Texas – Boerne High School Junior Noah Patton has always had a passion for sneakers and was looking for ways to give back to the community. “About two months ago, I wanted to think of ways that I can impact the community in the larger realm, the larger area and the idea for Good for the Sole came up,” Patton said.
Live Music in San Antonio This Week: 42nd Annual Tejano Music Awards and more
For those looking to explore indie sounds, the Paper Tiger is hosting Feng Suave and Jaguar Sun.
KSAT 12
Homebound Babies Ranch a lifesaving endeavor for its founder, animals rescued
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A mother says her lifesaving endeavor after her son’s suicide has helped her rescue many animals off the streets in Bexar County. On the 25th anniversary of her son Eduardo’s suicide, Barbara Garcia said what she saw that day was a message from her son as if to say, “Mom, I’m watching you.”
KTSA
H-E-B to celebrate 38th Annual H-E-B Christmas Tree Lighting at Travis Park
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The day after Thanksgiving has become the unofficial start of the holiday season, and H-E-B will be holding its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Travis Park. The event on Friday, November 25 is open to the public and the festivities begin at 3...
The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales
Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
cbs19.tv
Thanksgiving foods to avoid giving your pet
SAN ANTONIO — With Thanksgiving Day upon us, many may be tempted to give our pet some of the delicious food you'll be sharing with family. However, not all Thanksgiving food is good for your furry friend and it could lead to an unwanted trip to the veterinarian office.
KSAT 12
10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet
SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table. But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi. God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some...
KSAT 12
Meals on Wheels prepares, delivers holiday meals to thousands of seniors, shut-ins
SAN ANTONIO – Before the sun came up Wednesday, dozens of workers in the Meals on Wheels kitchen already had dinner on their minds. They also had it in their sights as they scooped up the ingredients of a hot Thanksgiving meal into containers for delivery. “Turkey, stuffing, yams,...
KSAT 12
Get free pizza, plus enter to win PS5 at Black Friday blood drive
SAN ANTONIO – Community members are encouraged to help this holiday season by becoming blood donors on Black Friday at Ingram Park Mall. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a Play Station 5, along with various gifts and perks. South Texas Blood and Tissue invites the...
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving sides, cocktails, a holiday show preview, cookies and Black Friday deals. Fischer & Wieser shows us how to prepare last-minute Thanksgiving sides and holiday cocktails. Jen tells us how to get into the holiday spirit with “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.”...
KSAT 12
JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar
SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related. The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge...
San Antonio Pets Alive! offering free puppy and dog adoptions through Black Friday
All dogs and puppies adopted from SAPA! have received vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, microchip, spay and neuter surgery along with heartworm testing and treatment.
post-register.com
Lockhart icon passes￼
Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
Texas Fast Food Restaurant Goes Up In Flames Thanks To... Birds?
Birds are to blame for this late-night fire at Wendy's.
San Antonio dominates Yelp's list of best pan dulce spots in Texas
The Alamo City claimed 10 spots on the list.
seguintoday.com
Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays
(Seguin) — The Seguin Conservation Society is always so happy to host the annual Holiday Home Tour to showcase some of Seguin’s finest homes. The First Church is the place to sit and refresh yourself during or at the conclusion of the tour with some baked cookies and hot cider.
KSAT 12
Thanksgiving in the Barrio event helps 400 families in need on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Inflation dealt a double whammy to Thanksgiving in the Barrio, hitting its donors and the families it serves. The 13-year tradition is rooted in the West Side, an area with one of the highest poverty levels in the city. “We were faced with having to raise...
Comments / 1