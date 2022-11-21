ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Blippi is coming to the Tobin Center on April 16

SAN ANTONIO – The dancing, singing, and playing character Blippi is coming to San Antonio this spring. On April 16, fans can witness firsthand the exciting adventures of Blippi at the Tobin Center. Blippi is a touring musical that is based on a TV show. The wildly popular show...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

JBSA-Lackland trainees guests of honor at annual Thanksgiving feast

SAN ANTONIO – More than 60 trainees from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland were guests of honor for a Thanksgiving feast Thursday at Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church on Marbach Road. “It’s just a pleasure. It’s something that we do for God,” said Richard Cruz, Grand Knight of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne High School pair collect sneakers for kids in need this holiday season

BOERNE, Texas – Boerne High School Junior Noah Patton has always had a passion for sneakers and was looking for ways to give back to the community. “About two months ago, I wanted to think of ways that I can impact the community in the larger realm, the larger area and the idea for Good for the Sole came up,” Patton said.
BOERNE, TX
TexasHighways

The Tex-Mex Christmas Tradition of Tamales

Stocking up to make tamales for the holidays, Maria Moreno stopped by a San Antonio shop to buy corn husks on Nov. 18, 1943. Nowadays it’s not unusual to see tamales with ingredients like cream cheese or black beans, but traditional tamales are simply a layer of corn masa wrapped around a meat filling and steamed in a husk. Tamales have been a diet staple since ancient times. Archeologists believe Mesoamericans ate tamale-type dishes as long as 8,000 years ago—about the same era that people in Mexico began transforming native teosinte grass into the corn plant as we know it. Making tamales has always been laborious, which is why friends and family often come together in social gatherings called tamaladas to share the work. “No West Side housewife would be caught Christmas week without a batch of tamales,” Moreno told the San Antonio Light on that autumn day.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cbs19.tv

Thanksgiving foods to avoid giving your pet

SAN ANTONIO — With Thanksgiving Day upon us, many may be tempted to give our pet some of the delicious food you'll be sharing with family. However, not all Thanksgiving food is good for your furry friend and it could lead to an unwanted trip to the veterinarian office.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

10 holiday foods that are NOT safe to feed your pet

SAN ANTONIO – During the holidays, pet owners may want to share the cheer with their furry friends by handing off human food under the table. But some of that food may be toxic for Fido or Fifi. God’s Dogs Rescue, an organization based in San Antonio, said some...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving sides, cocktails, a holiday show preview, cookies and Black Friday deals. Fischer & Wieser shows us how to prepare last-minute Thanksgiving sides and holiday cocktails. Jen tells us how to get into the holiday spirit with “Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle.”...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

JW Marriott Hill Country Resort & Spa opens a pop-up holiday bar

SAN ANTONIO – As the holidays approach, one way to get in the yuletide spirit is to visit JW Marriott Hill Country Resort and Spa’s holiday pop-up bar, specializing in all things Santa-related. The resort’s water park restaurant has been converted into a winter wonderland. The Arctic Lodge...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
post-register.com

Lockhart icon passes￼

Called everything from a Lockhart legend to an icon in the community, Rose Aleta Laurell was all of the above to the Dr. Eugene Clark Library, where her memory will live for many generations to come. Laurell, also known as the “Librarian on the Roof,” passed away on Nov. 15....
LOCKHART, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin’s sneak peek into how others deck the halls for the holidays

(Seguin) — The Seguin Conservation Society is always so happy to host the annual Holiday Home Tour to showcase some of Seguin’s finest homes. The First Church is the place to sit and refresh yourself during or at the conclusion of the tour with some baked cookies and hot cider.
SEGUIN, TX

