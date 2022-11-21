Holiday Reflections opens at Union Station in Kansas City: Get an inside look

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third year in a row, Union Station in Kansas City is going above and beyond in decorating its Grand Hall for the holidays.

Guests will find a lot of new pieces to this year’s Holiday Reflections exhibit.

Union Station started putting up lights and Christmas décor in the Grand Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic. People loved it so much, organizers have been adding more attractions every year, making it even more interactive.

Union Station officials want to make it bigger and better every year and hope families keep coming back to make new memories.

This year, they’ve added a virtual reality Christmas ride for kids to enjoy.

When you walk into the Grand Hall, snow will fall on you, you’ll smell pine trees, and you’ll see hundreds of thousands of lights.

“We travel the world to find these things each year. We’re always adding something new — the giant angels, the giant tree, the singing penguins,” said George Guastello, Union Station CEO and executive director. “I know this year we have ‘smell-o-vision’ so when you walk in, you’ll think that you’re in a forest.”

Holiday Reflections opens Monday and runs through the end of the year. Tickets are available on Union Station’s website . Prices start at $7.

