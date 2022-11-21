ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Broward County Employers Wanted For Summer Employment Program

November 21, 2022 – CareerSource Broward (CSBD) encourages Broward County employers to participate as a worksite for the 2023 Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) in an effort to help prepare the region’s future workforce. Businesses can hire a young adult at NO COST – a savings of nearly $3,000 per youth hired – thanks to the Children’s Services Council of Broward County and additional funders.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
MIAMI, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

The Pap Corps Celebrates 70 Years of Funding Cancer Research Milestone Event Nets Over $100,000 and Honors Dr. Nimer of Sylvester

Dr. Nimer, Beverly Berkowitz, Gerald Yass and Susan Dinter. November 21, 2022 – The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research celebrated its 70th anniversary with a beautiful luncheon event at the Polo Club in Boca Raton on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The afternoon gala netted over $100,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, raffle tickets, and auction items. The event, hosted by Michael Williams of WPTV, paid tribute to the organization’s impressive history and honored two special guests, major donor Gerald Yass and Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which benefits from The Pap Corps’ donations.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida

Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Talk Media

City Commission Honors 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year

The city commission recognized Ramblewood Middle School’s Annejeanette Washington Collins for being Florida’s 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year at their Wednesday Meeting. Washington Collins received the honor in October from the Florida Council for Social Studies. The council awarded her with the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
WDBO

Residential home sales plummet in Florida

For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
FLORIDA STATE
southfloridahospitalnews.com

Subaru of Pembroke Pines Announces Annual Subaru Share the Love® Campaign, Taking Place Nov. 17, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023, to Benefit Hometown and National Charities

A Customer Appreciation Event Kicked Off the Campaign on Nov. 17. November 22, 2022 ― Continuing its dedication to supporting hometown charities Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the Humane Society of Broward County in addition to national charities, the team at Subaru of Pembroke Pines is pleased to once again host the Subaru Share the Love® event. Now through Jan. 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 for every vehicle purchased or leased at Subaru of Pembroke Pines to a select hometown charity of the customer’s choosing.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
floridabulldog.org

Miami Beach Inspector General targeted by two commissioners who don’t like independent watchdog’s oversight

Two Miami Beach commissioners are on a mission to fire or at least muzzle the city’s independent watchdog for doing his job too aggressively.https://www.floridabulldog.org/donate/. David Richardson and Ricky Arriola are sponsoring legislation that would take away Miami Beach Inspector General Joseph Centorino’s ability to conduct internal audits of city...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
floridianpress.com

Garcia Sets 2024 Path for Miami-Dade County

Though the topic of a “red wave” is still up for debate, one thing is clear – Florida decidedly voted Republican. Moreso, Miami-Dade County, a county that is still blue regardless of the election results, voted in favor of Republican leadership for the first time in many elections.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
lifetrixcorner.com

Condos for Sale – What Are The Benefits of Buying A Condo

Undoubtedly, everyone wants to live in a space that indulges them in luxe and where an extraordinary lifestyle is waiting to take shape. Have you ever thought of buying a condo? For various reasons, condominiums are a perfect choice for those of you who are moving to Florida permanently and those who wish to own a vacation property there. You must consider Davie condos for sale when thinking about the state’s real estate market.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy