southfloridahospitalnews.com
Broward County Employers Wanted For Summer Employment Program
November 21, 2022 – CareerSource Broward (CSBD) encourages Broward County employers to participate as a worksite for the 2023 Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) in an effort to help prepare the region’s future workforce. Businesses can hire a young adult at NO COST – a savings of nearly $3,000 per youth hired – thanks to the Children’s Services Council of Broward County and additional funders.
WSVN-TV
DeSantis replaces ousted Miami-Dade Commissioner Martinez with former Florida House candidate
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has picked a replacement for an ousted Miami-Dade commissioner. The governor had suspended District 11 Commissioner Joe Martinez back in September. On Wednesday, DeSantis announced that Martinez’s replacement is attorney Roberto Gonzalez. Gonzalez ran for the Florida House of Representatives earlier...
Click10.com
Local experts warn of health risks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
MIAMI – Respiratory illnesses like the flu, RSV and COVID are spiking across the United States ahead of this week’s Thanksgiving holiday. And while the numbers are not as high in South Florida, doctors still say there’s been an increase. “Thankfully we haven’t seen as much of...
southfloridahospitalnews.com
The Pap Corps Celebrates 70 Years of Funding Cancer Research Milestone Event Nets Over $100,000 and Honors Dr. Nimer of Sylvester
Dr. Nimer, Beverly Berkowitz, Gerald Yass and Susan Dinter. November 21, 2022 – The Pap Corps Champions for Cancer Research celebrated its 70th anniversary with a beautiful luncheon event at the Polo Club in Boca Raton on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. The afternoon gala netted over $100,000 through ticket sales, sponsorships, raffle tickets, and auction items. The event, hosted by Michael Williams of WPTV, paid tribute to the organization’s impressive history and honored two special guests, major donor Gerald Yass and Stephen D. Nimer, M.D., director of Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, which benefits from The Pap Corps’ donations.
Miami New Times
"Broward First": New Wave of Hardline Republicans Seeks Broward GOP Overhaul
On the heels of losing her statehouse race, a vocal Broward School Board critic who attended the January 6 Capitol Hill rally for Donald Trump is vying to unseat the leaders of the Broward County Republican Party. In the historically Democratic Broward County — which remained blue during the recent...
Palm Beach Co. commissioners elect new mayor, vice mayor, welcome 2 newcomers
Commissioners vote to name recently reelected District 2 Commissioner Gregg Weiss as mayor and District 5 Commissioner Maria Sachs as vice mayor. They also welcome two newcomers.
NBC Miami
Residency Dispute Leaves Fort Lauderdale City Commission Short-Staffed
The City of Fort Lauderdale is hoping to seat a full city commission, and soon. On Tuesday, the city’s website showed the only current elected officials as Mayor Dean Trantalis and Commissioner Steven Glassman. Former City Auditor, John Herbst, handily won the Commission District One seat on November 8th....
Mission Bay Boca Raton Election Invalidated By State Of Florida
Election Earlier This Year Was “Improper” Says State. Law Firm Had Threatened Homeowner Who Questioned Election Through Social Media. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Board of Governors for Boca Raton community “Mission Bay” Monday morning is largely out — after the Florida Department […]
City Commission Honors 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year
The city commission recognized Ramblewood Middle School’s Annejeanette Washington Collins for being Florida’s 2022 Social Studies Teacher of the Year at their Wednesday Meeting. Washington Collins received the honor in October from the Florida Council for Social Studies. The council awarded her with the Dr. Theron Trimble Florida...
Residential home sales plummet in Florida
For the third month in a row, residential home sales in Florida have taken a nosedive. According to the Miami Association of Realtors, residential closings in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach fell 30 percent in October with only 6,212 closings occurring. The news follows a 20 percent drop in August and a 25 percent drop in September. Moreover, the overall amount of money that changed hands in October fell 20 percent compare to last year, going from $5 billion to $4 billion, the association reveals.
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Subaru of Pembroke Pines Announces Annual Subaru Share the Love® Campaign, Taking Place Nov. 17, 2022–Jan. 3, 2023, to Benefit Hometown and National Charities
A Customer Appreciation Event Kicked Off the Campaign on Nov. 17. November 22, 2022 ― Continuing its dedication to supporting hometown charities Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital and the Humane Society of Broward County in addition to national charities, the team at Subaru of Pembroke Pines is pleased to once again host the Subaru Share the Love® event. Now through Jan. 3, 2023, Subaru will donate $250 for every vehicle purchased or leased at Subaru of Pembroke Pines to a select hometown charity of the customer’s choosing.
floridabulldog.org
Miami Beach Inspector General targeted by two commissioners who don’t like independent watchdog’s oversight
Two Miami Beach commissioners are on a mission to fire or at least muzzle the city’s independent watchdog for doing his job too aggressively.https://www.floridabulldog.org/donate/. David Richardson and Ricky Arriola are sponsoring legislation that would take away Miami Beach Inspector General Joseph Centorino’s ability to conduct internal audits of city...
Miami New Times
Native Advocates Say They're Sick of UM Students Playing Indian Dress-Up
The University of Miami's Iron Arrow Honor Society — a group traditionally made up of non-Native students who dress up in tribal clothing and perform Indigenous ceremonies — is facing renewed backlash with a petition calling for it to be discarded in the dustbin of history. The petition,...
floridianpress.com
Garcia Sets 2024 Path for Miami-Dade County
Though the topic of a “red wave” is still up for debate, one thing is clear – Florida decidedly voted Republican. Moreso, Miami-Dade County, a county that is still blue regardless of the election results, voted in favor of Republican leadership for the first time in many elections.
lifetrixcorner.com
Condos for Sale – What Are The Benefits of Buying A Condo
Undoubtedly, everyone wants to live in a space that indulges them in luxe and where an extraordinary lifestyle is waiting to take shape. Have you ever thought of buying a condo? For various reasons, condominiums are a perfect choice for those of you who are moving to Florida permanently and those who wish to own a vacation property there. You must consider Davie condos for sale when thinking about the state’s real estate market.
4 Chinese nationals ‘executed’ at pot farm; suspect found in Florida
The suspect in the weekend killings of four people at a marijuana farm was arrested in the afternoon by officers in South Florida, police announced late Tuesday.
TRAVEL: Flight Delays, Cancelations Already At South Florida Airports
Getaway Day Expected To Break Local Records. Reminder: Most Animals Need To Be Pre-Registered. The Fake “Emotional Support” Ruse Is Over. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 6:02 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are flying in or out of Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, or Miami […]
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach residents sue, claim wealthy private owners 'stole' public beach access
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On a sultry night in August at almost 9 p.m., several Palm Beach Police Officers responded to the oceanside mansion of Robert Meister, 80. “Are you unarmed? Mr. Meister, are you unarmed?” the lead officer called out as he walked along a hedge towering two stories tall, warning the others, "He might have a gun."
