Yardbarker
Serena Williams' US Open coach Stubbs chooses other player over her for Comeback player of the Year
Rennae Stubbs was the coach of Serena Williams for the US Open this year but she doesn't think Serena will get the award opting for her compatriot Daria Saville instead. Many people were shocked to see that Serena Williams was nominated for the comeback player of the year award despite competing in only a few tournaments and having only one truly impressive performance—the US Open. Stubbs accompanied Williams at the US Open as her coach.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
Yardbarker
Nadal & Ruud together on plane to South America only 1 day after ATP season end
Only one day after the ATP season ended with final match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals, the Norwegian got on a plane with his idol Rafael Nadal. The two met a few times this year and they also represented same team at the Laver...
tennisuptodate.com
Rusedski believes Djokovic will chase Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record: “Don't think he wants the men’s record, he wants the all-time record”
Former British number one Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic will chase Marger Court's record of 24 grand slams won. Margeret Court still has the most grand slams of all players with 24 and Rusedski believes Djokovic wants that record for himself. He's in striking distance as he already has 21 with many believing he can play for at least two more years.
tennisuptodate.com
Ivanisevic warns Djokovic’s rivals as season ends: “Now he's even better. Now he always wants to improve”
Goran Ivanisevic has warned the ATP Tour ahead of next year claiming that the Serbian will be even better next year. Djokovic missed a lot of time this year due to various factors but he'll be back next year and Ivanisevic believes Djokovic will be even better. The Serbian finished off the year with a superb performance at the ATP Finals where he won the trophy by beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic reflects on amazing season, saying: 'I never felt alone'
Novak Djokovic says the events in Australia at the start of the year makes his ATP Finals success ‘bigger’. Djokovic had the worst possible start to 2022, as he was detained at the Australian border and then held in an immigration detention centre for days while appealing the decision.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic's chaotic season could add 'another year or two to his career,' says former world number one
Former world No. 1 Mats Wilander believes that Novak Djokovic's chaotic season could add another year or two to his career, as a means to make up for lost time. The Serb found himself at the centre of controversy at the beginning of this year after he was deported from Australia, handed a three year ban from entering the country and prevented from competing in the Australian Open after failing to get vaccinated against Covid 19.
Yardbarker
"He is still the No. 1 player in the world" - Woodbridge on Djokovic
Former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge believes that Novak Djokovic is still the best player in the world, despite his ranking, and that having him back at the Australian Open is hugely important for the tournament. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has recently been cleared to compete in the Australian...
Yardbarker
"When he retired, part of me left with him" - Nadal on Federer
Rafael Nadal played more matches against Djokovic than Federer but he considers the latter his greatest rival. A stunning rivalry was sparked when a Spanish super talent first emerged not long after Federer began to rule tennis. It developed over time into a solid friendship, which was recently shown at the Laver Cup. During the ceremony where Roger Federer announced his retirement, Nadal cried just as much, if not more, than Federer.
Yardbarker
"I like another type of sport more" - Nadal misses tactic element in tennis
As every other sport, tennis evolves and welcomes new players and game styles every day and while some like changes, others would like to sticks with what worked well before. One of those people is also Rafael Nadal, who spoke about how tennis changed. The Spaniard is the most successful clay-court player in the history of tennis and therefore it's not a surprise that he likes to build up a point before striking with a powerful stroke. However, the trend today is much different as powerful players that hit every shot with a lot of force are more and more successful.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic edges Swiatek as top earner in 2022 with record $4.7m haul
Novak Djokovic edged out Iga Swiatek as the top tennis earlier in 2022 by getting a huge payday in Turin worth 4.7 million. Novak Djokovic broke a record by winning the ATP Finals in Turin as he got the single biggest prize money haul in tennis history. The ATP Finals awarded 4.7 million total for a player if he won the event and went undefeated while doing so.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz: 'Someone very special has arrived'
Rafael Nadal says Spain have a ‘very special’ talent on their hands in Carlos Alcaraz, and one he is looking forward to watching. Nadal has been one of the players to dominate men’s tennis for the last 15 years along with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic extends big titles lead over fellow Big Three even further
Novak Djokovic has matched yet another record against his fellow members of the 'Big Three', drawing level with Roger Federer on six career ATP Finals titles. In doing so, the Serb has extended his big titles tally against both Nadal and Federer. Big titles, unofficially, are said to include the...
tennisuptodate.com
"Dasha deserves this one" - Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs picks Daria Saville to win WTA Comeback player of the year award over the American
Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to the WTA Tour at Wimbledon after a year on the sidelines. She then announced her retirement from tennis in August, just before the 2022 US Open, and had a poignant send-off after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in New York. The American was recently nominated...
FOX Sports
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
Rafael Nadal calls for tennis to change to encourage greater diversity
Has so much hardcourt tennis discouraged players from developing different styles and tactics? Rafael Nadal thinks so.
tennisuptodate.com
Pablo Carreno-Busta knows Spain Davis Cup charge up against it without Alcaraz and Nadal: "But we have a good team and we will do our best"
Spain was favoured to win the Davis Cup Finals due to hosting it in Malaga as well as having a superb team however they will be without their best. Rafael Nadal was never going to play at the Finals anyways but they will be without number one player Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an abdominal injury in Paris. The team will be represented by pretty strong players like Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta with a couple of them playing doubles.
