Yardbarker
Serena Williams' US Open coach Stubbs chooses other player over her for Comeback player of the Year
Rennae Stubbs was the coach of Serena Williams for the US Open this year but she doesn't think Serena will get the award opting for her compatriot Daria Saville instead. Many people were shocked to see that Serena Williams was nominated for the comeback player of the year award despite competing in only a few tournaments and having only one truly impressive performance—the US Open. Stubbs accompanied Williams at the US Open as her coach.
tennisuptodate.com
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
Yardbarker
Nadal & Ruud together on plane to South America only 1 day after ATP season end
Only one day after the ATP season ended with final match between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud at the 2022 ATP Finals, the Norwegian got on a plane with his idol Rafael Nadal. The two met a few times this year and they also represented same team at the Laver...
Yardbarker
"He is still the No. 1 player in the world" - Woodbridge on Djokovic
Former Australian tennis player Todd Woodbridge believes that Novak Djokovic is still the best player in the world, despite his ranking, and that having him back at the Australian Open is hugely important for the tournament. The 21-time Grand Slam champion has recently been cleared to compete in the Australian...
Yardbarker
"Best player on the planet. Period" - Patrick McEnroe on Novak Djokovic
Tennis commentator, Patrick McEnroe, has revealed that he believes the best tennis player in the world right now is Novak Djokovic - and that it is not a close call. Writing on social media in the past few days, McEnroe caused the usual flurry of agreement and dissent with his comments.
Japanese football fans have been caught on camera cleaning up Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium after their side’s momentous 2-1 performance against Germany at the World Cup – and the fact that the rest of the world is surprised (even shocked) is very telling. Videos on social media showed Japanese fans filling rubbish bags with litter from around their seats after the full-time whistle. The Japan players were also praised for leaving their changing room “spotless” after the match. I wasn’t surprised; but I will admit to having some small bias. I lived in Tokyo for two years, some 20...
Yardbarker
McEnroe talks about Gauff becoming multiple Grand Slam champion
It's important for women's tennis to have another significant figure such as Serena Williams and soon, Coco Gauff may become one. After the 23-time Grand Slam champion retired, a discussion about who 'moves the needle in women's tennis' started. While it's obvious that likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic are leaders on the ATP Tour, situation with their colleagues from WTA Tour is a bit more complicated.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic reflects on amazing season, saying: 'I never felt alone'
Novak Djokovic says the events in Australia at the start of the year makes his ATP Finals success ‘bigger’. Djokovic had the worst possible start to 2022, as he was detained at the Australian border and then held in an immigration detention centre for days while appealing the decision.
tennismajors.com
“I’m not Nadal’s successor, we are rivals” – Alcaraz
World No 1 and US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz has said that he does not see himself as a successor to countryman Rafael Nadal but rather as a competitor. The two Spaniards finished the year as the world’s top two ranked players, a first in ATP history for any country besides the United States. While 19-year-old Alcaraz is at the beginning of his career, 36-year-old Nadal is at what seems like the last few years of his career.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic's chaotic season could add 'another year or two to his career,' says former world number one
Former world No. 1 Mats Wilander believes that Novak Djokovic's chaotic season could add another year or two to his career, as a means to make up for lost time. The Serb found himself at the centre of controversy at the beginning of this year after he was deported from Australia, handed a three year ban from entering the country and prevented from competing in the Australian Open after failing to get vaccinated against Covid 19.
Yardbarker
Andy Murray to join Novak Djokovic in Adelaide to start 2023 season
Andy Murray will kick off his 2023 season at the Adelaide International, an event where he never played before. Murray's decision to skip the United Cup, which many famous athletes committed to, astonished many. He is having a big year, and his decision to attend the event in Adelaide—a city he has never been—showcases his intentions for next year.
Yardbarker
"When he retired, part of me left with him" - Nadal on Federer
Rafael Nadal played more matches against Djokovic than Federer but he considers the latter his greatest rival. A stunning rivalry was sparked when a Spanish super talent first emerged not long after Federer began to rule tennis. It developed over time into a solid friendship, which was recently shown at the Laver Cup. During the ceremony where Roger Federer announced his retirement, Nadal cried just as much, if not more, than Federer.
Yardbarker
Nadal teams up with Sabatini to beat Ruud and Dulko in Argentina
Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud started their exhibition tour at Mary Terán de Weiss Stadium in Buenos Aires. After the ATP season ended, world no. 2 and no. 3 in the ATP Rankings started their exhibition tour in South America. First, they played a singles match and then teamed up with former Argentinian legends in a mixed doubles match.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal on Carlos Alcaraz: 'Someone very special has arrived'
Rafael Nadal says Spain have a ‘very special’ talent on their hands in Carlos Alcaraz, and one he is looking forward to watching. Nadal has been one of the players to dominate men’s tennis for the last 15 years along with rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.
FOX Sports
Croatia beats Spain 2-0 to advance to Davis Cup semifinals
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Marin Cilic rallied to defeat Pablo Carreno Busta in a three-hour match Wednesday and send Croatia into the Davis Cup semifinals. Cilic trailed 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before coming back to clinch a 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (5) victory after 3 hours, 13 minutes and secure a 2-0 win for Croatia over Spain.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic extends big titles lead over fellow Big Three even further
Novak Djokovic has matched yet another record against his fellow members of the 'Big Three', drawing level with Roger Federer on six career ATP Finals titles. In doing so, the Serb has extended his big titles tally against both Nadal and Federer. Big titles, unofficially, are said to include the...
Yardbarker
"Can't imagine how difficult this year has been for you" - Ruud tips hat to Djokovic
Casper Ruud tipped his hat to Novak Djokovic after his ATP Finals win praising what he achieved despite a tricky year. Due to various personal decisions, Djokovic was unable to play tennis for the majority of this year and dealt with numerous challenges off the court. It is the cause of Nadal's current advantage in the grand slam standings and the reason why Djokovic won't finish first in the rankings like he did last year.
Yardbarker
Novak Djokovic 'wants 25 Grand Slam titles' says top analyst
Greg Rusedski believes Novak Djokovic doesn’t just want to best Rafael Nadal’s men’s Grand Slam record, he wants Margaret Court’s all-time one as well. No one has won more Grand Slam titles than the 25 by Court, although it must be stressed that not all were won in the Open Era.
tennisuptodate.com
Pablo Carreno-Busta knows Spain Davis Cup charge up against it without Alcaraz and Nadal: "But we have a good team and we will do our best"
Spain was favoured to win the Davis Cup Finals due to hosting it in Malaga as well as having a superb team however they will be without their best. Rafael Nadal was never going to play at the Finals anyways but they will be without number one player Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an abdominal injury in Paris. The team will be represented by pretty strong players like Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta with a couple of them playing doubles.
