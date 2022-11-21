ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President

Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
Centre Daily

Twitter to expand restoring suspended accounts, Musk says

Elon Musk said Twitter Inc. will vastly expand the reinstatement of banned users beginning next week in a major reversal of the site’s content moderation policies. In response to a poll conducted by Musk, about 72% of participants voted in favor of a “general amnesty” for suspended accounts on Twitter “provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam.” Musk on Thursday said the amnesty will begin next week.
The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
Washington Examiner

Biden's not-so-subtle lurch toward dictatorship

In the wake of the midterm elections, President Joe Biden was asked during a rare press conference, in reference to Twitter’s new owner, whether he thought Elon Musk was a threat to national security. With a pause and a smirk, the president said that topic was “ worthy of being looked at. ”
Radar Online.com

GOP Senate Hopeful Herschel Walker Suffers Embarrassing Blunder About Manhood On Live TV

Herschel Walker experienced a slip of the tongue when he accidentally said "erection" instead of "election" on live television. The embarrassing blunder happened on Tuesday night while he was discussing the still-undecided Georgia senate race with fellow right-winged politicians Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham, and coincidentally just hours after the second woman spoke out, detailing how Walker allegedly paid for her abortion when she fell pregnant with his child, RadarOnline.com has learned.
News Breaking LIVE

Top Republican Endorses Trump

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) became the first member of Republican leadership to endorse former President Donald Trump’s campaign for the presidency, making the announcement even prior to the former president making the announcement that he was running, according to Politico.

