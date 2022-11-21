ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Independent

Nearly 60 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for president is a bad thing, poll finds

At least 57 per cent of Americans think Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024 is a bad idea, just a week after he announced his intentions of returning to the office.Nearly six in 10 Americans said Mr Trump's election bid is a bad thing, while just 34 per cent in favour of his decision, according to a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University.Mr Trump, the twice-impeached former president who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, launched his campaign last Tuesday to try to return to the White House for a second time.“In order...
AFP

Half of Kyiv residents still without electricity after strikes

Nearly half of Kyiv residents were still without electricity Friday, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said, two days after Russian strikes battered the country's already struggling energy grid. Half of consumers are still without electricity," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
POLITICO

The Chinese drones over Washington

EVERY STEP YOU TAKE, EVERY MOVE YOU MAKE — The Chinese-made drones will be watching you. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill on the Senate Homeland Security, Commerce and Intelligence committees have received classified briefings from federal officials and drone industry experts on hundreds of intrusions into secure airspace by recreational drones made by Chinese company DJI.
