Read full article on original website
Related
WPTV
How to navigate Black Friday and avoid disappointment
Millions of people will be looking for bargains on Black Friday. The hectic day of shopping can be overwhelming for many, and leave them vulnerable to being scammed or feeling ripped off. The Better Business Bureau (BBB) says there are things shoppers can do to make sure their leave a...
WPTV
Credit card interest rates are the highest they’ve been in 30 years
Credit card interest rates are at the highest we’ve seen in 30 years. And this week is the week maybe shoppers might be using credit cards. One in 5 holiday shoppers plan to take on credit card debt this season, according to a survey by Bankrate. Another survey done by Credit Karma found 69 percent of Americans plan to take on debt to cover costs this holiday season.
Comments / 0