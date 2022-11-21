Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Predicts The End Of Mankind, Says An Apocalypse Is Close: The Danger of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Photo bySteve Jurvetson from Menlo Park, USA, CC BY 2.0 , via Wiki commons. In a recent interview with Joe Rogan, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk spoke about a range of topics and also warned that human beings only have a few years left before an extinction-level event wipes us all out. He didn't specify what type of event he was referring to, but he did say that we needed to be prepared for it.
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
msn.com
Amazon Reportedly Cans Its Entire Robotics Team As Big Tech Layoffs Continue
Following a five-day period when Twitter laid off around half of its workforce and Meta terminated around 11,000 employees, Amazon is apparently the latest tech company eyeing up a restructure. The online shopping behemoth is apparently trimming less profitable departments after losing billions every year on projects like Alexa. Twitter's...
TechCrunch
3 views: How wrong were our 2022 startup predictions?
Last year, Natasha Mascarenhas, Alex Wilhelm, and Anna Heim spotlighted three different startup theses that may define the coming 12 months. Now, we’re fact-checking how accurate those predictions were, plus what we’d change about our perspectives. We know. Humble. For an light holiday riff, we’re talking about what...
Engadget
Arrival CEO steps back amidst the electric van startup's financial woes
Denis Sverdlov, the CEO and founder of the embattled EV startup Arrival, has stepped back from the company's day-to-day operations, according to The Financial Times and Bloomberg. Sverdlov won't be leaving the company completely but will instead switch places with Arrival chair Peter Cuneo, who served as CEO of Marvel Entertainment before it was acquired by Disney.
TechCrunch
Aura, the frame and photo startup, raises $26M as it nears 3M app users with 1M frames sold
The company has raised $26 million in a mix of debt and equity led by Lago Innovation Fund, money that the company is using to boost manufacturing this quarter and to invest in 2023 plans. Aura — not to be confused with the meditation and mental wellness app, nor the...
TechCrunch
Tech’s homogeneity problem
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. This is our Wednesday show, where we niche down to a single person, think about their work and unpack the rest. This week, Natasha interviewed Karla Monterroso, a long time leadership coach, racial equity advocate and the founder of Brava Leaders. We talked about her route into the leadership coaching space, but mainly sought to answer questions about the challenges facing executives today. Here are some of the topics we touch on.
TechCrunch
Bessemer, Playground, Root and Seraphim VCs will judge the TC Sessions: Space Pitch-off
But first, if you have not yet done the deed, buy your pass before December 1 at 11:59 p.m. PST. When the clock strikes midnight, the prices increase. eLet’s get back to the pitch-off. Be in the room when three of the brightest early-stage space startups take the stage in front of a live audience — for glory, media exposure, investor interest and, drumroll please, an automatic spot in the Startup Battlefield 200 at Disrupt 2023. TechCrunch handpicks a cohort of 200 early-stage startups to receive a VIP experience that includes, for starters, exhibiting all three days of the show — for free — and a shot at $100,000.
Meet the 24 most promising retail startups revolutionizing how brands operate and customers buy online and in stores
From non-alcoholic DTCs to new mac-and-cheese brands, these 24 retail companies were picked by top venture capitalists as the most promising of 2022.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Attention metrics, growth through retention, cold-calling advice
Tetra Insights co-founders Michael Bamberger and Panos Rigopoulos raised a $5 million Series A last year, and the duo said cold outreach was a key part of their strategy. “When I changed my criteria to finding people who were a fit, the process was really quick,” says Bamberger, who initially raised a $500,000 friends and family round in 2019 followed by a $1.5 million seed round a year later.
How Twitter's platform helped its users, personally and professionally
For some users, Twitter was more than just an app — it was a stepping stone for their careers and activism
Capitol Raises $10 Million to Revolutionize Decision Making With AI Driven Data Stories Platform That Liberates the Business From Data Teams
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- Capitol, an AI solution that helps healthcare insurers make critical decisions by visually unlocking data and bypassing decision bottlenecks, announced the closing of its $10 million seed round with funding from 468 Capital, Designer Fund, Fuel Capital, Tokyo Black (Looker founder), Brian Chesky (founder/CEO, Airbnb), Chase Coleman III (founder, Tiger Global), Nomad Capital, AirAngels, Sanno Capital, and John McCormick (formerly Blackstone). The company’s Data Stories Platform uses artificial intelligence to generate insights that give healthcare users new access to data to instantly combat fraud, spot cost savings, and improve the quality of healthcare. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005565/en/ Sample interface for Capitol’s Data Stories Platform (Graphic: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
It’s time to talk about killer robots
The topic has been simmering again of late due to the increasing prospect of killer robots in domestic law enforcement. One of the era’s best known robot makers, Boston Dynamics, raised some public policy red flags when it showcased footage of its Spot robot being deployed as part of Massachusetts State Police training exercises on our stage back in 2019.
TechCrunch
Microsoft says attackers are hacking energy grids by exploiting decades-old software
In an analysis published on Tuesday, Microsoft researchers said they had discovered a vulnerable open-source component in the Boa web server, which is still widely used in a range of routers and security cameras, as well as popular software development kits (SDKs), despite the software’s retirement in 2005. The technology giant identified the component while investigating a suspected Indian electric grid intrusion first detailed by Recorded Future in April, where Chinese state-sponsored attackers used IoT devices to gain a foothold on operational technology (OT) networks, used to monitor and control physical industrial systems.
TechCrunch
Amazon to shut down its online learning platform in India
The retailer says it will wind down the edtech service in the country in a phased manner starting August 2023. Those who signed up for the current academic batch will receive a full refund, it said. Amazon officially launched Academy, previously called JEE Ready, early last year, but had been...
Comments / 0