Kill Devil Hills, NC

obxtoday.com

Twiddy & Company’s 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village kicks off this Friday

Twiddy & Company is proud to present their 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village, a holiday experience that will transform Historic Corolla Village into a Christmas wonderland filled with thousands of lights, trees, and holiday displays beginning this Friday, November 25. The event will run each Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. until December 30th.
COROLLA, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Thanksgiving pie and bake sale set in Rodanthe

On Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association will hold a pie and bake sale at the villages’ Community Building in Rodanthe, which is across from Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station. Sale offerings will range from savory to sweet and breakfast to dessert so more...
RODANTHE, NC
wcti12.com

Man arrested in road rage incident in Kill Devil Hills

KILL DEVIL HILLS, Dare County — A man has been arrested in a road rage incident that happened Nov. 13, 2022 in Kill Devil Hills. Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Jesse Mesaros is still wanted for...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

James S. Bailey

James Scott Bailey, 70, of Barco, died November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, Va. on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors...
BARCO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson of Elizabeth City, November 22

Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson, 76, of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a lingering illness. She was born on May 25, 1946, to the late Ralph Corbett Bateman and the late Hilda Whaley Bateman. Mary was the wife of Hallett W. Jackson, Jr. and they were married for fifty-eight years. Mary was retired from Hoffer Flow Controls as a comptroller and an active member of Riverside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing cards and taking special trips with her sisters.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Susan Marie Estrada

Susan Marie Estrada, 70, of Grandy, died November 20, 2022 at Chesapeake General hospital. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Hussey and Mary Bailes Hussey. Survivors include husband Emilio Alberto Estrada; sons Emilio Estrada (Khadi) and Matthew Estrada (Chevelle), daughter Erlinda Estrada and three grandchildren. She...
GRANDY, NC
13News Now

Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

James F. Scott

James (Jimmy) F. Scott, 84, of Elizabeth City, died November 15, 2022. He was born may 24, 1938. He was predeceased by wife Joyce Scott. Survivors include son, John (Patrice) Scott; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and other family. Graveside service was held November 18. Twiford Funeral Homes is serving the...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC

