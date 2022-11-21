Read full article on original website
obxtoday.com
Twiddy & Company’s 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village kicks off this Friday
Twiddy & Company is proud to present their 2nd Annual Corolla Christmas Village, a holiday experience that will transform Historic Corolla Village into a Christmas wonderland filled with thousands of lights, trees, and holiday displays beginning this Friday, November 25. The event will run each Friday and Saturday from 5 to 9 p.m. until December 30th.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Thanksgiving pie and bake sale set in Rodanthe
On Wednesday, Nov. 23 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Civic Association will hold a pie and bake sale at the villages’ Community Building in Rodanthe, which is across from Chicamacomico Lifesaving Station. Sale offerings will range from savory to sweet and breakfast to dessert so more...
outerbanksthisweek.com
Get to Know the Locals: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie of Outer Banks Brewing Station
All across the Outer Banks are people doing their best to make a living while still finding time to enjoy this wonderful place they call home. In this edition of Get to Know the Locals, you’ll meet two of them: Karen Loopman-Davis and Tina Mackenzie, the women of the two-couple team that owns Outer Banks Brewing Station.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Surfin’ Turkey 5K set for Thanksgiving morning supports Hatteras Island students
On Thanksgiving Day, the 11th annual Surfin’ Turkey 5K is slated for the streets of Hatteras village. The Surfin’ Turkey 5K is one of the main fundraising events hosted by the Hatteras Island Youth Education Fund. It supports the educational needs of students on Hatteras Island. This fall,...
Seals are back swimming in tank in front of Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sitting in front of the tank outside the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center could be your favorite part of the experience, because the seals swimming around inside are just so stinking cute. The tank has been sitting empty for a few months while workers...
This Is the Oldest House in North Carolina
Lane HousePhoto byLane House (Edenton, North Carolina)/ Wikipedia. Lane House is a historic house in Edenton, North Carolina that has been identified as the oldest house in the state by dendrochronology.
Virginia Beach Police investigating deadly crash on Indian River Road
Virginia Beach Police were on the scene of a fatal crash Thursday night. The police department posted a tweet a 5 p.m., saying it happened at Indian River Road at Indian Plantation Drive.
wcti12.com
Man arrested in road rage incident in Kill Devil Hills
KILL DEVIL HILLS, Dare County — A man has been arrested in a road rage incident that happened Nov. 13, 2022 in Kill Devil Hills. Victor E. Haynes, 27, of Kill Devil Hills was arrested and charged with assault inflicting serious bodily injury. Jesse Mesaros is still wanted for...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in VB
Police say one is dead following a crash Thursday evening in Virginia Beach.
thecoastlandtimes.com
James S. Bailey
James Scott Bailey, 70, of Barco, died November 16, 2022 at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Chesterfield, Va. on June 11, 1952 to the late James Richard Bailey and Theonia Wright, he was the widower of Mi Kyong Bailey. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Survivors...
13newsnow.com
Man who lost wife in 2019 Virginia Beach shooting talks healing from trauma
After the scene in Chesapeake clears, we can't forget how trauma for the victims' families lingers. Many people can identify with that, including in Hampton Roads.
outerbanksvoice.com
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson of Elizabeth City, November 22
Mary Elizabeth Bateman Jackson, 76, of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City, NC, passed away at her residence on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 surrounded by her family, after a lingering illness. She was born on May 25, 1946, to the late Ralph Corbett Bateman and the late Hilda Whaley Bateman. Mary was the wife of Hallett W. Jackson, Jr. and they were married for fifty-eight years. Mary was retired from Hoffer Flow Controls as a comptroller and an active member of Riverside Baptist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed playing cards and taking special trips with her sisters.
Police: Outer Banks road rage suspects charged, one arrested
What police say was a road rage incident has led to charges against two Outer Banks men - one who has been arrested and another expected to turn himself in.
VIDEO: Dramatic Coast Guard rescue off the coast of North Carolina
The Coast Guard arrived to help in the overnight hours Thursday and within minutes the vessel began sinking.
Fire breaks out at Virginia Beach apartment complex
The Virginia Beach Fire Department is working to figure out what started a fire at an apartment complex Tuesday night.
WITN
OBX ROAD RAGE: One suspect turns himself in; another promises same
KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man has turned himself in for a road rage attack that occurred on the Outer Banks this month, and another man who was wanted for the same crime promises to do the same. The Kill Devil Hills Police Department said on Monday that...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Susan Marie Estrada
Susan Marie Estrada, 70, of Grandy, died November 20, 2022 at Chesapeake General hospital. She was born in Columbus, Ohio to the late George Hussey and Mary Bailes Hussey. Survivors include husband Emilio Alberto Estrada; sons Emilio Estrada (Khadi) and Matthew Estrada (Chevelle), daughter Erlinda Estrada and three grandchildren. She...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Aquarium Scholars from enjoy day of fun, fishing and learning at Jennette’s Pier
Jesse Overton, right, an eighth grader at Perquimans Middle School and his mom Melitta Smith, a science teacher, enjoy bottom fishing at Jennette’s Pier in Nags Head during a field trip Friday, November 18, 2022. More than a 100 students, teachers and parents visited the 1,000-foot long concrete fishing...
Motorcyclist dies after Virginia Beach crash
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A motorcyclist has died after a crash in October, the Virginia Beach Police Department said. Adrian Vojvoda, 75, died on November 1 after the crash, which happened on October 16, sent him to the hospital. It happened in the 1400 block of Oceana Boulevard, and...
thecoastlandtimes.com
James F. Scott
James (Jimmy) F. Scott, 84, of Elizabeth City, died November 15, 2022. He was born may 24, 1938. He was predeceased by wife Joyce Scott. Survivors include son, John (Patrice) Scott; two grandchildren; a great-granddaughter and other family. Graveside service was held November 18. Twiford Funeral Homes is serving the...
