Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Alabama vs. Auburn score prediction, picks, by college football computers
This weekend marks the conclusion of the college football regular season and with Rivalry Week on tap, that means Alabama and Auburn are set to renew the Iron Bowl. Traditionally one of the most intense rivalries in American sports, this year's edition doesn't appear to have any national ...
Week 12 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
With all 32 teams playing this week, fantasy teams should have the best remaining players in their starting lineups. The only top 12 quarterback with a question heading into Week 12 is Kyler Murray. Three other teams (Panthers, Rams, Jets) could have changes at the quarterback position on Sunday. ,...
Trades by Packers, Eagles Show Value of Premier Receiver
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In some ways, receiver is a dime-a-dozen position. There are countless receivers in the NFL who are pretty good, and countless more who aren’t in the league who probably are good enough to be on a roster. In other ways, receiver is a complete...
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Broncos’ In-House Interim HC Canddiates if Hackett Gets Fired
The Denver Broncos are far below expectations, and fans want head coach Nathaniel Hackett fired sooner rather than later. But, of course, that would entail an in-season firing, which is hard to argue against with the offense's performance this season. Even though the quality of play on the offensive line...
Fans React to Jameson Williams News: Can Jared Goff Throw It Deep?
The Detroit Lions wanted to take it slow with rookie wideout Jameson Williams. Despite fans wanting to see the talented wideout debut sooner, Detroit's front office indicated from the time he was drafted that the process would be slow getting Williams on the field. After rehabbing from a torn ACL,...
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace
The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
QUAAACK: Johnny Bowens Commits to Oregon
Dan Lanning and the Ducks got some good news on Thanksgiving, landing their second commitment in as many days. 2023 Converse (Tex.) Judson defensive lineman Johnny Bowens has committed to the Oregon Ducks. The 6-foot-3, 265-pound defensive lineman continues a strong week for Oregon after landing Florida offensive lineman Gernorris...
Kirk Cousins Remains Self-Critical Despite Shining in Primetime Win Over Patriots
Kirk Cousins could throw for 500 yards and five touchdowns and he'd probably still be hard on himself afterwards. It's just how he's always been. Even after shredding the Patriots for 299 yards and three touchdowns while completing 81 percent of his passes in a Thanksgiving night victory, Cousins was focused on some of the things he could've done better, including an interception and a couple other balls he didn't locate as well as he would've liked.
Predicting Lions Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
The Detroit Lions have entered a mid-season surge, winning each of their last three games. Despite starting the season 1-6, Detroit will likely have plenty to play for throughout its final seven games. As it stands currently, the Lions are two games back of the final NFC playoff spot. Whether...
Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face After Releasing Him Earlier in the Week
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed offensive tackle Isaiah Prince to the practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The four-year lineman spent the first 10 games of the season on injured reserve. The Bengals waived him on Tuesday. He cleared waivers, which paved the way for his return to the team.
Hackett Breaks Silence on Broncos’ Late-Game Defensive Collapses
For the most part, the Denver Broncos defense has been given a pass this season for its back-to-the-wall type of performances. On the other side of the ball, the struggling offense has drawn the most criticism for the team’s current 3-7 record. That's not to say that Broncos' defensive...
Bills Von Miller Reveals Which Lions Player Gives Him Goosebumps
Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller has put his heart and soul into the game of football. So when he sees another player sharing that same passion, he can't help but acknowledge it. Ahead of Buffalo's Thanksgiving matchup at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thursday, Miller talked about...
Week 12 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Austin Ekeler or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out myweekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the 2022 NFL season.
Ravens Have Progressed Into Legitimate Super Bowl Contenders
OWINGS MILLS — Even when the Ravens were 3-3, coach John Harbaugh knew that he had a talented group that was eventually going to find its way. Since falling to the New York Giants 24-20 on Oct. 16, Baltimore has strung together four consecutive wins and is in a prime position to make the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
VIDEO: Miami Heat’s Caleb Martin Speaks On His Improvement At The 3-Point Line
Miami Heat forward has improved as a 3-point shooter. He proved that by making 4 of 9 from the arc in Wednesday's victory against the Washington Wizards. "Ya'll better watch my college film. I used to do that on the regular," Martin said. "Just my role has changed a little bit."
Bengals Help Set CBS Record For Most Viewers During Week 11 Win Over Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Steelers in Week 11 to improve to 6-4 on the season. There was plenty of interest in their matchup, as the AFC North rivals help set a new CBS record for most-watched Week 11 game since the NFL returned to the network in 1998.
Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards
View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
