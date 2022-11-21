Kirk Cousins could throw for 500 yards and five touchdowns and he'd probably still be hard on himself afterwards. It's just how he's always been. Even after shredding the Patriots for 299 yards and three touchdowns while completing 81 percent of his passes in a Thanksgiving night victory, Cousins was focused on some of the things he could've done better, including an interception and a couple other balls he didn't locate as well as he would've liked.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO