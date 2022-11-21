ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Wichita Eagle

Vikings vs. Patriots Live Score Updates — NFL Week 12, Thanksgiving Football

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. Time to see how the Vikings respond to total embarrassment. Four days after getting humbled on their home field in a 40-3 loss to the Cowboys, the Vikings are back on the very same field to take on the Patriots. They're hoping to bounce back and prove to the country that they're much, much better than they showed in their last outing. A win would take the Vikings to 9-2 and put them five full games up on the Packers and Lions in the NFC North.
Wichita Eagle

Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad

The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sports

Sports betting in North Carolina: When it will be legalized, how to bet online, picks, customer promos

Online sportsbooks are being legalized all over the country, but the wait for sports betting in North Carolina is considerably longer than in other places. Efforts this year to get a North Carolina sports betting measure on the ballot failed because of an amendment that would have prohibited betting on college sports. While working further on the legislation will be beneficial in the long-run because of North Carolina's thriving college sports scene, North Carolina mobile sports betting won't launch any earlier than 2024.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Big Ten Should Be ‘Pounding the Table’ for More Playoff Access, Penn State’s James Franklin Says

The Big Ten should be "pounding the table" to qualify two teams for the College Football Playoff and perhaps even help Penn State a little, coach James Franklin said. Franklin told reporters Wednesday in State College that "the other conference," meaning the SEC, is promoting its teams for playoff access, something the Big Ten should be doing as well. Having coached at Vanderbilt for three seasons, Franklin said he has seen how the SEC operates and wants the Big Ten to be similarly aggressive.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy