Black Friday, Small Business Saturday deals aplenty: Some of what shoppers can expect at Bend stores

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- This week, locally owned businesses in Bend are getting creative, trying to attract holiday shoppers the day after Thanksgiving and beyond. Whether in downtown Bend or in the Old Mill District owners of local businesses are ready with plenty of incentives for holiday shoppers.

While the day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday, they're also focusing on Small Business Saturday.

In downtown Bend and the Old Mill , there are deals for all to buy and save this weeend. And in fact, you often don't have to wait for the deals -- they're already here.

At Leapin' Lizards downtown, they're getting a jump on Black Friday - shoppers can already save on toys for gifts.

"We have launched our Holiday Coupon," Leapin' Lizards owner Suzy Reininger said Monday. "We're offering $10 off a $50 purchase, or $20 off a $100 purchase. That's going to be good all the way through Christmas Eve."

"Black Friday has been traditionally been great for your big-box stores, but we're a specialty retail store," Reininger added. "Shop Small Saturday is really our premier day, and we just really love it. People come down and shop locally, and we've had great support."

Wild Child, in the Old Mill, will start offering significant savings on Black Friday - 20% off the whole store and an additional 20% off sale items.

Owner Keri Travis said, "Black Friday is my best sale date to date. Last year was my best single day ever. So I expect this year to be the best day of my store I've ever had."

For Small Business Saturday, the 26th, Wild Child will be offering 10% off all items in the store.

Gift cards will be given out from other small businesses throughout the day.

Tactics, a skate and snowboard shop in downtown Bend, is offering 20% off almost the entire store.

Sales associates expect this year to look different, minus the challenges of Covid.

Asher Dillberg said, "This year, we're not dealing with the craziness of the past two years. So supply chain issues and shipping issues aren't nearly as gnarly as they have been. I think we have more stock than we've had in the past few years on Black Friday."

Research from Finder predicts shoppers will spend an average of $362 on Black Friday, with men 3% more likely to shop the sales than women.

