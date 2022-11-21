ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Families meet with Santa in a sensory safe environment in Altoona

By Jordan Mansberger
WTAJ
WTAJ
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– It’s almost Christmas time in central Pennsylvania and that means it’s time to get your Christmas lists into Santa.

On Sunday afternoon the Central PA Autism Community held an event at the Blair County Convention Center for families dealing with autism and differing abilities to meet with Santa and Mrs. Claus in a sensory safe environment.

“It’s really priceless having this organization that puts together these type of events,” says Heather Wilt, who brought her two sons. “Because it is, it’s really sensory overload going to a mall or going to a really busy place trying to see Santa and trying to get that one on one time and it’s not quiet and it’s kind of full of a lot of pressure.”

State College Rotary members create Jared Boxes for hospital children

Families met with Santa for 15 minutes at a time in sensory saferooms.

“We talk to them, get them started and see what they like, see what they’re coloring, try to get them to open up,” says Santa and Mrs. Claus. “We just try to get them to feel comfortable so that they’ll be willing to talk and sit still. So they can open up on their own.”

Ultimately, the goal of the event is to provide a safe place for kids to be themselves and share in a holiday tradition.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

“Oh it’s extremely important, kids have got to be themself,” says Mrs. Claus. “If they’re not themselves then they’re not gonna have fun and they’re not gonna enjoy themselves.” When they get to be themselves then we really get to enjoy it. And we see the smiles on their faces that’s all I care about,” says Santa.

