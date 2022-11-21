ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

eastcoasttraveller.com

The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland

If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

November reads: Some leftover treats

Baltimore Fishbowl is taking time off to enjoy our friends and families for the remainder of the week, and will return on Monday. We give thanks to you, our readers, and share with you some of our favorite stories of the past month, in case you missed them:. Meet Jordan...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown

Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday

Baltimore Fishbowl won’t publish on Thursday and Friday as we enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday with friends and family. We will see you next week with more stories about what makes our city and region special.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Arion Long, Bianca J. Jackson, And Ellington West To Headline Associated Black Charities’ December Fundraiser

History-Making, Baltimore-Based Innovators to speak at ABC’s flagship empowerment event for women. Associated Black Charities (ABC) is thrilled to invite women across Baltimore to their annual empowerment and networking event! For the first time since before the pandemic, Women On The Move 2022 will be hosted in person on December 1st. The 5-Star Sagamore Pendry Hotel in Fells Point will serve as the backdrop for an evening of networking, mentoring, and guest speakers focused on “women elevating women”.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne

BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland's largest Christmas parade at risk of being postponed

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland's largest Christmas parade is at risk of being postponed. The Mayor's Christmas Parade is slated to roll through Hampden in less than two weeks. But Monday morning, organizer Tom Kerr received some stunning news from City Hall. "She said we have to change the date...
BALTIMORE, MD
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland

Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
FREDERICK, MD
DCist

Dukem Restaurant Founder Tefera Zewdie Dead At 66

Tefera Zewdie, founder and owner of beloved Ethiopian restaurants Dukem in D.C. and Baltimore, died Nov. 14, according to an update on the restaurants’ website. He was 66. He was widely known as a pioneering businessman in the local Ethiopian community who paved the way for many others to launch businesses of their own or find employment.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Free dinner and resource event for families in need held at Baltimore Convention Center

BALTIMORE -- Roughly 2,000 people left a free thanksgiving dinner event today with not just a full stomach—but a sense of hope.  Goodwill Industries hosted its 65th Annual Thanksgiving and Renounce Fair on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center.     More than 300 volunteers served turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 families in need on Wednesday. "Some people get sad because they don't have their families.", said Robert, an event attendee from East Baltimore.  "There's a lot of homeless people in Baltimore and events like this give them a chance to interact with some people, get a good meal under their belt and maybe meet somebody that can help with their situation."The event includes a resource fair, where guests could get help with resumes, and talk with representatives from community service organizations about employment and related social services information.   Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries says the aim is for people to leave with a full stomach, and resources to help them improve their circumstances.
BALTIMORE, MD
wmar2news

Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
BALTIMORE, MD
luxury-houses.net

This $4.21M Dazzling Home Speaks Volumes in Towson, MD

The Estate in Towson is a luxurious home which is perfect in every way with sophistication tailored to your dream home now available for sale. This home located at 1861 Circle Rd, Towson, Maryland; offering 06 bedrooms and 08 bathrooms with 9,635 square feet of living spaces. Call Alan Klatsky (410 356-4700) – Monument Sotheby’s International Realty (443 708-7074) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Towson.
TOWSON, MD
attractionmag.com

The Face of Homelessness

Dina Spry and her family have become the face of homelessness in Talbot County. She is sharing her story to help combat the cliché of what people think of those who are homeless. “I want everyone to know that you don’t have to be a bad person to be homeless…You can just be one paycheck away from homelessness.”
EASTON, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Ziegler, Wu declare victory in tight District 9A House of Delegates race

Democrats Natalie Ziegler and Chao Wu have declared victory in the race for the District 9A seat in the Maryland General Assembly, according to a press release. “I am very glad we won together by working together,” Wu said in a campaign press release. “I will bring forward positive changes, innovations, visions, and solutions to serve our district and Maryland with Team 9 together.”
MARYLAND STATE

