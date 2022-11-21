Read full article on original website
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed
The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
Odell Beckham Jr. BREAKING: OBJ Has 'Good Visit Today' with Cowboys, Says Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones is spilling the beans on his Thanksgiving Day pursuit of Dallas Cowboys target Odell Beckham Jr.
Chargers at Cardinals Betting Odds: Week 12 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
The Chargers find themselves coming off back-to-back losses in which each game came down to the final seconds in regulation. Now sitting with a 5-5 record, the Chargers must respond accordingly in Week 12 against the Cardinals to prevent the team's winning percentage from dropping below .500. The Cardinals have...
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered this Thanksgiving week thinking about turkey. The Philadelphia Eagles are thinking about turnovers. The Eagles, with an NFL-best 9-1 record headed into Sunday night’s game against the Packers, lead the league with a plus-12 turnover margin. That’s powered by a defense that is tied for No. 1 with 13 interceptions and is No. 1 overall with 21 takeaways.
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Offense Struggles; Giants Ahead at Halftime
Entering their annual Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were looking to make it a season sweep over their NFC East rival, New York Giants. But after a handful of mistakes and missed opportunities, they still have a lot of work to do, with the Giants leading the Cowboys 13-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.
Cowboys ‘Whack-a-Mole’ Giants 28-20: Live Game Log
ARLINGTON - The Dallas Cowboys didn't quickly forget the loss to Green Bay. Nor did they forget the club's first-ever blown 14-point fourth-quarter lead that led to that loss. Just the biggest road rout (40-3) in team history at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings the very next week. Now it's time for the Cowboys to build on that momentum on their way to what they hope is a long playoff run.
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings’ Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
As is tradition, some of the Vikings' players of the game — Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen — gathered to eat turkey during their postgame interview on NBC following their 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. What ensued was pretty hilarious. Thielen, upon trying...
Tight (End) Squeeze: Cowboys Gobble Giants; Top 10 Whitty Observations
Despite 13 penalties and two turnovers, the Dallas Cowboys awakened in the second half to feast on the New York Giants in an easy 28-20 Thanksgiving victory at AT&T Stadium. 10. Perfection, Poof - It was just four days ago that the Cowboys played a "perfect" game ... a 40-3 blowout over the Minnesota Vikings. Didn't take long for them to screw this one up, as Ezekiel Elliott was stopped on 4th-and-2 from the 40-yard line on their first possession.
Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson Carve Up Patriots as Vikings Bounce Back With 33-26 Win
Four days ago, the Vikings were embarrassed on their home field, scoring a season-low 3 points in a 37-point drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys. They talked about putting that game behind them and being ready to bounce back on a short week against another great defense. They talked about wanting to prove to the country, in a primetime holiday game, that they're so much better than they showed against Dallas. They talked about handling adversity the right way after their seven-game winning streak was ripped to shreds.
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons ‘Secretly’ Playing RB? Here’s the Truth
FRISCO - Micah Parsons gets bored. This is an age-old problem for prodigies and geniuses, whether they are mathematicians or pianists or football players. one of the most dynamic athletes in the NFL. With that knowledge tucked away, let's address the Dallas Cowboys defensive superstar's recent remarks regarding "taking snaps''...
Patriots at Vikings: Mac Jones Finds DeVante Parker For 40 Yards: WATCH
Aside from the gratuitous ‘Draft Day’ reference, the New England Patriots offense has come to play on Thanksgiving night. Though the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are locked in a tight prime time battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking advantage of a strong performance from his offensive line to resurrect his relationship with his receivers — particularly DeVante Parker.
Bills vs. Lions Thanksgiving Thriller: 3 Observations From Buffalo Big Win
The Buffalo Bills (8-3) are sitting down at the Thanksgiving table well-fed with a 28-25 win against the Detroit Lions (4-7) Thursday afternoon at Ford Field. The Bills trailed at multiple points throughout the game, including the fourth quarter, but Buffalo proved its resiliency in a strong win to eight wins. The win didn't come easy, and it came at the price of losing linebacker Von Miller to a knee injury.
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Vikings Crash Back Down After Ugly Cowboys Loss
Things change quickly in the NFL. Last week was about the Vikings proving themselves as a legitimate Super Bowl contender. To come back the way they did, on the road, against an elite Bills team, was incredibly impressive. Even with their seven straight wins all coming by one score, it was much harder for people to question if the 8-1 Vikings were "for real" after that win in Orchard Park.
Cowboys vs. Giants: Micah Parsons On Injury List - And Needs a Haircut
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys "Lion-backer'' Micah Parsons said after Sunday’s 40-3 win at Minnesota that he experienced some unusual "pain'' in his leg on one particular play but that he's otherwise fine for this week's Thanksgiving visit from the New York Giants. And on Monday here at The Star,...
Tyron Smith Return? Cowboys Reveal O-Line Move Plans
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys rightly view Tyron Smith as one of the handful of best left tackles of this NFL era. At the same time, the Cowboys view the present left tackle, rookie Tyler Smith, as a versatile valued prize from the 2022 NFL Draft. So what is the...
