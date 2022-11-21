Four days ago, the Vikings were embarrassed on their home field, scoring a season-low 3 points in a 37-point drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys. They talked about putting that game behind them and being ready to bounce back on a short week against another great defense. They talked about wanting to prove to the country, in a primetime holiday game, that they're so much better than they showed against Dallas. They talked about handling adversity the right way after their seven-game winning streak was ripped to shreds.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO