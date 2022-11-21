Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Days before deadly assault, LTD was told of bus operator concernsWhole Community NewsEugene, OR
Sorry, Portland. Vacation rentals are unexpectedly thriving in this Oregon townEllen EastwoodEugene, OR
Donut Shop Owner Allegedly Pours Cold Water On Homeless Woman (With Updates)Ossiana TepfenhartEugene, OR
Related
fishduck.com
Are We Getting A Clearer View Into How Oregon Approaches NIL?
We are getting close to early signing day, which is December 21st, when the vast majority of recruits will sign their letters of intent to their universities of choice. This is also the time of year we start to see the majority of recruiting flips occur. Recruiting momentum seems to be picking up at Oregon as the Ducks are favored to land a few big-time targets. I pulled Mr. FishDuck away from casinos online that pay real money long enough to discuss the impact that NIL deals have with Oregon football recruiting compared to the past.
Oregon suffers blowout loss to UCONN to open the PK85
Portland, Ore. - Thursday night in Portland was a tough showing for the Oregon Ducks as they went into the game with just seven scholarship players and a Top 25 opponent on the docket. The game didn't go nearly as anyone hopped, and the Ducks were blown out. Oregon was...
Gernorris Wilson, former Auburn OL pledge, chooses Oregon Ducks following visit
Lakeland High School (Florida) three-star offensive lineman Gernorris "Sweattreat" Wilson played quite a "trick" on the Auburn Tigers when he decommitted on Halloween. The versatile 6-foot-5, 285-pound lineman, who could play either tackle or guard at the collegiate level, expressed an interest in ...
Six 2024 prospects trending towards Oregon
In today's college football landscape, coaches must be able to recruit multiple recruiting classes at one time. Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning and his coaching staff.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
No. 8 Duke opens Knight invite vs. upstart Oregon St.
Duke has a roster of well-drilled freshmen, so the No. 8 Blue Devils should be in good shape in the
KVAL
Classic Spencer Butte cloud explained
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain is a classic sight to see across Western Oregon from fall to spring. It's what Oregon's known for, but a cloud that forms over Spencer Butte each time rain returns is equally a staple for the Willamette Valley. Westerly winds are common from October to...
kptv.com
Prop gun triggers ‘active threat situation’ at Oregon State University
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A prop gun mistaken for a real firearm triggered an “active threat situation’ on the campus of Oregon State University on Tuesday night. A tweet sent out by the university at 8:39 p.m. told people to stay inside and wait for further instructions in Buxton and Hawley Hall. The tweet also instructed people to call 911 if they were injured.
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
thatoregonlife.com
Shooting at Bobbi’s VIP Room in Springfield, Oregon Leaves One Dead
A shooting at a strip club in Springfield, Oregon occurred this morning at 2:30 am, resulted in two people being shot with one dead. At this time, KVAL is not reporting much, as there is no word on the suspected shooter or the condition of the surviving victim. The club where the shooting occurred was at Bobbi’s VIP Room at 1195 Main Street.
kezi.com
Family of Eugene man found in storm drain hunt for their own answers
EUGENE, Ore. -- While police have ruled it a tragic accident, the family of a man found dead in a storm drain on November 8 is still searching for answers. The family identified him as 65-year-old George Serna Jr., who served several tours of duty in the United States Marine Corps before retiring.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Thanksgiving weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Thursday is Thanksgiving Day. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: All will be closed Thursday. Buses: No buses will run Thursday. Most will operate Friday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Thursday; federal offices of the Siuslaw National Forest and...
kcfmradio.com
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments
State Police and Lane County Sheriffs Converge on Siuslaw Dunes Apartments. Early today the Oregon State Police with assistance from the Lane County Sheriff’s Department swat team converged upon the Siuslaw dunes apartments on 43rd and highway 101. There was no official information coming from authorities as to the reason for the swell of law enforcement in the area, but Florence Police Chief John Pitcher did share that he did not believe that the public was in danger, but that Oregon State police were conducting the scene and he was not at liberty to divulge any information until it was cleared by OSP troopers on the scene. By about 3:40 this afternoon the area was cleared out with the exception of two vehicles, one osp and one Lane County sheriff deputy. Coast radio is awaiting official word on the operation and we expect to know more later this evening or tomorrow morning.
WWEEK
Fourteen Local Governments Sue State to Block Implementation of Governor’s Executive Order on Climate
On Nov. 18, 13 Oregon cities and Marion County sued the state over new land use rules adopted by the Oregon Department of Land Conservation and Development earlier this year. The rules apply to what the state calls “Climate Friendly and Equitable Communities” and stem from Executive Oregon 20-04, which Gov. Kate Brown issued March 10, 2020. Brown issued the order after Republican lawmakers walked out of the Legislature to kill Democrats’ climate legislation.
Lebanon-Express
Richards Cleaners, historic Albany business, to close after 70 years
After seven decades, Richards Cleaners — with three locations, in Albany, North Albany and Lebanon — will close its doors one last time by year's end. That's not to say the business doesn't have a few wrinkles to iron out first. Owner Brian Hovelsrud said the decision came...
oregontoday.net
Fatal Accident, Lane Co., Nov. 24
On November 22, 2022 just prior to 5:45am, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a head-on traffic crash on Prairie Rd. near Maxwell Rd. in Eugene. Medics responded and determined that the driver of one of the involved vehicles, 23-year old Eddie Lloyd Jenks of Fall Creek, had died. Preliminary investigation revealed that the1999 Pontiac Sunfire driven by Jenks had been traveling southbound on Prairie Rd. when it failed to negotiate a curve. The Sunfire crossed into the oncoming northbound lane where it struck a 2010 Ford F150 pickup driven by 58-year old Harvey James Arnold of Eugene. Evidence at the scene indicated that Jenks was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.
kptv.com
Hunter finds dead man in Lane Co., police investigating
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A hunter found the body of a man on Sunday in Lane County, northwest of Noti, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the scene north of Highway 126, near Wacker Point Road, which is also known as BLM 17-7-22 Road.
kezi.com
Local doctor opens new health care clinic in Eugene
EUGENE, Ore. -- A local doctor is taking a new approach to primary care by opening a new clinic with a broader range of resources. Dr. Pilar Bradshaw says she created Journey Family Medicine in Eugene to help meet the demand for more primary care providers. The clinic is for adults and families, and includes primary care providers, behavioral health specialists, and social workers. Dr. Bradshaw says the primary care center will be another resource to handle the crushing need for primary care for young adults and adults in Lane County.
kqennewsradio.com
SCHOOL BUS HIT AFTER DRIVER SUNS TRAFFIC LIGHT
A school bus was hit by a sedan in Roseburg Monday afternoon. A Roseburg Police report said at 2:45 p.m. the bus driver was heading westbound on West Harvard Avenue beginning to turn onto West Keady Court. The motorist failed to yield for a red light and his vehicle collided with the driver’s side front of the bus.
Comments / 0