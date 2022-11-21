Read full article on original website
Will your military ID card stop working tomorrow?
Just in time for the holidays, the Pentagon is warning that tens of thousands of Navy and Marine Corps members could see their military ID card suddenly stop working Wednesday, despite what the card’s printed expiration date says. That could imperil their ability to log onto work computers or even get on base.
Officer sets out to rid the Army of label deterrents in upcoming book
Whenever she gets on an airplane, Army Reserve Lt. Colonel Lisa Jaster enjoys grabbing a chocolate bar, a Coke Zero and a copy of Harvard Business Review. For the Army officer — notably, the third woman and first female reserve soldier to graduate from the Army’s Ranger School — the tradition is a welcome treat.
Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death
A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served in Africa. Prosecutors failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified...
After years of work, where’s the Army’s suicide prevention regulation?
If you or a loved one is experiencing thoughts of self-harm or suicide, you can confidentially seek assistance via the Military/Veterans Crisis Line by calling 988 and dialing 1, via text at 838255 or chat at http://VeteransCrisisLine.net. You don’t need to be a VA beneficiary to use the service.
The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)
On Nov. 20, 1943, 18,000 Marines were met with withering fire, poured out by elite troops of the Imperial Navy’s Special Naval Landing Force. The attack on Betio, the largest and southernmost island in the Tarawa atoll, required a direct assault on the beachheads by U.S. Marines. On that...
Petty officer injured in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting
A Navy petty officer stationed in Colorado is believed to have played a role in subduing the gunman who opened fire at a Colorado Springs LGBTQ night club this weekend, killing five people and injuring at least 19 others. Officials have lauded a clubgoer named Thomas James for helping to...
USS Nitze seizes $20M in illicit drugs from vessel in Gulf of Aden
The guided-missile destroyer Nitze seized roughly $20 million worth of illicit drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. The Nitze was conducting a patrol in international waters when it found 2,200 kilograms of hashish and 330 kilograms of methamphetamine on the fishing vessel. The destroyer was operating as part of Combined Task Force 153 in support of 5th Fleet’s Combined Maritime Forces.
Congresswoman files bill to tackle military cold cases
This story was originally published in the Fayetteville Observer. A California congresswoman has introduced a bill named after a Fort Bragg soldier whose severed head was found washed up on the North Carolina coast in 2020. The Enrique Roman-Martinez Military Cold Case Justice Act of 2022 would create uniform standards...
USS Gerald R Ford slated to wrap up first deployment
Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is slated to return to Naval Station Norfolk from its inaugural deployment Saturday. The carrier, which got underway Oct. 4, and its strike group focused on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and conducted a transfer of authority with NATO during their time underway.
Passing Electoral Count Act reforms is vital to national security
As former senior defense officials and military leaders, we strongly urge Congress to pass bipartisan reforms of the Electoral Count Act of 1887, or ECA, before the end of this year. In 2021, for the first time in history our nation did not have a peaceful transfer of presidential power....
‘Devotion’ tells an understated friendship story set in the Korean War
You’d be forgiven for being surprised after seeing “Devotion” and realizing it is not, in fact, a military action movie. The film, based on a true Korean War story written by Adam Makos, has all the makings of a war epic, including a few tense dogfight scenes sure to leave audience members sweating bullets.
Turkeys, pies and eggnog deployed to troops around the world
More than 370,000 pounds of food, including 9,155 whole turkeys and 41,745 pounds of roasted turkeys and lots of the trimmings, have been delivered, or are about to be delivered by Thanksgiving, to troops around the world, according to the Defense Logistics Agency. Examples of the other items service members...
