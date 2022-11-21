ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

MilitaryTimes

Will your military ID card stop working tomorrow?

Just in time for the holidays, the Pentagon is warning that tens of thousands of Navy and Marine Corps members could see their military ID card suddenly stop working Wednesday, despite what the card’s printed expiration date says. That could imperil their ability to log onto work computers or even get on base.
MilitaryTimes

Officer sets out to rid the Army of label deterrents in upcoming book

Whenever she gets on an airplane, Army Reserve Lt. Colonel Lisa Jaster enjoys grabbing a chocolate bar, a Coke Zero and a copy of Harvard Business Review. For the Army officer — notably, the third woman and first female reserve soldier to graduate from the Army’s Ranger School — the tradition is a welcome treat.
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Navy SEAL wins appeal of sentence in soldier’s hazing death

A military appeals court has ordered a new sentencing hearing for a U.S. Navy SEAL who got 10 years in prison for his role in the hazing death of a U.S. Army Green Beret while the men served in Africa. Prosecutors failed to disclose that a U.S. Marine who testified...
WISCONSIN STATE
MilitaryTimes

The Marine who was a duck (yes, an actual duck)

On Nov. 20, 1943, 18,000 Marines were met with withering fire, poured out by elite troops of the Imperial Navy’s Special Naval Landing Force. The attack on Betio, the largest and southernmost island in the Tarawa atoll, required a direct assault on the beachheads by U.S. Marines. On that...
MICHIGAN STATE
MilitaryTimes

USS Nitze seizes $20M in illicit drugs from vessel in Gulf of Aden

The guided-missile destroyer Nitze seized roughly $20 million worth of illicit drugs from a fishing vessel in the Gulf of Aden on Tuesday. The Nitze was conducting a patrol in international waters when it found 2,200 kilograms of hashish and 330 kilograms of methamphetamine on the fishing vessel. The destroyer was operating as part of Combined Task Force 153 in support of 5th Fleet’s Combined Maritime Forces.
VIRGINIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Congresswoman files bill to tackle military cold cases

This story was originally published in the Fayetteville Observer. A California congresswoman has introduced a bill named after a Fort Bragg soldier whose severed head was found washed up on the North Carolina coast in 2020. The Enrique Roman-Martinez Military Cold Case Justice Act of 2022 would create uniform standards...
CHINO, CA
MilitaryTimes

USS Gerald R Ford slated to wrap up first deployment

Aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford is slated to return to Naval Station Norfolk from its inaugural deployment Saturday. The carrier, which got underway Oct. 4, and its strike group focused on air defense, anti-subsurface warfare, distributed maritime operations, and conducted a transfer of authority with NATO during their time underway.
NORFOLK, VA
MilitaryTimes

Passing Electoral Count Act reforms is vital to national security

As former senior defense officials and military leaders, we strongly urge Congress to pass bipartisan reforms of the Electoral Count Act of 1887, or ECA, before the end of this year. In 2021, for the first time in history our nation did not have a peaceful transfer of presidential power....
MilitaryTimes

‘Devotion’ tells an understated friendship story set in the Korean War

You’d be forgiven for being surprised after seeing “Devotion” and realizing it is not, in fact, a military action movie. The film, based on a true Korean War story written by Adam Makos, has all the makings of a war epic, including a few tense dogfight scenes sure to leave audience members sweating bullets.
MilitaryTimes

Turkeys, pies and eggnog deployed to troops around the world

More than 370,000 pounds of food, including 9,155 whole turkeys and 41,745 pounds of roasted turkeys and lots of the trimmings, have been delivered, or are about to be delivered by Thanksgiving, to troops around the world, according to the Defense Logistics Agency. Examples of the other items service members...

