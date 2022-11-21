ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Odell Beckham Jr. Speaks Out on Bills’ Von Miller Injury, Turf & God

Sunday's Buffalo Bills' meeting with the Detroit Lions is marred by the injury to star edge rusher Von Miller ... an issue that every football fan in the country likely took notice of ... Including Odell Beckham Jr. Miller exited the game with the training staff right before halftime. Miller...
BUFFALO, NY
Tri-City Herald

Robert Saleh: Zach Wilson Is Still ‘Future of Franchise’ Despite Being Benched

After announcing that Zach Wilson won't be active against the Bearsthis week, benched after his putrid performance against the Patriots on Sunday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh delivered a long-term endorsement for his quarterback. "Zach's career here is not over," Saleh told reporters on Wednesday. "I know that's going to...
Tri-City Herald

NFL Power Rankings: Lions Are Hottest Team in NFL

Let’s explore what the media had to say about the Detroit Lions, after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium for their third consecutive victory. "First-round WR Jameson Williams returned to practice Monday, and he may soon give a team gaining momentum another shot in the arm with his game-breaking talent."
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Detroit Lions’ Week 12 Inactive List

The Detroit Lions' offense will enter Week 12 with an elevated amount of confidence, with its play having steadily improved over the past three weeks. It was announced Thursday morning that Josh Reynolds will suit up against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field. The Bills still have a top duo...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Rams WATCH: Aaron Donald Encounters Comedy Legend in TV Ad

The Los Angeles Rams have messed up this season. Sitting at 3-7 and burdened with an injury report that resembles a starting lineup, the Rams likely won't be playing in any high-profile games across the NFL's broadcast partners. Their most prominent representative, however, is set to maintain a prescience through the game breaks, particularly on CBS.
ARIZONA STATE
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro Expected Back In The Lineup Wednesday Against Washington Wizards

View the original article to see embedded media. Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will make his return Wednesday against the Washington Wizards. Herro missed the previous eight games with an ankle injury. He is the team's second-leading scorer at 19.6 points a game. His return is welcomed because the team announced Jimmy Butler (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle) and Max Strus (shoulder) will all miss the game. Omer Yurtseven (ankle) and Victor Oladipo (knee) are also out on the injury report.
WASHINGTON, DC

