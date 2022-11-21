PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's the big day you've been waiting for, so get ready to shop 'til you drop!Black Friday used to be the kickoff to the holiday shopping season, but now, with the rise in online shopping, it is more the mid-way point.And while camping out in front of stores on Thanksgiving night for "Doorbuster" sales may be dying off or all together extinct, that shouldn't stop bargain hunters, who will still be searching today and for the rest of the season for that certain gift at that certain price."So, this is a great time of year to buy small electronics like headphones, televisions of course are a big deal this time of year, and even things like clothing, so a lot of items that make great gifts," said Sara Rathner, NerdWallet's Personal Finance ExpertStores are expected to have a surplus this year of backlogged goods from last year, so be adaptable and plana head.While inflation means you may be paying more for the items you want, it doesn't mean that deals aren't out there. For KDKA's extensive Black Friday Shopping Guide, click here.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 41 MINUTES AGO