Stunning fall in the Sonoma County vineyards

By CHAD SURMICK THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
 3 days ago
There’s a gold rush happening in Sonoma County right now. From the Carneros to Cloverdale, chlorophyll levels are dipping, allowing carotenoids to become more visible, giving leaves their golden yellow color.

Temperature, light and water supply combine to set the brightness, duration and the color palate for the changing leaves. Low temperatures, just above freezing, bring out the best splashes of color, while frost weakens the intensity.

Rainy and overcast days increase the intensity and speed of change.

You can see rivers of gold leaves streaming down the hills high atop Pine Flat Road and covering Alexander Valley along Highway 128 just north of Healdsburg.

Take a moment to chart a journey and find some gold. It’s all for the taking.

