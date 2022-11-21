ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New project places personal stories at center of democracy research

In a time of question and doubt for many Americans about the future of democracy in the U.S., a group of units at Arizona State University have partnered to create the Defending Democracy project. Defending Democracy, created by the Center for the Study of Religion and Conflict, The Melikian Center:...
Way to grow: Sustainable food takes root on ASU campuses

Polytechnic campus Tempe campus Downtown Phoenix campus. Orderly rows of lettuce, flowers and vegetables in raised planter beds flourish alongside pecan and citrus trees at the Garden Commons on Arizona State University's Polytechnic campus. Here, students toil in the desert sun, planting bok choy, cilantro and jalapeños, as they the...
Food for thought

What will we be eating in the year 2075? Which of our favorite foods will be off the table? And what can be done to replace concerns about scarcity with the security of emerging resources and solutions? . These questions and more were explored at Arizona State University’s Emerge 2022: Eating...
Stimulating manufacturing innovation in ASU’s MADE Science and Technology Center

Graduate research associate M. Faisal Riyad uses 3D printing technology in the Manufacturing Innovation Lab led by Associate Professor Keng Hsu in the School of Manufacturing Systems and Networks at ASU’s Polytechnic campus. Photographer: Sona Srinarayana/ASU. ​Manufacturing concepts that are being developed in Arizona State University labs will soon...
Neighborhoods as a space for creativity, connection

ASU research examines evolving use of streets, sidewalks, driveways during the pandemic. In spring 2020, as the pandemic and resulting stay-at-home orders shuttered schools and indoor public spaces, many people found themselves holed up in their homes while still yearning to remain social creatures. From that desire for human connection,...
Alumni Highlight: Cronkite alumna charts own path in her career

After graduating in 2012 from ASU’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication, Samantha Melbourneweaver has reached new heights in her first decade of post-graduate success. She is approaching her one-year anniversary as assistant managing editor for audience at the Los Angeles Times, and hopes to inspire future media professionals at the Cronkite School.
