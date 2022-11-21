ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

The Giving Tree

This year’s artistic holiday sculpture in Asbury Park’s Convention Hall was unveiled this week. The design was brought to life by locally based artist known as Porkchop in collaboration with Asbury Park artist Bradley Hoffer.
Asbury Park Hosting Tree Lightings

Asbury Park is hosting several tree lightings this holiday season. On Fri., Dec. 2 the Firemen’s Park Tree Lighting on Main Street is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. It will also include a visit from Santa, festive music, holiday treats and hot chocolate. On Sat., Dec. 10 the Asbury Park...
160 Residential Units Proposed Next to the Wonder Bar

A new proposal scheduled to go before Asbury Park officials features 160 condominiums next door to The Wonder Bar which would reduce the iconic alcohol establishment’s outdoor space including the venue for Yappy Hour, a 15-year tradition whose $10 cover charge raises money for local rescue organizations. Inspire by...
