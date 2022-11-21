ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

hometownnewsbrevard.com

New life comes to old breakfast diner

MELBOURNE — This week I visited a new-to-me diner in town, La Loma Coney Island. Although it’s been under new ownership since 2021, the customer base is still growing, and not enough people have yet to find this gem of a diner. Raul Quintana took on the brave...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

Brevard Public Schools superintendent stepping down

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The superintendent of schools in Brevard County is stepping down from his position. Mark Mullins and the school board are set to begin negotiations on a separation agreement. "I am blessed and fortunate to have spent my entire professional career as an educator with the...
WESH

Two beloved Orlando restaurants close due to labor shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — In Orlando, in Audubon Park, two beloved businesses are closing their doors as of Wednesday. At the popular P is for Pie Bake Shop on Corrine Drive, the cooler that would normally be packed with pastries had two lonely pies. And they already had someone’s name on them.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

Here are the OCPS make-up days for hurricanes Ian and Nicole

Following hurricanes Ian and Nicole, Orange County Public Schools has released an updated calendar reflecting the make-up days for the days lost during both storms. For Nicole, students now will have regular classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 2023, and Friday, March 10, 2023. They also will have no early dismissal on Wednesday, April 5.
fox35orlando.com

Popular Orlando bakery closing after filling Thanksgiving dessert orders

ORLANDO, Fla. - P is for Pie Bake Shop, a popular boutique artisan bakery in Orlando's Audubon Park Garden District, is closing its doors for good after years in business. The shop announced the disappointing news in a Facebook post over the weekend, citing that "insurmountable staffing challenges, continued supply chain difficulties, increased cost of goods, and persistent inconsistent product quality."
ORLANDO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Families in need take home Thanksgiving meals in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City opened the gates to Exploria Stadium for a Thanksgiving event as people lined up to receive the gift of food and lots of it. "It's a wonderful day and it's wonderful to be able to give back,” Kay Rawlins with the Orlando City Foundation said.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Black Friday deals at Central Florida theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Central Florida’s theme parks are offering some deep deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Guests can find special offerings on admission tickets and annual passes. [TRENDING: Flagler deputies seek help identifying man who recorded woman in Publix bathroom | Decades in the making: Twin...
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando dog found in trash can looking for home for the holidays

ORLANDO, Fla. - A dog that was found inside a trash can by an Orange County deputy is hoping to have a new loving forever home this holiday season. Last week, a deputy responded to a call about a dog that was stuck inside a garbage can. When the deputy arrived in the area, he found the shy and gentle dog cramped inside the can, according to Orange County Animal Services.
ORLANDO, FL
bungalower

25-story multi-family project pitched for downtown parking lot

A courtesy review is being given by the City of Orlando for a proposed 25-story multi-family project at 191 S. Rosalind Avenue [GMap] in downtown Orlando. The new Modera South Eola mixed-use tower would replace an existing drive-thru building and parking lot that would be demolished for the new development, which would feature 400 multi-family units along with integrated parking and a three-story, 100,000 SF office building, currently called “The Commons,” with an additional 8,000 SF of retail.
ORLANDO, FL
disneydining.com

Lifetime Ban and $250K Fine Sought For FreeFall Death of Tyre Sampson

Back in March 2022, 14-year-old Tyre Sampson visited ICON Park in Orlando, Florida with some friends. Unfortunately, Tyre was unable to go on many of the rides due to his size. However, he was allowed to ride the popular FreeFall attraction, which turned into a fatal accident. While on the ride, Tyre slipped out of his seat and fell more than 70 feet. Sadly, Tyre died, and an investigation was launched to find out exactly what happened and what could be done to prevent it from happening in the future.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Missing 5-year-old Orlando boy found dead

ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies said early Thursday that missing 5-year-old Aaron Pena had been found dead. "It’s with a heavy heart that we must report that Aaron Pena was found, deceased, in a body of water not far from his home. We are grieving his loss and our prayers are with his family," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.
