Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
She Sent Her Little Girls To Live Safely With Her Sister. Their Aunt Forced Them To Commit Murder Instead.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedFresno, CA
Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skiesRoger MarshFresno, CA
We hit Tahoe Joe’s Monday night and it was a hitMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
KMPH.com
Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
10-year-old girl honors Hanford Sheriff's K-9 dog who passed this year
On Wednesday afternoon, 10-year-old Theresa Ann from Las Vegas dedicated her run to K9 Bluz who died in May of this year after being with the department since 2016.
Madera PD need help identifying two who allegedly stole power tools, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department has released a new photo in a Facebook post they call, “who is this Wednesday”. The post says the police department is looking to identify the two people pictured who are seen with a shopping cart full of $3,000 worth of stolen power tools, according to the […]
thesungazette.com
Parole denied for man serving life in prison
TULARE COUNTY – Five years after being sentenced to life in prison, the Tulare County District Attorney’s office denied parol for a man involved in a murder on New Year’s Day in Orosi. According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) Office, at a virtual hearing on...
International Business Times
Elderly Man On A Walker Robs Bank, Walks Short Distance Before Getting Arrested
A 68-year-old man who robbed a California bank this week while using a walking frame was able to move a short distance from the scene before getting arrested, according to authorities. The staff of the Wells Fargo bank on Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted police at around 10:30...
Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
Robbery at Visalia bank leads to officer-involved hit and run
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A robbery outside a bank led to a police officer-involved hit-and-run in Visalia, according to the Visalia Police Department. According to police, at about 12:51 p.m., officers responded to the 2700 block of South Mooney Boulevard at the Chase Bank for a report of a robbery. Prior to the officer’s arrival, […]
Reedley narcotic investigation leads to arrest, police say
REEDLEY Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search warrant in Reedley resulted in an arrest after officers found narcotics and an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to the Reedly Police Department. Officers say on Tuesday the Reedley Police Department served a search warrant in the 13000 block of Tuolumne Street within the City of Parlier. Upon entry to […]
GV Wire
Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction
Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
IDENTIFIED: Suspect in deadly bicycle hit-and-run in Tulare
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that killed a bicyclist in Tulare earlier this month was identified Tuesday by the Tulare Police Department. Officers say the driver of the truck that fatally struck a bicyclist in the area of Inyo Avenue and I Street on Nov. 6 was 34-year-old Manuel Vincent Gomez […]
GV Wire
Local Cops Look to Send ‘Strong Message’ to Criminals During Holidays
With Christmas less than a month away, Fresno shopping centers are becoming busy with customers shuttling from store to store looking for that perfect gift. Others resort to shopping online as, day by day, delivery boxes arrive at their front door. The abundance of purchases laying around or being carried...
Man using walker robs Fresno bank, arrested, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Kings County (Kings County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Kings County. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on Highway 41 near Quail Ave.
Visalia police officer injured in crash involving suspected robber
A Visalia police officer is being treated at the hospital after crashing with a robbery suspect's vehicle.
Suspect leads Fresno Police on short chase, ends with passenger critically injured
A suspect led Fresno Police on a short chase down First Street on Tuesday morning, it ended in a serious crash two miles away.
KMPH.com
Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
goldrushcam.com
Mother of Fresno County Jail Inmate Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Conspiring to Smuggle Heroin and Methamphetamine into the Jail
November 21, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Eva Dolores Romero, 55, of Fresno, was sentenced on Friday to four years and two months in prison for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and. to distribute heroin and methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents,...
Suspects crashes into vehicles while on chase, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect led police on a chase crashing into multiple vehicles Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. The short chase began in the area of First St and Gettysburg Avenue in Fresno around 8 a.m. at the Sinclair gas station. The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Jeff, was previously under surveillance […]
Wanted suspect leads police on car chase in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An attempted arrest of a wanted suspect led Fresno Police on a wild pursuit Tuesday, which led to a crash and an arrest. Police arrested 43-year-old Anthony Jeff on suspicion of felony evading, assault on an officer with a vehicle, and a probation violation. Before Tuesday’s chase, Jeff was followed throughout the […]
Comments / 0