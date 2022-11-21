ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1996 New Year Orosi murder

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parole has been denied for 60-year-old Mario Villa, in the 1996 murder of a man on New Year’s Day in Orosi, according to the Office of the District Attorney of Tulare County. Officials say that on January 1, 1996, the victim drove to a friend’s house in Orosi to celebrate […]
OROSI, CA
KMPH.com

Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Parole denied for man serving life in prison

TULARE COUNTY – Five years after being sentenced to life in prison, the Tulare County District Attorney’s office denied parol for a man involved in a murder on New Year’s Day in Orosi. According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s (TCDA) Office, at a virtual hearing on...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Reedley narcotic investigation leads to arrest, police say

REEDLEY Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A search warrant in Reedley resulted in an arrest after officers found narcotics and an illegal high-capacity magazine, according to the Reedly Police Department. Officers say on Tuesday the Reedley Police Department served a search warrant in the 13000 block of Tuolumne Street within the City of Parlier. Upon entry to […]
REEDLEY, CA
GV Wire

Merced CHP Quickly Nabs Man Accused of Child Abduction

Fast-acting officers with the Merced division of the California Highway Patrol found a missing 3-month-old baby and arrested the alleged abductor on Sunday afternoon. Responding to a report from a parent in Calaveras County, officers aided by Merced sheriff’s deputies located a black Toyota Tacoma driven by suspect Anthony James Lee, 34, of Angels Camp less than two hours later.
MERCED, CA
GV Wire

Local Cops Look to Send ‘Strong Message’ to Criminals During Holidays

With Christmas less than a month away, Fresno shopping centers are becoming busy with customers shuttling from store to store looking for that perfect gift. Others resort to shopping online as, day by day, delivery boxes arrive at their front door. The abundance of purchases laying around or being carried...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Man using walker robs Fresno bank, arrested, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man using a walker robbed a Downtown Fresno bank on Tuesday, managing to get a short distance away before he was arrested, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say staff at the Wells Fargo bank at Fresno Street and Van Ness Avenue contacted Fresno Police at around 10:30 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno

FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspects crashes into vehicles while on chase, police say

FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Wanted suspect leads police on car chase in Fresno

FRESNO, CA

