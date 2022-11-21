Free Play Takes the Hunger Away. 6 PM to 10 PM. We are excited and proud to announce our Free Play Takes the Hunger Away donation event. We are partnering with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK to create a special event at which if you bring in a donation of 5 shelf stable food items or a grocery bag full for a family of four you will be able to play all the games at Tilted Arcade Bar for free!! 24 pinball games, 15 Stand up Arcade game and more! That means for your donation if you play every game at least once you can get a value of $30 or more!!!! Tilted Arcade Bar is at 146 West Michigan Ave. Jackson.

