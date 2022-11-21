ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Cristo Rey brings community together with Thanksgiving meal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing helped give families something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. “It’s really special because at home this isn’t something we necessarily celebrate, it’s not one of our traditions,” said Brenda Pilar of Lansing. Pilar said she...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Events of Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Free Play Takes the Hunger Away. 6 PM to 10 PM. We are excited and proud to announce our Free Play Takes the Hunger Away donation event. We are partnering with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK to create a special event at which if you bring in a donation of 5 shelf stable food items or a grocery bag full for a family of four you will be able to play all the games at Tilted Arcade Bar for free!! 24 pinball games, 15 Stand up Arcade game and more! That means for your donation if you play every game at least once you can get a value of $30 or more!!!! Tilted Arcade Bar is at 146 West Michigan Ave. Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC

“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
LANSING, MI
jtv.tv

Jackson Turkey Trot 11-24-22 | Photo Gallery

Jackson Turkey Trot 2022, ORS Running Series, Nov. 24, 2022, Ella Sharp Park. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Jackson Turkey Trot 2022, ORS Running Series, Nov. 24, 2022, Ella Sharp Park. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
JACKSON, MI
WILX-TV

Westphalia mother-son team release book together

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
WESTPHALIA, MI
WILX-TV

Downtown Lansing street closures ahead of Turkey Trot 5K

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing. Starting around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday the following roads will be closed due to the Turkey Trot 5K:. Capitol Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee Street and Hillsdale Street. Grand Avenue will be closed between...
LANSING, MI
100.7 WITL

A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened

If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
LANSING, MI
MLive

Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection

JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
JACKSON, MI
100.7 WITL

Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup

If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy