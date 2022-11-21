Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
Investigative Attorney for Missing Person Dee Ann Warner Reveals Her Husband's Latest ActionsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
A Jackson volunteer group are brightening Jackson parks for the holidays
You can enjoy the lights at Austin Blair, Kiwanis, Elnora Moorman, Betsy Butterfield and Ganson Street Parks.
WILX-TV
Jackson community comes together to keep bookstore open
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Jackson community have created a GoFundMe to keep the doors of a local bookstore open. Book Cottage of Jackson recently announced it may have to close its business for good due to the hardship it faced during the COVID-19 pandemic. The business also had to move locations twice within the last two years.
Jackson community rallies to save bookstore
The support the Oakleys have received is overwhelming, the couple said.
WILX-TV
Cristo Rey brings community together with Thanksgiving meal
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Cristo Rey Community Center in Lansing helped give families something to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. “It’s really special because at home this isn’t something we necessarily celebrate, it’s not one of our traditions,” said Brenda Pilar of Lansing. Pilar said she...
jtv.tv
Events of Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Free Play Takes the Hunger Away. 6 PM to 10 PM. We are excited and proud to announce our Free Play Takes the Hunger Away donation event. We are partnering with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK to create a special event at which if you bring in a donation of 5 shelf stable food items or a grocery bag full for a family of four you will be able to play all the games at Tilted Arcade Bar for free!! 24 pinball games, 15 Stand up Arcade game and more! That means for your donation if you play every game at least once you can get a value of $30 or more!!!! Tilted Arcade Bar is at 146 West Michigan Ave. Jackson.
lansingcitypulse.com
Historic home on Moores River Drive is receives TLC
“Eye Candy of the Week” is our look at some of the nicer properties in Lansing. It rotates with Eyesore of the Week and Eye for Design. If you have a suggestion, please e-mail eye@lansingcitypulse.com or call Berl Schwartz at 517-999-5061. A historic home on Moores River Drive is...
jtv.tv
Jackson Turkey Trot 11-24-22 | Photo Gallery
Jackson Turkey Trot 2022, ORS Running Series, Nov. 24, 2022, Ella Sharp Park. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. Jackson Turkey Trot 2022, ORS Running Series, Nov. 24, 2022, Ella Sharp Park. Photos by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports.
WILX-TV
Westphalia mother-son team release book together
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Deborah and Benjamin Price are a mother-son author-illustrator team out of Westphalia. The title character from their latest book, “Trenton The Turtle,” moves a little slower than others. He goes for a walk and shows his friends why being the fastest isn’t always the best.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Thanksgiving forecast, MSU hockey latest, and making families official
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole is at the Now Desk to take a look at what kind of weather we can expect for the holiday. Seth Wells joins the desk to take a look at some of the top headlines and what to expect on News 10 Today at 11.
Take a train ride through Nite Lites holiday light display
BROOKLYN, MI – Guests can now enjoy the Nite Lites holiday light display through the comfort of a train. Between Nov. 24 and Dec. 31 – including holidays – motorists can drive through the nearly six miles of holiday light displays at the Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12 near Brooklyn.
WILX-TV
Downtown Lansing street closures ahead of Turkey Trot 5K
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Expect road closures Wednesday morning on several streets in downtown Lansing. Starting around 8:00 a.m. on Thursday the following roads will be closed due to the Turkey Trot 5K:. Capitol Avenue will be closed between Shiawassee Street and Hillsdale Street. Grand Avenue will be closed between...
A Lansing Favorite Restaurant Has Reopened
If you've been wondering when they'd be back, wonder no longer!. This Italian restaurant and wine bar on Michigan Avenue has been closed for several months now. Back in April of this year, they posted to Facebook noting that they would be temporarily closed due to staffing issues. So many...
WILX-TV
Lansing community honors, remembers victims of Colorado Springs shooting
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In support of the LGTBQ+ community, people in Lansing gathered Wednesday to remember and honor the victims of a shooting at a Colorado gay bar. The shooting killed five people and injured 25 others. Police are treating the shooting as a hate crime. Wednesday was cold...
Dining out is more accessible to Jackson families through Café Connection
JACKSON, MI – For some families, going out to dinner can be just a rare treat for some families, but Café Connection is working to make it more frequent. Logan Dodge came up with Café Connection at the First Baptist Church of Jackson just about a year ago after the Rev. Dallas Flippin challenged the church’s board to come up with ideas for missions.
WILX-TV
14-year-old from Eaton Rapids wins 8th annual Detroit Lions Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) announced 14-year-old Evan Dexter from Eaton Rapids as their 8th annual #MIKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes winner. As the winner, Dexter will experience riding on Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, escorting the...
Lansing Restaurants with the Best Soup
If the weather in Michigan has been any indication, it's time for soup and lots of it. Of course, soup season is not a "real" season in any sense of the term. It's more like a feeling or state of mind/being once the weather gets cold enough. You want something that's going to be warm and filling, and soup does the trick.
WILX-TV
Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local advocates and community members voiced their concerns Tuesday over the fact that homeless people live and sleep in Reutter Park. City Rescue Mission of Lansing reported a 70% increase in homelessness since 2021. Advocates, like Michael Karl, said they won’t back down until homeless people...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
Northville couple to be honored with memorial service
Monday night, family members and first responders are planning to gather at the site of the crash to remember the lives of Kadry and Salamen.
WTOL-TV
Morenci barn fire Thanksgiving morning
The fire sparked Thursday morning at two adjacent barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road in Lenawee County. Fourteen departments responded.
