Many rappers have been showing just how generous they can be with the upcoming holiday season. From turkey giveaways to providing essential items needed for families, rappers have focused on spreading holiday cheer and goodwill. Fetty Wap is the latest of the bunch to donate food to families in need ahead of the day of harvest. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Paterson, N.J. native’s team — with 300 Entertainment — hosted his “Sweet Yamz” Thanksgiving Giveaway in his hometown. Teaming up with principal Dr. Mills from the educational institute College Achieve Paterson, Fetty, his family, 300 CEO Kevin Liles, and brethren Monty supplied free food and...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO