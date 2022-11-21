ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

thecoaster.net

The Giving Tree

This year’s artistic holiday sculpture in Asbury Park’s Convention Hall was unveiled this week. The design was brought to life by locally based artist known as Porkchop in collaboration with Asbury Park artist Bradley Hoffer.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
NJ.com

Cops searching for woman wanted in N.J. liquor store stabbing, police chief says

Police in Union County said on Friday they are continuing to search for a woman wanted in the brutal stabbing of a former friend inside a Hillside liquor store last month. Daja Harris, 23, of Hillside, is accused of stabbing the 27-year-old woman multiple times in the chest and back before the victim was able to wrestle the knife away and flee. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the store in the 1400 block of North Broad Street.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
thecoaster.net

160 Residential Units Proposed Next to the Wonder Bar

A new proposal scheduled to go before Asbury Park officials features 160 condominiums next door to The Wonder Bar which would reduce the iconic alcohol establishment’s outdoor space including the venue for Yappy Hour, a 15-year tradition whose $10 cover charge raises money for local rescue organizations. Inspire by...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Vibe

Fetty Wap Donates “Sweet Yamz” To Families In Need For Thanksgiving

Many rappers have been showing just how generous they can be with the upcoming holiday season. From turkey giveaways to providing essential items needed for families, rappers have focused on spreading holiday cheer and goodwill. Fetty Wap is the latest of the bunch to donate food to families in need ahead of the day of harvest. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Paterson, N.J. native’s team — with 300 Entertainment — hosted his “Sweet Yamz” Thanksgiving Giveaway in his hometown. Teaming up with principal Dr. Mills from the educational institute College Achieve Paterson, Fetty, his family, 300 CEO Kevin Liles, and brethren Monty supplied free food and...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

51-Year-Old Father Killed In Yonkers After His Car Hits Wall: Police

A father driving with his son was killed after his vehicle struck a wall in Westchester County, police said. On Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Orange County resident 51-year-old Ronel Cook of Newburgh was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers with his son when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.
YONKERS, NY
philanthropynewsdigest.org

SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers

The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

