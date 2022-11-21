Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
NJ Dad Charged With Infant Daughter's DeathBridget MulroyPerth Amboy, NJ
Related
hudsonvalleypost.com
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
thecoaster.net
The Giving Tree
This year’s artistic holiday sculpture in Asbury Park’s Convention Hall was unveiled this week. The design was brought to life by locally based artist known as Porkchop in collaboration with Asbury Park artist Bradley Hoffer.
Man took off pants, underwear and tried to rape N.Y. subway passenger: police
NEW YORK — A man took off his pants and underwear and tried to rape a woman on a Manhattan subway train, police said Thursday. The 24-year-old victim was riding an uptown 4 train when the stranger doffed his pants and underwear and laid on top of her about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 17, police said. He groped her and tried to pull her skirt down.
News 12
Paterson man suing city, police department over caught-on-camera beating
A Paterson man is filing a lawsuit against the city and its police department after being beaten by officers in a 2020 incident that was caught on camera. Osamah Alsaidi says he was approached and suddenly beaten by city police officers as he walked along Madison Avenue. Alsaidi, who is...
Cops searching for woman wanted in N.J. liquor store stabbing, police chief says
Police in Union County said on Friday they are continuing to search for a woman wanted in the brutal stabbing of a former friend inside a Hillside liquor store last month. Daja Harris, 23, of Hillside, is accused of stabbing the 27-year-old woman multiple times in the chest and back before the victim was able to wrestle the knife away and flee. The incident occurred about 9 p.m. on Oct. 28 at the store in the 1400 block of North Broad Street.
New Details: Father Killed In Yonkers Crash Was Former Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father who was killed in a crash in Westchester County while driving with his son was a former superintendent in the Hudson Valley. Ronel Cook, age 51, of Newburgh, who died in Yonkers on Sunday, Nov. 20, was the superintendent of the Catskill Central School District in Greene County from July 2017 to July 2022, according to a post by the school district.
thecoaster.net
160 Residential Units Proposed Next to the Wonder Bar
A new proposal scheduled to go before Asbury Park officials features 160 condominiums next door to The Wonder Bar which would reduce the iconic alcohol establishment’s outdoor space including the venue for Yappy Hour, a 15-year tradition whose $10 cover charge raises money for local rescue organizations. Inspire by...
Fetty Wap Donates “Sweet Yamz” To Families In Need For Thanksgiving
Many rappers have been showing just how generous they can be with the upcoming holiday season. From turkey giveaways to providing essential items needed for families, rappers have focused on spreading holiday cheer and goodwill. Fetty Wap is the latest of the bunch to donate food to families in need ahead of the day of harvest. On Tuesday (Nov. 23), the Paterson, N.J. native’s team — with 300 Entertainment — hosted his “Sweet Yamz” Thanksgiving Giveaway in his hometown. Teaming up with principal Dr. Mills from the educational institute College Achieve Paterson, Fetty, his family, 300 CEO Kevin Liles, and brethren Monty supplied free food and...
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
New Jersey man pleads guilty to drug trafficking
A 75-year-old New Jersey man has pled guilty to conspiring to distribute cocaine in Schenectady.
51-Year-Old Father Killed In Yonkers After His Car Hits Wall: Police
A father driving with his son was killed after his vehicle struck a wall in Westchester County, police said. On Sunday, Nov. 20 around 1:15 p.m., Orange County resident 51-year-old Ronel Cook of Newburgh was driving his 2015 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers with his son when the vehicle veered off the road and hit a wall at the Seminary Avenue overpass, according to the Westchester County Department of Public Safety.
philanthropynewsdigest.org
SNAP enrollment fell, food pantry use rose for non-citizen New Yorkers
The use of food pantries among non-U.S. citizens in New York City increased amid Trump-era immigration rule changes, while Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) usage decreased, a report from Robin Hood finds. Released in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy, the report, Spotlight on Food Assistance...
Comments / 0