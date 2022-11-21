Adele Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency With Her Old Hollywood Style: See Her Dazzling Performance Looks

And so it begins! Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace — and she did so in style.

During the first show on Friday, November 18, the Grammy winner, 34, commanded attention in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. She wowed on stage in a silk velvet column gown that was made custom for her by the fashion house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The floor-length number perfectly captured Adele's signature old Hollywood aesthetic as it featured a bateau neckline and a dramatic sash draped across her waist. The cascading fabric was adorned with a gold buckle that was adorned with protruding crystals.

Adele accessorized with dangling brass earrings and donned a bold red lip. She had her hair styled in voluminous curls that were swept to the side. The London native modeled the same look, including the figure-flattering dress, for the second show on Saturday, November 19.

The "Hello" artist's decision to sport Schiaparelli is a trendy choice as the luxury label, which is known for its artwork-like pieces, continues to have a major moment. In addition to Adele, stars including Bella Hadid , Cynthia Erivo , Lady Gaga , Beyoncé , Cardi B and Kim Kardashian have sported the glitzy brand on the red carpet. Adele also rocked Schiaparelli for her One Night Only concert special in November 2021.

"Even when she does something new or modern, it feels like the same Adele you first fell in love with," Adele's stylist Jamie Mizrahi told the Wall Street Journal of the musician's residency debut attire. "That's the look we're going for."

As for why the "Easy on Me" songstress stayed in one look throughout the show's first weekend, Mizrahi explained that it felt more genuine and uniformed.

"We realized that is more authentic to her to stay in one look," the fashion expert continued. Mizrahi shared that for the rest of the residency, Adele will wear one outfit per weekend. She's commissioned 20 custom gowns to unveil until the concerts end in March 2023.

Adele's residency officially commenced after being postponed for nearly a year . She first announced the performances in 2021 and was scheduled to start in January, however, the "Set Fire to the Rain" artist canceled the acts because the show wasn't ready.

She touched on the delays during her opening night, saying, per Variety : "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I've caused, but we're here tonight and together."

Her residency follows the 2021 release of her fourth studio album, 30 .

