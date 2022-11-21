ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adele Kicks Off Las Vegas Residency With Her Old Hollywood Style: See Her Dazzling Performance Looks

By Robyn Merrett
 2 days ago
And so it begins! Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace — and she did so in style.

During the first show on Friday, November 18, the Grammy winner, 34, commanded attention in Schiaparelli Haute Couture. She wowed on stage in a silk velvet column gown that was made custom for her by the fashion house's creative director, Daniel Roseberry. The floor-length number perfectly captured Adele's signature old Hollywood aesthetic as it featured a bateau neckline and a dramatic sash draped across her waist. The cascading fabric was adorned with a gold buckle that was adorned with protruding crystals.

Adele accessorized with dangling brass earrings and donned a bold red lip. She had her hair styled in voluminous curls that were swept to the side. The London native modeled the same look, including the figure-flattering dress, for the second show on Saturday, November 19.

The "Hello" artist's decision to sport Schiaparelli is a trendy choice as the luxury label, which is known for its artwork-like pieces, continues to have a major moment. In addition to Adele, stars including Bella Hadid , Cynthia Erivo , Lady Gaga , Beyoncé , Cardi B and Kim Kardashian have sported the glitzy brand on the red carpet. Adele also rocked Schiaparelli for her One Night Only concert special in November 2021.

"Even when she does something new or modern, it feels like the same Adele you first fell in love with," Adele's stylist Jamie Mizrahi told the Wall Street Journal of the musician's residency debut attire. "That's the look we're going for."

As for why the "Easy on Me" songstress stayed in one look throughout the show's first weekend, Mizrahi explained that it felt more genuine and uniformed.

"We realized that is more authentic to her to stay in one look," the fashion expert continued. Mizrahi shared that for the rest of the residency, Adele will wear one outfit per weekend. She's commissioned 20 custom gowns to unveil until the concerts end in March 2023.

Adele's residency officially commenced after being postponed for nearly a year . She first announced the performances in 2021 and was scheduled to start in January, however, the "Set Fire to the Rain" artist canceled the acts because the show wasn't ready.

She touched on the delays during her opening night, saying, per Variety : "I'm truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment that I've caused, but we're here tonight and together."

Her residency follows the 2021 release of her fourth studio album, 30 .

Keep scrolling to see all the looks from the Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas:

Adele‘s residency in Las Vegas, NV has officially begun and it was every bit as special as fans hoped for. The talented singer, 34, took the stage at Caesars Palace Colosseum on Friday night for the first show, and reportedly shared tears, fears, and more with her fans. She admitted to being “so scared and nervous” about the big concert moment in her career, at one point in the show, according to TMZ, and left concertgoers in awe with her epic voice.
The Las Vegas Strip's reputation of hosting the top stars in the music industry is stronger than ever as Sin City hotel casinos continue to schedule more residencies and concerts from superstar headliners. The Strip patiently awaits popular singer Adele, who will resume her 24-show residency at the Colosseum at...
Go easy on us, Adele!The famed singer shared a heartwarming moment with her boyfriend, Rich Paul, on the opening night of Weekends with Adele, her Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace.As Adele belted out her hit song "When We Were Young" on Friday, November 19, the 34-year-old strolled through the crowd and paused in front of Paul for an intimate display of affection.ADELE ALLEGEDLY THROWS 'HISSY FIT' OVER CAESARS PALACE ACCOMMODATIONS, OPTS TO STAY AT THE WYNN AMID VEGAS RESIDENCYAs seen in a viral TikTok video, the sports agent reached his hand out to grab his girlfriend's, who then leaned...
After a 10-month delay, Adele kicked off her Las Vegas residency show at Caesars Palace on Friday, November 18, and while the concert went off without a hitch, insiders claimed there was plenty of drama behind the scenes.According to a report, the singer was expected to spend her weekends bunking in the brand's Palazzo Suites at the Rio Casino, luxury accommodations rumored to go for an eye-watering $1 million-per-night. However, she opted to stay at a $30,000-per-night bungalow at the Wynn instead.The last-minute change is unexpected to say the least, though some believe the new location gives the mom-of-one more...
In Las Vegas, everything becomes part of the show. That might be a person playing plastic bucket drums for tips to full-fledged spectacles like the soon-to-be-removed Volcano at the Mirage or the fountains at Bellagio. On the 4.2-mile stretch that makes up the Las Vegas Strip you literally have every...
Moving on? Brad Pitt was spotted at a Los Angeles concert with Paul Wesley‘s ex-wife Ines de Ramon nearly two months after the former spouses called it quits. The Bullet Train actor, 58, and the fitness coach, 29, attended a Bono show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, November 13. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show the twosome meeting up with a group of famous pals outside the venue, including Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn. Pitt and de Ramon kept close, with the Fight Club star pulling her into a hug at one point as they walked.
Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos. The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram. The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué...
This article has been updated since its initial 10/14/22 publish date to include more updates regarding Johnny Depp’s public appearances and fan events. Johnny Depp has been busy working on new movies Jeanne du Barry and Modigliani since winning his highly publicized defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard – but he still found time to sign autographs for loyal fans and pose for photos this month.
Body Image has been an integral part of Meghan Trainor’s career, but the singer recently decided to take the next step. The main motivation behind her weight loss journey is her son who she gave birth to via C-section. The singer recently revealed that she was in a “dark place,” after reaching her heaviest weight ever while carrying her son.
